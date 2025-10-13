‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ final trailer released

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters in less than two weeks, and now the final trailer for the film has been released.

The trailer opens with Springsteen, played by Jeremy Allen White, recording the track “Born in the U.S.A.,” cut with clips of Springsteen performing onstage. While listening to the song, Springsteen stops the track, saying, “No, put ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ on the shelf. I want this record to feel different.”

“Born in the U.S.A.” was originally part of the demos for Springsteen’s 1982 solo acoustic album, Nebraska, but didn’t make the album. It instead became the title track of Springsteen’s 1984 album, which went to #1.

After scrapping “Born in the U.S.A.,” the trailer focuses on Springsteen’s decision to record Nebraska despite pushback from his label and shows the support he received from his manager, Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong. It also features clips of White with actress Odessa Young, who plays Springsteen’s love interest in the film.

It ends with White performing Springsteen’s classic tune “Born to Run” onstage in front of thousands of fans.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Jacob Elordi had nine weeks to prepare for ‘Frankenstein’ ﻿after Andrew Garfield dropped out
Jacob Elordi as The Creature in ‘Frankenstein.’ Ken Woroner/Netflix.

Jacob Elordi took over the role of Frankenstein’s monster after Andrew Garfield dropped out of the upcoming Guillermo del Toro film, Frankenstein. Now, the director is sharing new details about what that transition was like.

Garfield had to drop out of Frankenstein due to scheduling conflicts. In a recent interview, del Toro told Vanity Fair he and his frequent makeup artist collaborator Mike Hill had spent nine months designing and refining Garfield’s look as the monster before eventually having to scrap those plans.

“Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like, Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature,” del Toro said. “And we have a supernaturally good connection. It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it. … We recast, and we had nine weeks [to get the look down]. You can’t be under more pressure than that.”

Hill also spoke to the outlet about why Elordi ended up being the perfect person for the role.

“What attracted me to him was his gangliness and his wrists. It was this looseness,” Hill said. “Then he has these real somber moments where he watches you really deftly, and his eyelids are low, with the long lashes like [Boris] Karloff. I was like, ‘I don’t know who else you could get with a physicality like this.’ His demeanor is innocent, but it’s encompassed in a six-foot-five frame. He could really do a lot of damage if this man really wanted to be a bad guy.”

Netflix released first-look photos of del Toro’s Frankenstein on Monday. The pictures show off cast members Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen and Christoph Waltz also star in the upcoming film.

Frankenstein arrives on Netflix in November 2025.

‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel coming summer 2027
Jack Black attends the World Premiere of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025, in London, England. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Chicken jockey!

A sequel to the smash-hit film A Minecraft Movie is in the works. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Instagram Thursday. The studio shared a graphic with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

“Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” the post’s caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. Deadline reports Hess will return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4. The film is currently the #1 2025 movie at the domestic box office, having grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, A Minecraft Movie starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge.

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi reveal they adopted a baby girl: ‘And then there were 3’
In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the world premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Electric State’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents.

The couple announced Thursday in a joint Instagram post that they recently welcomed a baby girl through adoption.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were 3,” they added, signing the post, “Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Reached for comment, a representative for Brown directed ABC News to the couple’s Instagram statement.

A representative for Bongiovi did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The new chapter for the couple comes more than a year after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2024. They had a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Brown opened up about her desire to be a mom in March this year.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” the Stranger Things actress told the SmartLess podcast at the time. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life,” she continued. “Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

Brown also discussed the idea of adopting a child.

“I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting,” she said. “For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, ‘The door is always open.'”

