Stanley Tucci hosts celebs for dinner in new web series ‘Cards on the Table’
Conclave star Stanley Tucci is almost as famous for his love of food as he is for his acting, so who wouldn’t want to attend one of his dinner parties? That’s the concept behind his new web series, Cards on the Table.
Produced by the footwear brand Allbirds, the four-episode series features Tucci getting together for a dinner party with three celebrities, a different group every episode. Among them: Sophie Turner, Queer Eye’s Tan France, Henry Golding, Molly Ringwald, Spice Girls‘ Mel C and comedian HasanMinhaj.
But it’s not just 20 minutes of stars eating. To spice up the conversation, Tucci and the guests answer questions from a deck of “discussion cards,” which have been written for the series by Dr. Orna Guralnik of Showtime’s Couples Therapy. In the first episode, Tucci is appalled and disgusted by Tan’s answer to the prompt “describe in detail a sandwich from your childhood.”
The devastating wildfires still raging in the Los Angeles area have brought about several new changes and updates to the 2025 awards season.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more updates to its 97th annual Oscars season on Monday, including an extension to its voting period and shifting the date of the Oscars nominations announcement.
The Oscars nominations voting period has been extended through Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. PT, while the nominations announcement will now take place on Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT. The Academy also canceled its Oscars Nominees Luncheon, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 10.
The Scientific and Technical Awards, which were originally set for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled for an unspecified, later date.
The 97th Oscars ceremony is still scheduled for March 2 as originally planned.
“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.”
Additionally, The Recording Academy has announced that the 2025 Grammys will still take place on Feb. 2.
The live telecast of the awards ceremony, which will take place in LA, will raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts for the city.
“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt said in a letter to Recording Academy members. “In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The GRAMMYs will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”
Netflix has released the teaser trailer and release date for season 5 of its thriller series, You. The show, which stars Penn Badgley as the hopeless romantic killer Joe Goldberg, returns for its final season on April 24.
Joe’s journey to finding The One has taken him all over the world, from New York City to LA, San Francisco and London, but he’s back in the Big Apple for the final 10 episodes of the popular show.
“Hello, you. Do you remember me? ‘Cause I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together. Identities, cities, loves. Complications,” Badgley’s Joe says via his signature voice-over narration in the trailer. “But all that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you.”
Charlotte Richie also returns in season 5 as Joe’s partner, Kate. The pair move to New York together, where we’re introduced to several new characters, including free-spirited playwright Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer, Joe’s brother-in-law Teddy, played by Griffin Matthews, and Joe’s twin sisters-in-law Raegan and Maddie, both portrayed by Anna Camp.
Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and Nava Mau also star in the fifth and final season of the Netflix show.
Mufasa: The Lion King has topped this weekend’s box office, bringing in $23.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
This is The Lion King prequel’s first weekend in the #1 spot; the past two weekends it’s been beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the latest totals, Mufasa has now grossed $168.6 million since its Dec. 20 opening.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slips to second this weekend with $21.2 million, followed by Nosferatu in third with $13.2 mil, Moana 2 in fourth with $12.39 million and Wicked in fifth with $10.2 mil.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Mufasa: The Lion King – $23.83 million 2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $21.2 million 3. Nosferatu – $13.2 million 4. Moana 2 – $12.39 million 5. Wicked – $10.2 6. A Complete Unknown – $8.06 million 7. Babygirl – $4.49 million 8. Gladiator II – $2.67 million 9. Homestead – $2.1 million 10. The Fire Inside – $1.23 million