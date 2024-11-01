‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets action-packed new trailer

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jude Law leads a ragtag group of kids in the action-packed new trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The new clip, released Friday, features Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) as four friends who find a mysterious old starship and inadvertently get lost in the dangerous galaxy.

Law’s mysterious character, Jod, offers to help the kids get back home — which is helpful since they face the likes of “a crew of murderous pirates” and strange, and quite large, creatures.

According to the series’ synopsis, the children will meet “unlikely allies and enemies” on “a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Also in the cast are Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost as SM-33.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres with two episodes on Dec. 3, streaming on Disney+.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

The Wayans family is back behind the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise with Miramax/Paramount deal
L-R: Shawn, Marlon, Keenen and Damon Wayans in 2000 — David Keeler/Online USA

A month after Marlon Wayans decried how Harvey Weinstein “stole” the Scary Movie franchise from Keenen Ivory Wayans and his family, ABC Audio has confirmed the fam will be back with a new installment in the horror spoof films.

Weinstein’s former company Miramax has teamed up with distributor Paramount Pictures for the new project, which was first announced at the CinemaCon confab over the summer — but without the Wayans name attached at that point.

In an Instagram post, Marlon said, “WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!”

He added, “We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”

In a statement, Miramax head Jonathan Glickman trumpeted, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. … we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn‘s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

In the announcement, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenan added in part,”This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again.”

As reported back in September, Marlon talked to the Club Shay Shay podcast about the runaway success of the first film, which was directed by Keenan. 

After the “huge” first film, “We got a good deal for the second one,” but then Harvey and brother Bob Weinstein “took it from us.” He insisted they paid for it at the box office with subsequent attempts minus the famous family.

“You can’t do Wayans s*** without the Wayanses,” Marlon said. “We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan. DamonKim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do.”

Demi Moore felt out of place in Hollywood after headline-making appearance in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ sequel
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When Demi Moore appeared in 2003’s hit Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, a lot was made of a scene that saw the actress, then 40, wearing a red two-piece — but not much else, she felt.

In a chat with Michelle Yeoh in Interview magazine, Moore expressed, “There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked. And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me [in Hollywood].”

“I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother,” said Moore, now 61.

She added of her career, “It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat.”

For her part, Yeoh, who is 62, replied, “Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the … the characters that resonate with you anymore. It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes.”

She added, “It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it.”

This is central to Moore’s new horror movie, The Substance: She plays an aging star who goes to extremes to recapture her youth.

“That at its core is the addiction,” she says. “For Elisabeth, the drug of experiencing being loved, adored, accepted, wanted — stopping that would have equated to a death, because her value to herself as she was had bottomed out.”

The Substance hits theaters Sept. 20.

Ryan Reynolds wishes Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds wished his friend Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday in a sweet way on social media.

Jackman’s friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Reynolds took to Instagram on Saturday to share a wide-spanning collection of photos and pen a note to Jackman.

“I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman,” Reynolds wrote. “A lot of years. A lot of adventures.”

Reynolds overlaid the slideshow of photos with “A Million Dreams,” a song Jackman sang along with Ziv Zaifman and Michelle Williams in his hit musical movie The Greatest Showman.

Reynolds also posted a tribute to Jackman on his Instagram Story, sharing a smiling photo of his friend. He quoted Indiana Jones in the post, writing “‘It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage,'” along with another birthday greeting: “Happy Birthday to the one and only, Greatest Showman.”

The post included pictures of Jackman and Reynolds smiling together and photos of the pair in their Deadpool & Wolverine outfits in the film.

Jackman posted his own message on Instagram on Sunday, thanking friends and followers for the birthday wishes. “Thank you all for the incredible birthday love! I am grateful. #thisis56,” Jackman wrote.

The pair teamed up last week to announce Jackman’s new show, From New York, With Love, where he will play 12 performances at Radio City Music Hall.

