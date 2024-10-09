Spoofing his Wolverine return, Hugh Jackman (with Ryan Reynolds) announces Radio City Music Hall shows

Spoofing his Wolverine return, Hugh Jackman (with Ryan Reynolds) announces Radio City Music Hall shows
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

In a spoof of the viral skit they appeared in to announce that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine, the Tony winner took to social media with Ryan Reynolds to announce that he will be playing Radio City Music Hall in New York City. 

In a role reversal from the original, it’s Jackman who appears on a couch, addressing the camera.

“A little over two years ago, Ryan sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I would be coming back for Deadpool & Wolverine,” Hugh began. “It was the time of my life. I’ve been wondering what comes next.”

At this point, as Jackman did in the original video, Reynolds emerges behind him, eating an apple, and nonchalantly walks up a flight of stairs.

“Hey Ryan, you wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?”

Reynolds replies, “What, you’re gonna be like singing and dancing and joking live? Am I gonna be in it?”

Jackman shakes his head to the camera, but says, “Absolutely!” 

Off camera, Reynolds says, “I’ll break out the eyeliner.”

Hugh whispers, “No. This is my time.”

The bit then announces the title of the shows — From New York with Love, Hugh Jackman — before the pair are found on the couch again, enthusiastically talking about what will happen. But as in the D&W announcement, you can’t hear what they’re spoiling.

“I’m not in it?” Ryan then says, dejectedly. “Onstage, no, but in my heart, yeah,” Hugh says, allowing he “needs” him in the audience and he’ll have to buy his own ticket … for the tech rehearsals.

The 12-show engagement begins on Jan. 24. Full details and early registration for tickets can be found at FromNewYorkWithLoveHJ.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans make unlikely Christmas-saving duo in new ‘Red One’ trailer
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans make unlikely Christmas-saving duo in new ‘Red One’ trailer
Amazon MGM Studios

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are on a mission to save Christmas.

In Amazon MGM Studios’ new action-packed trailer for Red One, a bounty hunter, played by Chris Evans, is kidnapped and brought to the North Pole, where he is informed Santa has been abducted.

Also starring in the Jake Kasdan-directed film are J.K. Simmons as Santa and Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt and Lucy Liu, among others.

Evans and Johnson, the latter of whom plays the North Pole’s head of security, team up in the trailer for the action-comedy, which follows the duo on the search for the missing jolly man.

“Are you saying Santa Claus has been kidnapped?” asks Evans after being informed that “Red One” had been abducted.

The trailer explains Evans will be working with Johnson, whom he vocally expresses distaste for, to track down everyone’s favorite Christmas icon.

The magic of the North Pole is in full effect throughout clip as a polar bear with human qualities dominates the screen for several shots, supply closets double as portal systems and several fantasy creatures appear throughout the quest to “save Christmas.”

According to a synopsis for the film, when Santa is kidnapped, Johnson’s character “must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter,” played by Evans, “in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

Red One is set to hit theaters on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lionsgate fires consultant over fake Coppola review flap; AI possibly used to generate phony reviews
Lionsgate fires consultant over fake Coppola review flap; AI possibly used to generate phony reviews
Lionsgate

Variety is reporting Lionsgate has dropped Eddie Egan, the marketing consultant reportedly behind a scuttled campaign that used fake reviews from real critics in an effort to promote Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis.

As reported, a now-deleted trailer used phony negative review quotes for Coppola classics including The Godfather and Apocalypse Now in the promo for Megalopolis, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May to some real-life negative reviews.

Sources tell Variety it wasn’t Lionsgate or Egan’s “intention to fabricate quotes,” but “an error in properly vetting and fact-checking the phrases provided by the consultant.”

That said, the trade prompted Chat GPT to write negative reviews of Coppola films in the style of popular reviewers and the “results were strikingly similar” to the ones seen in the trailer, so it appears an AI program was used to create them.

Lionsgate pulled the trailer on Wednesday, the day it debuted, saying, “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and [Coppola’s studio] American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry.”

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John Cena revs up lead in Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ movie
John Cena revs up lead in Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ movie
Prime Video

A very large dude will star in a movie about very small cars. 

Deadline says John Cena has been cast in Matchbox, an action film based on the popular miniature toy brand. 

Back in May 2024, ABC Audio confirmed that the toy company and Barbie producer was revving up the project, with Extraction franchise director Sam Hargrave behind the camera. 

Bestselling author and The Adam Project screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and co-writer David Coggeshall were tasked with turning in a script that turned the beloved toy line created in 1953 into a movie for Skydance, which backs the Mission: Impossible films.

Cena can currently be seen in Jackpot!, a Prime Video action comedy alongside his fellow Ken Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.