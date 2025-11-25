‘Star Search’ coming to Netflix with Anthony Anderson as host

Anthony Anderson hosts ‘Star Search’ on Netflix (Courtesy Netflix)

Star Search is returning to the spotlight.

The talent competition series, which helped launch the careers of stars like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and more, is coming to Netflix after 20 years off the air.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is set to host. 

“I’m super excited to host this new chapter of Star Search and to introduce such an iconic format to a whole new generation, especially on a global stage like Netflix,” Anderson tells Tudum. “The range of talent we’re going to see is going to blow you away, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience all the performances, surprises and sheer excitement that this new era of Star Search will deliver.”

According to the show’s synopsis, “Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom.”

Episodes will premiere Jan. 13, and air Tuesdays and Wednesdays live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It will include real-time voting so viewers can decide which contestants move ahead.

The original Star Search, hosted by Ed McMahon, ran from 1983 to 1995, and then relaunched with Arsenio Hall as host from 2003 to 2004.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Spaceballs 2’ officially in production as Rick Moranis returns to acting
The table read for ‘Spaceballs 2.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Rick Moranis has officially returned to acting as production has started on Spaceballs 2.

The actor has ended his live-action acting hiatus to be part of the cast of the upcoming sci-fi parody comedy film. Amazon MGM Studios made the full casting announcement for the sequel movie on Thursday.

Joining Moranis in the film’s cast are Josh GadKeke PalmerLewis PullmanAnthony CarriganGeorge WynerDaphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman. They will all act alongside the film’s previously announced star, Mel Brooks.

While Moranis, Zuniga, Bill Pullman, Brooks and Wyner will reprise the roles they originated in the 1987 cult-classic film, Gad, Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Carrigan join the project as brand-new characters whose identities are being kept under wraps.

Amazon MGM Studios also shared a photo of the Spaceballs 2 cast and crew at a table read. “Spaceballs The Table Read,” the company captioned the post.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is helming the film from a script Gad co-wrote with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Details of its plot “are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield,” according to a press release.

While Moranis has voiced a few animated characters over the past couple decades, Spaceballs 2 marks his first live-action film role since 1997.

Brooks first announced the film was happening in a video message shared in June.

“After 40 years we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But, instead, we’re making this movie,” Brooks said in the announcement video. He signed off by saying, “May the Schwartz be with you!”

Spaceballs 2 is expected to arrive in theaters in 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Anime rules the box office: ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’ lands at #1
Poster for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’/Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Anime took over the box office this weekend.

Box Office Mojo reports that the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle nabbed the #1 spot this weekend, bringing in $70 million in its debut week.

According to Variety, Demon Slayer’s haul marked a record for the biggest opening for an anime film ever, surpassing the previous record of $31 million set by Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back in 1999.

Last week’s #1, The Conjuring: Last Rites, brought in another $26.1 million to come in at #2 this weekend, followed by the third and final film in the Downton Abbey franchise, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which brought in $18.1 million in its debut week to land at #3.

Two other new releases rounded out the top five: The Long Walk, which brought in $11.5 million to nab #4, and a rerelease of Toy Story at #5 with $3.5 million.

Other new releases landing in the top 10 this weekend include Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which landed at #9 with $1.67 million, and a 60th anniversary rerelease of The Sound of Music, which landed at #10 with $1.48 million

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle – $70 million
2. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $26.1 million
3. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – $18.1 million
4. The Long Walk – $11.5 million
5. Toy Story – $3.5 million
6. Weapons – $2.72 million
7. Hamilton – $2.2 million
8. Freakier Friday – $2.1 million
9. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues – $1.67 million
10. The Sound of Music (60th Anniversary) – $1.48 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

As ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ costumes rule Halloween, the movie’s stars ponder a sequel
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

Not only is the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack going strong on the charts, some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year are characters from the movie: specifically Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the three members of the movie’s K-pop girl group HUNTR/X.

Fans are of course waiting for a sequel, but so are the movie’s stars. Arden Cho, who voices Rumi, says she’d love to see the return of Rumi’s love interest, Jinu.

“I mean, they never even got to kiss,” she laughs. “But he sacrificed his life for her!”

“But he was a demon. So was it his life? Or the soul he was missing?” she muses. “Either way, I’d love to see more. I think it’s such a fun dynamic between the two. … I love that [Rumi] found growth through Jinu, and Jinu found growth though Rumi. And I just love that relationship so much.”

But May Hong, who voices Mira, wants the next film to be more of a prequel. “I think we’re all really curious about more of their origin stories, and how they came to be and what made them who they are,” she tells ABC Audio. “I’m really curious about Mira’s family, as well. You know, what made her feel so rebellious?”

Arden agrees with May about needing some answers about the whole K-pop idols vs. demons world.

“I’d love to know, were they idols first, right?” she says of HUNTR/X. “Like, can you imagine if they were pop stars first, was there a day that someone was like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re also gonna save the world.’ And they’re like, ‘What?'”

“Or were they, like, saving the world first and then they’re like, ‘We need a cover job.'” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.