Star-packed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Festival of Life brings the house down at San Diego Comic-Con
Jackman, Reynolds and Levy – Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

On Thursday Ryan Reynolds returned to where Deadpool all started for him, San Diego Comic-Con, for a blockbuster event: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Festival of Life. 

His costar Hugh Jackman was there, as well as the movie’s heavy Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — and a capacity crowd of 6,500 fans, Variety says.

So as to avoid spoilers for the attendees in Hall H, five more stars took the stage after a surprise screening, to get their flowers for their crowd-pleasing parts, which remained secret until many outlets decided it was acceptable to out them. 

Reynolds and Jackman reflected on fan reaction footage from the 2016 original got at Comic-Con. 

“I was the most nervous human being you would ever see,” Reynolds said, according to Variety. “I was stepping into a dream come true in a certain sense, but I remember making that movie for you, and I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it too.”

He added of Jackman, “I’ll never forget this moment, because this a****** was backstage.” 

For his part, Jackman recalled “this chant that started up: ‘One more time, one more time.’ … I found [the] stage manager, and I said … ‘If you don’t play the f******* footage again, they are going to tear Hall H to the ground.'”

Reynolds then played a video snippet from Leslie Uggams, who plays Blind Al in the Deadpool movies, who said, “Can we skip the bulls*** and just show the damn movie?”

After the movie, five other stars appeared, fresh from their secret appearances in the film, including Dafne Keen, who was shown in the final trailer reprising as X-23/Laura. 

As for the identity of the other four, well … Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing at a theater near you. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

In Brief: Sharon Stone breaking bad in ‘Nobody’ sequel, and more
Sharon Stone will reportedly play the heavy in the sequel to Nobody, the unlikely 2021 action hit that starred Bob Odenkirk, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The plot of the follow-up is unknown, but the trade says Stone will be playing the main villain. Odenkirk reprises as the boring family man who the original film revealed was a deadly government assassin in his earlier days. Universal has slated the sequel’s release for Aug. 15, 2025 …

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced that its next incarnation, starting in September, will feature films from newly minted Emmy nominee Selena Gomez; Angelina Jolie and Ron Howard; a buzzy Pamela Anderson drama; and a documentary about Elton John. Selena’s Cannes prize winner Emilia Pérez will screen at the fest, as will Howard’s historical thriller Eden starring Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby. Jolie will be showcasing her directorial effort Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek; and the fest will also screen the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late. Anderson’s film, the drama The Last Showgirl, was directed by Gia Coppola, and Anderson is already winning praise for her performance …

Ella Purnell, Naveen Andrews, Alfred Enoch, Jason Isaacs and Peter Serafinowicz are lending their voices to The Seneschal, an audio project set hundreds of years before Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon movies. Before Snyder’s Rebel Moon director’s cut hits Netflix on Aug. 2, the podcast project tells the story behind the creation of the Jimmys, the robotic knights voiced by Anthony Hopkins in Snyder’s sci-fi epic. The Seneschal debuts its first installment on July 29, with five additional episodes dropping weekly wherever you get your podcasts …

 

Andy Samberg says he left ‘SNL’ because he was “falling apart”
Peacock

He was arguably one of the biggest stars on Saturday Night Live before he left after seven seasons in 2012, but Andy Samberg reveals he was in pretty bad shape.

“I was falling apart in my life,” Samberg said on Kevin Hart‘s Peacock series Hart to Heart.

“Physically, it was taking a heavy toll on me and I got to a place where I was like, I hadn’t slept in seven years basically,” he said.

When his longtime friends and Lonely Island collaborators Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer left the show as writers, Samberg was left holding the bag creating SNL‘s now-viral Digital Shorts — in addition to writing and appearing on sketches on the show. “I … never pretended like I could do [those] without them,” Samberg said.

“We were writing stuff for the live show Tuesday night all night, the table read Wednesday, then being told now come up with a Digital Short, so write all Thursday, all Thursday night, don’t sleep, get up, shoot Friday, edit all night Friday night and into Saturday, so it’s basically like four days a week you’re not sleeping, for seven years. So I just kinda fell apart physically.”

He added what made his decision to leave “harder” was when the show’s producers “told me straight up, ‘We prefer you would stay.'”

Ultimately, Samberg parted ways “to get back to a feeling of like mental and physical health, I have to do it. So I did it and it was a very difficult choice.”

An AI assistant goes psycho in trailer to Blumhouse’s ‘Afraid’
©2024 CTMG. All Rights Reserved/Photo: Glen Wilson

In the blockbuster M3GAN, the horror experts at Blumhouse warned of the someday-dangers of letting an artificially intelligent being into your life. 

But the trailer to Sony Pictures’ upcoming Blumhouse collabo, the thriller Afraid, shows AI doesn’t have to be in the form of a killer doll to be dangerous. 

In the movie from director Chris Weitz, John Cho and Katherine Waterston play parents who agree to take part in a pilot program to help test out an all-encompassing home assistant called AIA [EYE-ah]. 

While the assistant with the cheerful voice starts out helpful enough — paying bills and making a food plan for the kids — things go off the rails quickly. The system makes the family’s eldest daughter the target of revenge porn, and freaks out the youngest kid in the house with videos of violence and destruction — before revealing its true form to him, a shock the studios are apparently saving for the big screen. 

The movie hits theaters Aug. 30.

