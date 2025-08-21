State delegation tours Mayo River site

Henry County welcomed a distinguished group of state and local leaders to tour the potential future site of Virginia’s next state park today along the scenic Mayo River.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the County’s ongoing effort to formally establish the park and secure state support for its development.

The delegation included Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Stefanie Taillon, Deputy Secretary Corey Scott, and Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Matthew Wells. They were joined by Delegates Eric Phillips (48th District) and Wren Williams (47th District); Jim Adams, Chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors; Debra Buchanan, Horsepasture District Supervisor; and representatives from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the Eco-Ambassador Council, the Harvest Foundation, the Dan River Basin Association, and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation.

The group toured key areas of the future park, including the stunning confluence of the North and South forks of the Mayo River—an ecologically and historically-significant feature that represents the heart of the site. One of the highlights was a visit to Byrd’s Ledge, a breathtaking rock formation located along the Virginia trail that showcases the natural beauty and recreational potential of the area.

Following the tour of the Virginia side, the delegation crossed into North Carolina to explore the existing Mayo River State Park via the Deshazo Mill Access. The North Carolina park has served as a successful model for natural preservation and recreation, offering a glimpse of what is possible for the Virginia side with the proper investment and planning.

“This was a tremendous opportunity to showcase the unique natural and cultural resources of the future Mayo River State Park,” Adams said. “The visit not only strengthened our partnerships with state leaders but also emphasized the importance of securing funding to make this park a reality for residents and visitors alike.”

Henry County is currently working with DCR and other partners to complete the master planning process, with a long-term vision of developing public access, recreational amenities, educational programming, and conservation efforts across the property. The County is asking the Commonwealth of Virginia to formally designate the site as a state park and provide the necessary resources for infrastructure and development.

The Mayo River property, originally acquired in 2003, spans nearly 600 acres and represents a vital piece of the region’s outdoor recreation and conservation strategy. The park is expected to bolster tourism, improve quality of life, and support environmental stewardship in Southside Virginia.

For more information about the Mayo River State Park Master Plan, visit: https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/mr-masterplan