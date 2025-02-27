Stabbing in Martinsville

On Wednesday morning, February 26, 2025, around 6:00 a.m., Martinsville Police Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 700 block of Fayette Street. Officers located a 48-year-old Martinsville man suffering from a stab wound to his torso. The man was transported to the Martinsville SOVAH hospital, where he is being treated. No update on his condition can be released at this time.

Officers located and detained a person believed to be involved near the scene. That person, Roberto Gomez-Telles, was subsequently arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

Updates will be given as the investigation develops. The incident continues to be under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463) Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award up to $2,500.00.