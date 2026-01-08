Sports Complex receives over 100,000 visitors

A release from Henry County states that the Sports Complex received over 100,000 visitors last year. Built with funds from the Harvest Foundation and managed as an independent facility, the complex is now part of the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department. Last year, the facility was utilized 92% of weekends and 77% overall.
