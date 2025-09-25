Starbucks to lay off 900 workers, close stores

(NEW YORK) — Coffee giant Starbucks will lay off workers and close stores as part of a $1 billion restructuring plan, CEO Brian Niccol said in a memo to employees on Thursday.
The company will slash 900 employees at its stores in North America, Niccol said. The store closures will amount to a roughly 1% decline in the total number of Starbucks locations in North America in this fiscal year, after accounting for some store openings, Niccol added.
“While we’re making good progress, there is much more to do to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks,” Niccol said.
Shares of Starbucks ticked slightly higher in pre-market trading after the announcement early Thursday morning.
Starbucks weathered sluggish sales in recent years as customers weathered a years-long bout of elevated inflation, analysts previously told ABC News.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Target CEO Brian Cornell will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of the $107 billion retail giant, the company said on Wednesday.
In recent years, Target has suffered sluggish sales as the company weathered consumer boycotts over its Pride collection and a rollback of its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.
Michael Fiddelke, who currently serves as chief operating officer, will assume the role of CEO on Feb. 1. Cornell will become executive chair of the company’s board of directors.
“With the board’s unanimous decision to appoint Michael Fiddelke as Target’s next CEO, I want to express my full confidence in his leadership and focus on driving improved results and sustainable growth,” Cornell said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Michael brings a deep understanding of our business and a genuine commitment to accelerating our progress,” Cornell added.
The announcement came as the company reported slow sales over a three-month period ending in August. Sales dropped slightly compared to the same period a year earlier, though revenue picked up from the previous quarter. Net income, meanwhile, plunged 21%, the company said.
In a statement, Cornell acknowledged a “challenging retail environment,” but he touted “encouraging signs of recovery, including improved traffic and sales trends.”
“As we enter the critical back-to-school and holiday seasons, our team remains focused on consistent execution and building momentum as we look ahead to the new year,” Cornell said.
Shares of Target fell nearly 8% in early trading on Wednesday.
The retail giant, which operates nearly 2,000 stores, has struggled to grow sales and outperform competitors in the aftermath of a pandemic-era shopping boom.
Speaking on an earnings call on Wednesday, Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez said the company is negotiating prices with suppliers and other partners in an effort to stave off tariff-related price increases.
“What we’ve said, and continues to be our position, is that we’ll take price as a last resort, but our commitment is to offer everyday good value and to have competitive pricing as we think about going forward,” Gomez said.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Japan on Tuesday, making it the largest U.S. trade partner to broker an accord as the White House threatens to impose tariffs on dozens of countries within days.
Before the deal, Japan faced the prospect of a 25% tariff rate set to take effect Aug. 1. Instead, products from the fifth-largest U.S. trade partner will be slapped with a 15% tariff, in exchange for a willingness on the part of Japan to import some goods, among other concessions.
In a post on social media late Tuesday, Trump touted the agreement as a “massive deal.” The White House has yet to release full details of the agreement.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also celebrated the accord. “With the national interests of both countries in mind, we were able to reach an agreement at this time,” Ishiba said.
Japan’s Nikkei index surged 3.5% on Wednesday, while major U.S. indexes nudged slightly higher in early trading.
Here’s what to know about what’s in the trade agreement and what comes next:
What’s in the U.S. trade agreement with Japan? The trade agreement lowers the tariff rate on Japanese products to 15%, putting it below the threatened rate of 25% but higher than a universal rate of 10% faced by nearly all imports.
Even more, the U.S. agreed to set a 15% tariff on Japanese cars, putting it below the 25% tariff rate placed on imported vehicles from other nations.
Japan purchased nearly $80 billion worth of U.S. products in 2024, while the U.S. bought about $148 billion worth of Japanese goods, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, a government agency.
Cars and auto parts accounted for about $52 billion worth of imported Japanese products, making up more than one-third of products purchased by the U.S., government data shows. Shares of Japan-based Toyota soared more than 13% on Wednesday, while Honda jumped about 12%.
In exchange for the softening of U.S. tariffs, Japan agreed to open its economy to imports of trucks, rice and other agricultural goods, Trump said.
Japan also agreed to invest $550 billion in the U.S. economy, Trump added, but the president did not specify how the funds would be spent.
How many trade agreements has the White House achieved so far? When Trump delayed the onset of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” in April, the White House vowed to strike 90 trade agreements in 90 days. Before that deadline elapsed, Trump proposed a flurry of similar country-specific tariffs with a new effect date of Aug. 1.
So far, Trump has brokered agreements with the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Japan. The White House also reached a preliminary accord with China that lowered tit-for-tat tariffs previously imposed by the world’s two largest economies.
For his part, the president has insisted that the on-again, off-again levies make up a key part of his negotiation strategy.
“The president and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month when she announced the Aug. 1 deadline.
Price hikes could hit coffee, shoes, appliances and a range of other products if additional tariffs take effect on Aug. 1, analysts previously told ABC News.
(NEW YORK) — Consumer sentiment ticked higher in July, marking two consecutive months of improved shopper attitudes as businesses navigated President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats targeting dozens of countries. The fresh reading matched economists’ expectations.
The recent resurgence of consumer sentiment followed six straight months of worsening attitudes, according to University of Michigan survey data released Friday. Before the swell of optimism, consumer sentiment had fallen to near its lowest level since a bout of inflation three years ago.
Despite the new data, the measure of consumer sentiment remains 16% lower than where it stood in December, before Trump took office.
Year-ahead inflation expectations dropped for a second consecutive month, declining from 5.0% in June to 4.4% this month, the survey data showed. The anticipated inflation level would still mark a major increase from the current year-over-year inflation of 2.7%.
The new report on consumer sentiment came a day after the release of retail sales data that showed unexpectedly strong performance in June. Robust shopper appetites last month suggested that the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariffs hadn’t prompted households to stash extra income.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.
So far, key measures of the economy have largely defied fears of a tariff-induced downturn. The unemployment rate stands near a historically low level and job growth remains robust, though it has slowed from previous highs. Inflation has climbed over the last two months but it remains below where it stood when Trump took office.
Some analysts expect price increases to accelerate over the coming months as tariffs take hold, though many have acknowledged that the path forward remains unclear amid Trump’s fluctuating policies.
Typically, importers pass along a share of the tariff-related tax burden in the form of higher costs for shoppers. A host of major retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy, have warned of potential price hikes as a result of Trump’s levies.
Trump has rolled back many of his steepest tariffs over recent months, including a sky-high levy on China, the top source of U.S. imports. In recent days, however, Trump announced plans to slap tariffs as high as 50% on dozens of countries, including 25% tariffs on top U.S. trade partners such as Japan and South Korea.
The fresh levies are set to take effect on Aug. 1. In addition, a proposed 50% tariff on copper imports could intensify the impact of the country-specific levies.