‘Squid Game’ creator says he lost nine teeth from stress making original hit

‘Squid Game’ creator says he lost nine teeth from stress making original hit
Hwang directing Lee for Season 1 – Netflix

Some people would metaphorically give their teeth to launch a hit TV show, but for Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, it was literal. 

He clarified to the BBC that he was under so much stress making the original series, which became a global phenomenon, that he lost “eight or nine” teeth. He’d previously said six of his teeth fell out. 

In preparation for the anticipated follow-up to the show, which is due on Netflix on Dec. 25, Hwang said, “The stress I feel now is much greater,” adding of his chompers that he’ll “probably have to pull out a few more very soon.”

That said, the Emmy-winning show’s creator said much like his show’s contestants, he pursued a second season for the jackpot. 

“Even though the first series was such a huge global success, honestly I didn’t make much,” he tells the outlet. “So doing the second series will help compensate me for the success of the first one too.”

That said, he explained he “didn’t fully finish the story” of the first season’s winner, Lee Jung-jae‘s Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456. For the forthcoming go-round, Gi-hun takes on the life-or-death game once again, with vengeance on his mind for the people behind it. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘I Love Lucy’ to make its Blu-ray debut Nov. 5
‘I Love Lucy’ to make its Blu-ray debut Nov. 5
Paramount Home Entertainment

One of the most groundbreaking television comedies in history is finally coming to Blu-ray. Paramount Home Entertainment announced on Friday that I Love Lucy: The Complete Series will be available for sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

That happens to be Election Day, and by the look of things, chances are you might need the laughs. 

The set comes packed with supplemental goodies, including a colorized and never-before-released episode called “Lucy and the Loving Cup”; the remastered I Love Lucy pilot; and remastered versions of The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, which ran from 1957 to 1960, including original commercials that ran for it back in the day.

Also included will be remastered versions of the original opening and closing credits; three long-lost “flashback” scenes; and a portion of the 1959 CBS fall preview special, Eye on CBS, featuring Lucille Ball and the show’s producer Vivian Vance, which hasn’t been seen since it aired.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reese Witherspoon teases “really cool” project with a ‘Real Housewives’ cast membeR
Reese Witherspoon teases “really cool” project with a ‘Real Housewives’ cast membeR
Disney/Laura Grier

On the red carpet before Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, Reese Witherspoon, the producer of the Emmy-winning HBO hit The Morning Show, teased a new project with a Real Housewives star. 

Witherspoon wasn’t naming names, but she told Page Six that a fateful flight — and a seat next to the unnamed cast member — got the Hello Sunshine production company founder buzzing.

“We might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can’t say anything,” Reese teased, adding of the project, “But it’s cool, it’s very cool.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sonic and Robotnik team up in new trailer to ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’
Sonic and Robotnik team up in new trailer to ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’
Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” seems to be the order of the day in the action-packed new trailer to the forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

According to Paramount Pictures, “Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before.”

Shadow is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves, and his character goes John Wick mode on the heroes: He can teleport, fly and has the strength to best even Elba’s punchy Knuckles in hand-to-oversized-hand combat.

“Shadow’s story began much like yours did, Sonic,” a military man advises the heroic hedgehog. “But where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss.”

The producers continue, “With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

“He’s too powerful,” Sonic says. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we need you-know-who.”

That “you-know-who” is Jim Carrey‘s nefarious Dr. Robotnik, looking a little worse for wear when we first see him.

However, after a much-needed makeover to get him looking like his old self, he declares, “If I can’t rule the world, I might as well save it!”

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 opens in theaters in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.