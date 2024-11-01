‘Squid Game’ season 2 trailer features the return of Player 456

‘Squid Game’ season 2 trailer features the return of Player 456
Netflix/Juhan Noh

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Squid Game season 2, in which season 1 winner Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456, played by Lee Jung-jae, is back for round two.

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind,” according to the official season 2 synopsis. “Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Lee and co-star Wi Ha-joon were on hand, along with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, at the European comic-con Lucca Comics & Games to unveil the clip, which finds Player 456 reentering the games three years after his victory, but with a different purpose.

Armed with the knowledge he gained the first time around, the trailer finds Gi-hun attempting to convince a new group of players vying for the prize to opt out of the game “before they kill us all.”

Lee Byung-hun also returns for season 2 as the mysterious Front Man in charge of running the game.

Squid Game season 2 launches Dec. 26 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

76th Emmys: ‘Hacks’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series
76th Emmys: ‘Hacks’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hacks earned top honors at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, nabbing the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. 

This was the first time the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder took home the top comedy award. It was previously nominated in 2021 and 2022. 

The show beat out previous Outstanding Comedy winner The Bear, coming as a bit of a surprise, although the FX show has been the subject of much debate as to whether it is indeed a comedy.

In total, Hacks took home three awards Sunday night. In addition to Outstanding Comedy Series, Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category included Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Gunn promotes Adopt a Shelter Dog Month by revealing four-legged ‘Superman’ co-star Krypto
James Gunn promotes Adopt a Shelter Dog Month by revealing four-legged ‘Superman’ co-star Krypto
Warner Bros. Discovery

Writer-director James Gunn helped celebrate October’s Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Tuesday on Instagram by revealing the first shot of Krypto the Superdog, the Man of Steel’s best friend in Gunn’s forthcoming Superman.

To a shot of David Corenswet‘s Supes Earth-gazing while apparently sitting on the moon alongside a scruffy white pooch, Gunn noted, “Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman.”

The filmmaker continued, “Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him.”

Gunn recalled, “I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

Gunn continued, “What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog Month.”

He added, “Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

Also starring Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas HoultNathan FillionEdi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan, Superman and Krypto hit theaters July 11, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Tim Roth joins ‘Peaky Blinders’, Ben Stiller sets next film, and more
In brief: Tim Roth joins ‘Peaky Blinders’, Ben Stiller sets next film, and more

Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs star Tim Roth has been tapped for a role in Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie, joining Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan, according to Deadline. Murphy will return as gangster Tommy Shelby, the role he played for six seasons between 2013 and 2022. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as are Roth, Ferguson and Keoghan’s roles. However, series creator Steven Knight describes the film as “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war” …

Ben Stiller will produce and star in a pickleball-themed comedy called The Dink, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film centers around a washed-up tennis pro, played by New Girl‘s Jake Johnson, who tries to “save a club in crisis and win his father’s respect” by doing the one thing he swore he’d never do — play pickleball …

Deadline reports Colin From Accounts’ creator and star Harriet Dyer will star opposite Tim Meadows in the CBS workplace comedy DMV. Dyer and Meadows will play Department of Motor Vehicles workers who rely on each other to do the thankless job of serving customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door, per the outlet … 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.