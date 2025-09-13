Sports bettors could become victims of fraud if proper protections aren’t followed: IRS official

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Sports books in New York state generated $527.6 million in bets during the first week of the NFL season, according to the New York Gaming Commission, but the head of the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation agency warns that sports bettors could become victims of fraud if they don’t take protections.

“If you gamble with a site that is not as reputable, your funds, winnings included, may be at risk,” IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Guy Ficco told ABC News. “I would also say that fraudsters have looked for ways to compromise the financial system in many ways, including online casinos, and we have seen an influx of identity theft-based crimes.”

With “online casinos becoming unbelievably prevalent” there are a lot of sites out there that don’t follow proper customer protection protocols, he said.

Fraudsters have also looked for ways to "compromise the financial system in many ways, including online casinos," according to Ficco.

As a result, “we have seen an influx of identity theft-based crimes,” Ficco said. He added that crypto has further increased the opportunity for fraudsters to take advantage of people.

“None of us, or the majority of us don’t know all the inner workings of crypto and don’t know all of the inner working of how things are transferred from blockchains and such. And it just creates more vulnerabilities. So I would just ask the prospective wagers, gamblers out there just to do some due diligence before they place their wagers,” he said.

He pointed to recent case in which an organization in Costa Rica took in over $2 billion in wagers. The organization ended up not reporting their profits that they made on those wagers. It was over $20 million in tax that was not reported, he said.

Ficco urged those who sports bet to use reputable online big platforms, do research about where people deposit their money and be cautious.

“Technological advances … they make life in some ways easier and more enjoyable, but they’re filled with peril,” Ficco said. “And we as citizens should take it upon ourselves to take those extra steps to ensure that we’re placing our money and our wagering in sites that are reputable. And it’s a challenge because you could watch a game and within a matter of seconds invest money and feel, you know, invigorated, but know that there are other people out there that might be looking to take advantage of you.”

Over the past few years, sports gambling has exploded to a multibillion dollar business, but in some states, including Texas and California, it is still illegal to do so.

Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in NYC park
WABC

(NEW YORK) — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and wounded just before midnight on Sunday in a New York City park under the George Washington Bridge and police said one person in custody is being investigated for the crime, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in Fort Washington Park in the Washington Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

A 42-year-old victim, who police sources told ABC New York affiliate station WABC is a federal Border Patrol agent, was shot in the face and arm during the incident.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was recovering from his injuries on Sunday and is expected to survive, police said.

One person was taken into custody and police said they are investigating whether the person was involved in the shooting, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Investigators are probing whether the shooting stemmed from an apparent robbery.

The shooting occurred near the Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park, which is directly beneath the George Washington Bridge, police said.

The New York shooting comes roughly two weeks after a gunman opened fire at the entrance to the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas.

The suspect in the July 7 shooting, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired “many rounds” at the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol office at the McAllen International Airport, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired at the entrance to the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol offices at the McAllen International Airport, Rodriguez said at a news conference.

The suspect was confronted and killed by Border Patrol agents and local police, according to McAllen police and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Two police officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured in the attack, according to the DHS.

The motive for the McAllen shooting remains under investigation.

Air quality alerts in place for 10 states as wildfires burn in Canada and West
I RYU/VCG via Getty Images

Red flag warnings remain in place for parts of Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming due to very dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds and fires in these areas may undergo rapid development as new fires could begin quickly.

This comes as 741 wildfires continue to burn in Canada, with 304 labeled “out of control” and fires have burned more than 16 million acres in Canada this year — more than double their 10-year average to date.

This is already the third most destructive year for wildfires in Canada by acres burned since records began in 1983.

In fact, with only 1 million more acres needed to reach the number two spot, it is almost inevitable at this point that 2025 will likely be second on the list for most acres burned by wildfires in Canada since recording began, with first place being 2023 when more than 42 million acres burned.

Meanwhile, these western wildfires are creating smokey skies for millions, from Los Angeles to San Diego and to Las Vegas.

