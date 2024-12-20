Starbucks workers union announces pre-Christmas strike in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle

Starbucks workers union announces pre-Christmas strike in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle
Bo Zaunders/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The workers union representing Starbucks baristas across the country announced members in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle will go on strike in the days leading up to Christmas.

Workers United, which has unionized more than 525 U.S. Starbucks locations, said in a press release Thursday that unfair labor practices and stalled negotiations with the company are the catalyst behind the holiday season strike.

The union says five days of escalating strikes will begin Friday and continue until Dec. 24 in “three of the company’s priority markets” during what it called the company’s busiest days of the year.

During the strike period, the walkouts “are expected to spread each day and ultimately reach hundreds of stores from coast to coast by Christmas Eve” unless the company honors a February commitment made with the union.

In February 2024, Workers United and Starbucks announced they would work on a “foundational framework” to reach a collective bargaining agreement for stores, something the union says has not come to fruition.

In a statement on Thursday following the strike announcement Starbucks said Workers United delegates “prematurely ended” its bargaining session with the coffee giant this week.

Starbucks added that the company is “focused on enhancing” employee experiences by offering an average wage of $18 per hour and benefits including health care, free college tuition, paid family leave and company stock grants.

“We are ready to continue negotiations to reach agreements,” Starbucks said, adding, “We need the union to return to the table.”

Workers United, however, said despite “repeatedly pledging publicly” that it intends to reach contracts by the end of the year, Starbucks has not yet presented workers with a “serious economic proposal.”

“Nobody wants to strike. It’s a last resort, but Starbucks has broken its promise to thousands of baristas and left us with no choice,” Fatemeh Alhadjaboodi, a five-year Starbucks barista and bargaining delegate, said in the release.

“In a year when Starbucks invested so many millions in top executive talent, it has failed to present the baristas who make its company run with a viable economic proposal. This is just the beginning. We will do whatever it takes to get the company to honor the commitment it made to us in February,” Alhadjaboodi added.

“The holiday season should be magical at Starbucks, but for too many of us, there’s a darker side to the peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes,” Arloa Fluhr, a bargaining delegate who has worked off and on at Starbucks for 18 years said in the release.

“I’m a mom of three, including my daughter who is diabetic. I know what it’s like to panic because my hours were slashed and I won’t be able to pay my bills and could lose access to healthcare, including my daughter’s insulin. That’s why we’re steadfast in our demands for Starbucks to invest in baristas like me,” Fluhr added.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Court pauses appeal of Trump’s classified documents case
Court pauses appeal of Trump’s classified documents case
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal appeals court has granted Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to pause his appeal of President-elect Donald Trump’s classified documents case until Dec. 2.

Smith asked for a delay earlier this week to assess the “unprecedented circumstance” of Trump’s election and impending presidential inauguration.

The move is part of Smith’s winding down of his two cases against Trump — the classified documents case and the federal election interference case — due to longstanding Department of Justice policy that prohibits a sitting president from facing criminal prosecution while in office.

“As a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, one of the defendants in this case, Donald J. Trump, is expected to be certified as President-elect on January 6, 2025, and inaugurated on January 20, 2025,” the filing said.

Smith asked to hold the appeal in abeyance and push the next filing deadline until Dec. 2 “to afford the Government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy.”

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissed the case against Trump and his co-defendants this summer, ruling that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional because he was not appointed by the president or confirmed by Congress.

Prosecutors then appealed that decision to the Atlanta-based United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The judge in Trump’s federal election interference case paused all upcoming deadlines last week, following a request from Smith. Trump pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing in that case.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former Kentucky sheriff pleads not guilty in shooting death of judge
Former Kentucky sheriff pleads not guilty in shooting death of judge
Leslie County Detention Center

(KENTUCKY) — A former Kentucky sheriff accused in the fatal shooting of a judge in September was arraigned on new charges Monday.

Monday’s arraignment hearing was held in the Letcher County Courthouse — the same courthouse where Shawn “Mickey” Stines is accused of gunning down Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers on Sept. 19.

An attorney for Stines, 43, pleaded not guilty on his behalf Monday to a new charge of murder of a public official.

The judge denied Stines bond, citing concerns with security, community safety and the charges against him.

Stines previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges, for which a special judge appointed to preside over the case has said he could face the death penalty.

It is still not clear what led up to the alleged murder of Mullins, 54.

Just days before the shooting, Stines had been deposed in a lawsuit, which alleged he had failed to investigate one of his deputies who sexually abused a woman in Mullins’ chambers.

Kentucky State Police previously said the shooting occurred “following an argument inside the courthouse.” Letcher County Circuit Clerk Mike Watts said Stines and Mullins had lunch together earlier that day.

Mullins was found in his chambers with multiple gunshot wounds after a 911 caller reported gunfire inside the courthouse.

Stines was taken into custody without incident at the courthouse, police said. He retired from his position as sheriff shortly after his arrest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge delays Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing date in his hush money case
Judge delays Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing date in his hush money case
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

(NEW YORK) — New York Judge Juan Merchan has delayed President-elect Donald Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing date in his criminal hush money case, according to a brief order issued Friday.

The judge is allowing the defense to file a motion to dismiss the case, which he said is due by Dec. 2.

The judge provided no new sentencing date after adjourning the original Nov. 26 date.

Trump was scheduled to be sentenced next week after he was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Merchan’s order also puts off any decision about whether the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity decision applies to the case.

While the $130,000 payment to Daniels preceded Trump’s ascension to the presidency, Trump has claimed that prosecutors filled “glaring holes in their case” with evidence that related to official acts he subsequently performed in office — which the Supreme Court ruled are off limits in its July ruling on presidential immunity.

Prosecutors have argued that the case centers on “entirely personal” conduct with “no relationship whatsoever to any official duty of the presidency.”

Trump has asked that the verdict be overturned or the case be thrown out entirely. If Judge Merchan tosses the conviction, he could order a new trial — which would be delayed for at least four years until Trump leaves office — or dismiss the indictment altogether.

Trump’s conviction carries a penalty of up to four years in prison, though first-time offenders normally receive lesser sentences.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.