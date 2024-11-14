Stars of ‘Bad Sisters’ react to season 2’s shocking death

Stars of ‘Bad Sisters’ react to season 2’s shocking death
AppleTV+

(SPOILER ALERT) The Garvey sisters are back for season 2 of Bad Sisters. The series returned with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ Wednesday, kicking off the season with a death nobody saw coming.

The first episode sees the sisters joyously celebrating Grace’s remarriage, two years after Grace offed her abusive husband, John Paul. But things take a dark turn at the end of episode two when Grace, played by Anne-Marie Duff, unexpectedly dies in a car crash.

“Oh, I love a cliff-hanger,” Duff tells ABC Audio about her untimely demise. “So I loved getting to that part of the scripts and going [gasp]. The audience have no idea what happens next. You know, it’s thrilling.”

For show creator Sharon Horgan, who also plays eldest Garvey sister Eva in the show, the decision to kill off one of the sisters was a “scary one.”

“It was actually an idea that we had very, very early doors and then we were a bit like, ‘Ooh, can we continue to be Bad Sisters when something as terrible and awful as that has happened?’ And so we had to think on it a lot. And then, you know, it just seemed like an important part of the story to tell, really.”

The rest of the Garvey clan — played by Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson — was just as shocked as the audience, but agree the twist really propels the story forward into the rest of the season.

“All great stories and series have a real shock element and we’re certainly delivering on that, I think,” says Birthistle, who plays middle sister Ursula. 

Bad Sisters airs Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Shailene Woodley on working with Lisa Taddeo for ‘Three Women’
Starz

Shailene Woodley stars in the new limited series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestselling nonfiction book, Three Women.

The show follows Woodley as Gia, a character loosely based on Taddeo, as she interviews three different women from across the United States, exploring their varied sexual and emotional experiences.

Woodley told ABC Audio that after she read Three Women, she felt Taddeo had written everything she “felt but didn’t know how to articulate.”

According to Woodley, crafting a character based on Taddeo was more than just collaborating with her.

“It wasn’t a collaboration as much as it felt like a connection and then a true desire to honor what our natural connection elicited,” Woodley said. “Gia is not Lisa, but Gia also isn’t me. It almost felt like she was the intersection of both of us.”

Taddeo wholeheartedly agreed, saying Woodley’s performance made her feel seen “in the most dynamic way.”

“Shailene’s performance made me feel seen without even, like, mimicking or mirroring me,” Taddeo said. “She’s one of the most talented actors out there, but she also has one of the warmest hearts.”

The show covers many serious topics ripe for discussion. So, what does Woodley hope viewers take from it?

“I hope that they walk away feeling a little less alone and maybe feeling like it isn’t weird or obscure to go through things that are very normal, everyday experiences that women have, like miscarriages or, like, having sex on your period or having body dysmorphia,” Woodley said. “I don’t know one woman who hasn’t been through one … if not all of those things. And I think it’s important that we take these situations that have become such taboo in our culture and really normalize them.”

Brendan Fraser, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei break bad in trailer to caper comedy ‘Brothers’
© AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

For a streaming movie about two bickering burglars, the upcoming Prime Video movie Brothers boasts some A-list names.

Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage joins Oscar nominees Josh Brolin and Glenn Close, and Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Marisa Tomei, in the caper comedy that centers on a cache of emeralds with a large side of family dysfunction.

Oh, and there’s also an amorous orangutan named Samuel

The trailer opens with the diminutive Dinklage getting tossed into a bathtub and held underwater by Fraser, who asks where the stones are.

Rewinding, Dinklage explains, “Some families have a long line of dentists and lawyers. We had a long line of felons.” 

He says that since childhood, he and his “big ugly twin brother,” played by Brolin, were always stealing stuff. “I had the plans, he had the hands,” the actor narrates.

While Brolin’s character has gone straight, Dinklage proposes one last score — for the stones. 

Complicating matters is the return of their mother, played by Close. “You were gone 30 years!” Brolin says, with Close responding, “I can apologize only so much.” 

“You haven’t apologized at all,” Brolin replies.

Evidently, however, she’s needed so the trio can get their hands on the $4 million haul. 

There’s a ton of physical comedy and R-rated wordplay from director Max Barbakow — and Brolin’s character is apparently molested by the ape, requiring the embarrassed thief to slather hand sanitizer all over himself afterward. 

The movie hits Prime Video Oct. 17. 

