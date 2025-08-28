‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ full cast revealed as film begins production

Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on the set of ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ (Ed Miller/Lucasfilm)

We now know who will be joining Ryan Gosling in a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm has announced the entire main cast for the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter. The announcement arrives the same day production on the movie officially starts in the U.K.

Joining Gosling in the film are Amy AdamsMatt SmithMia GothAaron PierreSimon BirdJamael WestmanDaniel Ings and Flynn Gray.

Star Wars: Starfighter will serve as a stand-alone adventure set in the Star Wars universe. The completely original story is set in a time period that has never been explored in any previous Star Wars projects.

Shawn Levy is directing the film from a script by Jonathan Tropper. Levy also produces along with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. In addition to starring, Gosling will executive produce.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Lucasfilm shared a photo of Gosling and Gray on the Star Wars: Starfighter set to social media. The image is in black and white and finds Gosling leaning up against a vehicle while Gray sits on its hood.

“Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighter,” the caption reads.

Star Wars: Starfighter blasts into movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

‘Love Island USA’ season 7 crowns winners
Ben Symons/Peacock

(SPOILER ALERT) Amaya Papaya never said she was perfect, she never said she didn’t have any flaws, but she did win Love Island USA.

Fan-favorite contestant Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned the winners of the reality dating competition series during Sunday night’s Love Island USA season 7 finale.

Host Ariana Madix named Espinal and Arenales the winners of the season before they decided to split the $100,000 prize.

In an interview shared to the official Love Island USA socials, Espinal said how she plans to spend her winnings.

“I actually do wanna donate to a charity,” Espinal said. “I wanna give back to a community, that’s one of my biggest passions — [which] he asked [about] early on — is just me leaving a positive impact [on] a group of people who are in need.”

Espinal entered the villa as a bombshell while Arenales joined the season during Casa Amor. The pair coupled up after they formed a connection when Arenales stood up for Espinal during the heated “Stand on Business” challenge.

Contestants Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe were the runners-up, while Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley got third place, and Iris Kendall and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez came in fourth.

While this is the end of season 7, the Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA season 7 reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen.

According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together “this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.”

The season 7 reunion special will premiere Aug. 25 on Peacock.

Additionally, Madix will return to the villa this fall to host season 2 of Love Island Games. The show premieres on Sept. 16.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s family supports him at ‘FUBAR’ premiere
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The Hollywood premiere of FUBAR season 2 was a family affair for Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday night.

The actor’s family came out to support him ahead of the release of the show’s second season on Netflix.

Arnold was all smiles as he posed for photos with his sons Christopher Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger, daughters Christina Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger, and son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Arnold shares Christopher, Patrick, Christina and Katherine with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

The Terminator star also shared a moment with his son Joseph Baena, his son with Mildred Baena.

“Go watch my dad do what he does best,” Baena wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Thursday, alongside a photo of him and his father.

Arnold’s current partner, Heather Milligan, was also in attendance at the event. The actor previously opened up about his relationship with Milligan in a 2023 interview with People.

The star-studded event was also attended by the FUBAR cast, including Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnett, Carrie-Anne Moss and Barbara Eve Harris.

According to a logline for the series, FUBAR follows Luke Brunner (Arnold), a veteran CIA operative who was on the verge of retirement.

“After his last mission in saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter — he’s back and face to face with new villains,” the logline continues. “This is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world…if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”

FUBAR season 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.

Netflix shares first look at ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2
Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2. (Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Everybody wants to see the first look at season 2 of Nobody Wants This.

Netflix has released new details about the upcoming second season, as well as new photos of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in character as Joanne and Noah in the romantic comedy series.

Season 1 of the show found Noah seemingly turning down the head rabbi position at his synagogue and choosing to be with Joanne. The season 2 photos show that the interfaith couple appears to still be together. Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster told Netflix she’s excited to explore how the couple’s relationship deepens throughout season 2.

“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like,” Foster said.

Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return in season 2 as Morgan and Sasha, the main couple’s close-knit siblings. Joining the cast this time around are Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, as well as Miles FowlerAlex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Nobody Wants This season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 23.

