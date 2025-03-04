Stanley Tucci hosts celebs for dinner in new web series ‘Cards on the Table’

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The devastating wildfires still raging in the Los Angeles area have brought about several new changes and updates to the 2025 awards season.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more updates to its 97th annual Oscars season on Monday, including an extension to its voting period and shifting the date of the Oscars nominations announcement.

The Oscars nominations voting period has been extended through Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. PT, while the nominations announcement will now take place on Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT. The Academy also canceled its Oscars Nominees Luncheon, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 10.

The Scientific and Technical Awards, which were originally set for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled for an unspecified, later date.

The 97th Oscars ceremony is still scheduled for March 2 as originally planned.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.”

Additionally, The Recording Academy has announced that the 2025 Grammys will still take place on Feb. 2.

The live telecast of the awards ceremony, which will take place in LA, will raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts for the city.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt said in a letter to Recording Academy members. “In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The GRAMMYs will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

