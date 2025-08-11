‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ to premiere at the New York Film Festival

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

New York is going to get the first screening of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival. The film will be the festival’s Spotlight Gala selection, premiering Sept. 28.

The Boss is expected to attend the premiere, along with director Scott Cooper, and the film’s stars, Jeremy Allen White, who plays Springsteen, Jeremy Strong, who plays his manager Jon Landau, and Odessa Young.

“The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in,” Cooper shares. “To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen—an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling—is something I could never have imagined.”

He adds, “Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss’ efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Stephen GrahamPaul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann.

The New York Film Festival is happening Sept. 26-Oct. 13. Tickets for the Deliver Me From Nowhere premiere go on sale to the general public on Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

In brief: ‘Eenie Meanie’ official trailer and more
The third season of Tulsa King now has a release date. Paramount+ has announced that season 3 of the Sylvester Stallone-starring series will premiere on Sept. 21. Season 3 finds Dwight’s empire expanding, just as his list of enemies also continues to grow. “Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family,” according to an official synopsis …

The trailer for Zoey Deutch‘s new rom-com The Threesome has arrived. The film follows an impulsive night between three people that leaves two women facing unexpected pregnancies. Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz also star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 5 …

Samara Weaving stars in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu film Eenie Meanie. The high-speed thriller follows a former getaway driver who gets dragged back into her past when a previous boss gives her the chance to save her ex-boyfriend’s life. Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch and Randall Park also star in the film, which is available to stream on Aug. 22 …

Tia Carrere on being part of the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ ‘ohana for over 20 years
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tia Carrere has always been a part of the Lilo & Stitch ‘ohana.

The actress voiced Lilo’s older sister, Nani, in the original 2002 animated feature. She then returned to the world in the live-action version of the film to play Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker who serves as a mentor to Nani.

Carrere told ABC Audio it was special to return to the story, this time as a completely different character.

“It was just this bizarre time warp that parallels my own journey as a woman, as a mother, and the different role you take on as a grown-up adult woman,” Carrere said. “It was special being able to do it. I love that I got to play this role in this movie all these years later, and sort of grow individually as a human being and then as a character in the film.”

Lilo & Stitch is the highest-grossing Hollywood film at the 2025 global box office, having made over $1 billon to date.

“It’s hardly conceivable that Stitch is a billionaire. I knew him when,” Carrere said.

As for what led to the little blue alien being so beloved, Carrere says people see themselves in him.

“I think Stitch is crazy, out of control, messy, doesn’t have his act together. And I think that lives in all of us,” Carrere said. “We learn how to navigate this world and try to be our best versions, and I think that Stitch speaks to us, that crazy, zany, out-of-control part of us that we try to keep under control.” 

The live-action Lilo & Stitch film is now available to watch at home on paid video on demand digital platforms. It will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Taron Egerton is ‘enormously proud of’ his film ‘She Rides Shotgun’
Lionsgate

Taron Egerton is a father on the run in the new film She Rides Shotgun.

The Lionsgate movie, which arrives in theaters Friday, is something Egerton is “enormously proud of.” He plays Nate, who takes his daughter, Polly, on a thrilling road trip across New Mexico as he tries to escape his past.

“Nate is this totally flawed, imperfect man who’s clearly made a long list of terrible life decisions,” Egerton told ABC Audio. “There’s moments in the film where he does things that you go, ‘Oh my God, who is this man and what is he capable of?’ But, like so many things in life, the first appearance of something, or the outer appearance of something, belies a character who’s actually a good person who’s trying to do the right thing. And I love him for that. I love him for his flaws.”

Eleven-year-old Ana Sophia Heger stars alongside Egerton as Polly in the film. The duo are onscreen together for most of the movie’s runtime, and Egerton says the young actress is “such an emotionally intelligent kid” with a true desire to express.

In real life, Egerton says Ana Sophia is “enormously close with her dad,” actor Rene Heger. This allowed her to relate “to the character and the situation and the world” of the film.

Egerton said it was “an absolutely extraordinary privilege” to share the screen with Heger.

“It’s without a doubt the most tender relationship I’ve had with another actor,” Egerton said. “I’m as proud of her and I am as proud of the film as I am anything else I’ve made.”