Air quality alerts are now in place for 10 states from Minnesota to Connecticut and, on Tuesday afternoon, Boston is expected to see a nice break from the smoke thanks to onshore winds keeping smoke inland as Detroit and New York City may catch more of a break due to winds from the east as well.

Smoke will be medium to heavy from Duluth to Green Bay to Buffalo to the Hudson Valley as smoke is expected to continue around the region on Wednesday as well.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Dexter continues to push out to sea without threat to land as an area with a 30% chance for tropical development remains off America’s southeast coast.

A low pressure system may develop later this week and then push west or northwest but, regardless of development, additional rainfall is expected for the late-week and weekend in the Southeast.

A disturbance has also moved off the coast of Africa and ,with gradual development over the Atlantic, a tropical depression may form late this week or weekend as the system continues moving west over the central tropical Atlantic with the National Hurricane Center giving this system a 50% chance for development over the next seven days.

On Tuesday, more than 9 million Americas in Georgia and Alabama are under a flood watch, including Atlanta, because heavy rainfall with rates of 2 inches per hour may lead to flash flooding.

Heat continues to be a problem around parts of the country as record high temperatures are possible in the Southwest, including for cities like Phoenix and Tucson, as an extreme heat warning is in place for more than 7 million Americans here with temperatures from 108 to 118 possible through Friday.

Utah Democrats receive threatening voice messages in wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing
Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before former President Donald Trump’s arrival during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference, July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

(UTAH) — Just hours after an assailant gunned down conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus Wednesday, voice messages containing a torrent of expletive-laden insults were sent to Democratic members of the Utah state House, blaming them for Kirk’s killing, according to audio of two calls obtained by ABC News.

The calls came in just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night to House Democrats’ staff work numbers from an unidentified male caller, who called the Democrats “demons” and “enemies to the American people.”

“You should find somewhere else to f—ing live. You murderous terrorist animals, you despicable f—ing subhuman, f—ing violent, disgusting f—ing animals. You murdered that man in front of his f—ing family, you evil f—ing pieces of s—, subhuman f—ing garbage,” the man said. “I don’t even want to see the f—ing color blue in the state of Utah ever again. I’m gonna burn everything blue in my entire f—ing house.”

In a second message, the same caller directly addressed a staff member by name and told them to “leave the f—ing state.”

“You murdered that man in front of his f—ing family,” the caller said, adding, Democrats nationwide belonged in “hell.”

Utah House Democrats have shared with law enforcement the threatening voicemails and emails they’ve received in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, House minority leader Rep. Angela Romero told ABC News.

Romero added that the calls were particularly intimidating at this raw time of heightened political tension and rhetoric.

“It made me feel uneasy, especially being a woman and a woman of color in a super red state — so it’s not like this is my first rodeo, but this really made me feel uncomfortable,” Romero said.

She said a separate caller told her, “I was despicable, I shouldn’t serve in office, it’s my fault that Mr. Kirk was murdered.”

Other lawmakers have said they received threats following Kirk’s killing. Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who is running for governor in South Carolina, announced Friday her office had been “bombarded” with “threatening phone calls” — and accused Democrats for the “hateful” messages.

The vitriol levied at uninvolved lawmakers since Wednesday’s shooting has had a chilling effect on the American tradition of lawmakers’ community engagement — as well as the open debate and political discourse Kirk himself espoused.

Romero said she has canceled her own door-knocking that had been scheduled for this weekend. She had planned on canvassing and “getting people’s feedback” as they’re poised to go through redistricting. She has recommended that others in her caucus consider doing the same.

“I decided this probably wasn’t the best time, and I’d rather people be safe than be put in a compromising position,” Romero said.

“I don’t maybe agree with [Kirk’s] political ideology, but he still had a family that loved him, he still had a partner, he still had children. Just because you don’t agree with someone on their policy stances doesn’t mean that you silence their voice by murdering them, whether it was Mr. Kirk or whether it was Representative Hortman,” Romero said, referring to the Minnesota Democratic lawmaker gunned down on her doorstep with her spouse earlier this year in another act of political violence.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human. And it’s sad that we’ve gotten to this place in our country where people can’t even have conversations anymore,” Romero said.

