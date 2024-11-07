Springsteen biopic casts actors to play Bruce’s mom, producer and more
The cast of the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has expanded.
The film, starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, chronicles Springsteen’s creation of his 1982 stripped-down album, Nebraska. Varietyreports that actor Marc Maron has joined the cast as Chuck Plotkin, the producer who made the songs on the album sound high-quality enough to release. The originally quality of Springsteen’s recordings was dicey, since he’d originally recorded it solo on a cassette, and then damaged it by carrying it around in his pocket for weeks.
In addition, Variety reports that Gaby Hoffmann will play Bruce’s mom, Adele, who passed away earlier this year at age 98. David Krumholtz will portray Al Teller, the record executive who Bruce and his team worked with to release the album.
As previously reported, Jeremy Strong will play Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. There’s no release date for the film, which is currently in production. Springsteen was recently photographed visiting the New Jersey set and hugging White.
A New Mexico judge has declined to reconsider criminal charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust in October 2021.
“Because the State’s Amended Motion raises arguments previously made, and arguments that the State elected not to raise earlier, the Court does not find the Amended Motion well taken,” the decision said.
The court dismissed the state’s application to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges that were thrown out in July after it was learned during trial that prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense, namely ammunition brought to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
Baldwin’s attorneys claimed live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation was “concealed” from them.
The judge in the trial, Mary Marlowe Sommer, said the state’s discovery violation regarding the late disclosure of a supplemental report on the ammunition evidence “injected needless delay into the proceedings,” approached “bad faith” and was “highly prejudicial to the defendant.”
Marlowe Sommer also issued the new ruling on Friday saying the charges would not be reconsidered for Baldwin.
“State does not raise any factual or legal arguments that would justify the grant of a motion to reconsider,” she wrote in the opinion.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was shot by Baldwin while he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver. The prop gun, which Baldwin believed to contain dummy rounds, actually had a live round of ammunition in it. Director Joel Souza was also struck in the shooting, but recovered from his injuries.
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death in March. Prosecutors argued during the trial she was the source of the live bullet and had failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.
Gutierrez is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence, the maximum for the offense.
Last month, Marlowe Sommer denied a motion from Gutierrez’s attorneys arguing she was entitled to a new trial or dismissal of the case for “egregious prosecutorial misconduct” and “severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State,” related to the same evidence that resulted in Baldwin’s trial being dismissed.
Marlowe Sommer also denied a separate motion from the defense seeking immediate release from detention.
The judge ruled the issues raised by the defense did not justify a new trial or dismissal, and that the state did not suppress the ammunition evidence in Gutierrez’s trial that was at the heart of Baldwin’s dismissal.
The celebrity cast competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars season 33 has been revealed.
Good Morning Americaexclusively announced the full list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners Wednesday.
The celebrities busting a move this season include Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and notorious scam artist Anna Delvey.
Also in the cast are former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and former BacheloretteJenn Tran; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athletes Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard; Olympians IlonaMaher and Stephen Nedoroscik; and model Brooks Nader.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough when the new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.
Shailene Woodley is opening up about her plans to play Janis Joplin on the big screen.
The actress’s plans to produce and star in a biopic about Joplin were announced in early September. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and MarkWednesday,she discussed how important it is to her to get things right.
“It’s been over six years of putting it together,” she said of the film. “To me, it’s important to do these things with a lot of integrity and a lot of care. Janis is someone I just have always deeply respected and admired, like the spirit in her, and the soul she was on this planet and kind of the light that she was on this planet.”
She added, “It’s been a really fun journey getting to know her better through the process of finding all the creative elements.”
As for whether she can tackle the singing needed for the film, Shailene shared, “I’m not like a trained singer, but … I can sing in my shower. It turns out I can also sing outside of the shower, which I didn’t really know until I started working on the Janis project.”
She says she’s been working with hit songwriter Linda Perry getting ready for the film, noting, “She’s really encouraged me and helped me find my center in my own voice, which is incredible.”