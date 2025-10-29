State Democrats urge Florida Gov. DeSantis to declare state of emergency to address impending loss of SNAP benefits

In this May 1, 2025, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the ICE-Enforcement and Removal Operation office in Miramar, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

(FLORIDA) — All 43 Democratic state legislators in Florida have asked Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency as nearly three million Floridians are set to lose their access to SNAP food assistance benefits when funding for the program expires Saturday amid the federal government shutdown.

In a letter to the governor dated Oct. 28, the legislators ask him to “declare a State of Emergency on Food Insecurity to unlock state emergency resources” to make available resources that will allow various state agencies to acquire extra food and funding and to expand school meal programs until SNAP benefits are restored.

“Under Section 252.36 of the Florida Statutes, the Governor has clear authority to declare a State of Emergency when ‘the occurrence or threat thereof is imminent.’ Hunger is both,” the letter states.

“For families already struggling under record food and housing costs, the loss of this critical support would be catastrophic. Local food banks and pantries have already reported overwhelming demand and depleted supplies,” the letter states. “Food insecurity is also increasing for federal employees and our military families as the shutdown continues. This is not speculation; it’s reality.”

“We are days away from a full-blown hunger emergency that will leave families without food during the holiday season. The state cannot stand by,” the letter further states, adding “No child should go hungry because politicians in Washington can’t agree.”

An ABC News request for comment sent to the office of Gov. DeSantis did not immediately receive a response. However, when asked for a reaction to the letter during an unrelated press conference Wednesday at the University of South Florida, DeSantis responded, “Did those Democrats write a letter to Chuck Schumer asking him to stop filibustering the spending?” referring to the Democratic Senate minority leader.

Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have been at the center of an impasse with Republican leadership, Senate Majority Leader Tom Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson, since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

Nearly 42 million Americans were receiving SNAP benefits as of May 2025, the most recent data available, according to the USDA, which funds the state-administered program. Just over 2.9 million Floridians receive SNAP benefits, making Florida the fourth-highest SNAP recipient, according to the latest USDA data, after California, Texas and New York.

There have been thirteen failed votes in the Senate to reopen the government, with the most recent on Tuesday. Democrats have refused to vote on a short-term funding bill that doesn’t address the issue of extending subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, which expire Dec. 31, and Republicans have said they will not address the issue without Democrats first voting on a bill to re-open the government.

On Tuesday, 25 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration over the impending loss of SNAP benefits amid the federal government shutdown, which is now the second-longest in U.S. history.

