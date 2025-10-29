State Democrats urge Florida Gov. DeSantis to declare state of emergency to address impending loss of SNAP benefits

(FLORIDA) — All 43 Democratic state legislators in Florida have asked Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency as nearly three million Floridians are set to lose their access to SNAP food assistance benefits when funding for the program expires Saturday amid the federal government shutdown.

In a letter to the governor dated Oct. 28, the legislators ask him to “declare a State of Emergency on Food Insecurity to unlock state emergency resources” to make available resources that will allow various state agencies to acquire extra food and funding and to expand school meal programs until SNAP benefits are restored.

“Under Section 252.36 of the Florida Statutes, the Governor has clear authority to declare a State of Emergency when ‘the occurrence or threat thereof is imminent.’ Hunger is both,” the letter states.

“For families already struggling under record food and housing costs, the loss of this critical support would be catastrophic. Local food banks and pantries have already reported overwhelming demand and depleted supplies,” the letter states. “Food insecurity is also increasing for federal employees and our military families as the shutdown continues. This is not speculation; it’s reality.”

“We are days away from a full-blown hunger emergency that will leave families without food during the holiday season. The state cannot stand by,” the letter further states, adding “No child should go hungry because politicians in Washington can’t agree.”

An ABC News request for comment sent to the office of Gov. DeSantis did not immediately receive a response. However, when asked for a reaction to the letter during an unrelated press conference Wednesday at the University of South Florida, DeSantis responded, “Did those Democrats write a letter to Chuck Schumer asking him to stop filibustering the spending?” referring to the Democratic Senate minority leader.

Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have been at the center of an impasse with Republican leadership, Senate Majority Leader Tom Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson, since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. 

Nearly 42 million Americans were receiving SNAP benefits as of May 2025, the most recent data available, according to the USDA, which funds the state-administered program. Just over 2.9 million Floridians receive SNAP benefits, making Florida the fourth-highest SNAP recipient, according to the latest USDA data, after California, Texas and New York.

There have been thirteen failed votes in the Senate to reopen the government, with the most recent on Tuesday. Democrats have refused to vote on a short-term funding bill that doesn’t address the issue of extending subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, which expire Dec. 31, and Republicans have said they will not address the issue without Democrats first voting on a bill to re-open the government.

On Tuesday, 25 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration over the impending loss of SNAP benefits amid the federal government shutdown, which is now the second-longest in U.S. history.

(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Comb’s former assistant — who testified at trial under the pseudonym “Mia” — will be allowed to speak during the rap mogul’s sentencing on Friday, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Judge Arun Subramanian granted prosecutors’ request for “Mia” to deliver a victim impact statement, over the objections of Combs’ lawyers. Subramanian wrote, “Though the defense argues that Mia has been discredited, it doesn’t explain why she should be excluded given that the defense will of course be afforded a ‘fair opportunity to respond’ to any remarks that Mia offers.”

“Mia” worked as Combs’ personal assistant between 2009 and 2017. During trial, she described abusive work conditions and said Combs sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Defense lawyers argued that “Mia” lied about the alleged abuse.

In July, a jury found Combs guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with another ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”

In a letter to the judge on Wednesday, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo had argued against letting “Mia” speak, saying, “She is not a victim of anything.”

Federal prosecutors conceded that “Mia” is not a victim of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

The defense called “Mia” a liar, saying she testified at trial “with a made up voice and demeanor” and now wants to “sully” the sentencing hearing.

“Moreover, that she is so eager to return to court, when she plainly does not have to, and is not even entitled to, puts her proffered fear of testifying at trial into clear relief. This was a show for her,” Agnifilo said.

The lawyers representing “Mia,” Shawn Crowley and Mike Ferrara, said in a statement to ABC News, “Mia was incredibly brave to walk into a public courtroom and testify truthfully about the worst events of her life, and stand up for herself, her friends, and abused women everywhere.”

While the music mogul was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge. He was also found not guilty of both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and “Jane.”

Combs will be sentenced on Friday. Federal prosecutors argue Combs deserves at least 11 years in prison, while Combs’ attorneys are seeking time served. Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

(NEW YORK) — A 29-year-old man is recovering after suffering significant but non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm following a bear attack in Yellowstone National Park, authorities said.

The solo hiker was walking on the Turbid Lake Trail, located northeast of Mary Bay in Yellowstone Lake and approximately 2.5 miles from the Pelican Valley Trailhead in the Pelican Valley Bear Management Area, when he encountered the bear and deployed bear spray against it, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The hiker told officials he thought the bear was a black bear but, based on the location, size, and behavior of the animal, park officials said it was likely a grizzly bear and that bear management staff will attempt to confirm the species through DNA analysis, if possible.

National Park Service medics responded to the incident and walked out with the hiker who was subsequently taken to the Lake Medical Clinic before being flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The Turbid Lake Trail is closed until further notice,” officials said. “Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear.”

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2025 and the first incident in over four years when, in May 2021, a grizzly bear injured a solo hiker on the Beaver Ponds Trail in Mammoth Hot Springs.

This incident currently remains under investigation.

(MINNEAPOLIS) — When Pat Scallen heard gunshots around the corner from his Minneapolis home, “I didn’t know exactly what it was at first, but after about the 10th shot, I knew something was wrong,” he recalled.

Scallen raced to the Annunciation Catholic School, where he said he saw a magazine on the ground by the church.

“It was eerily quiet. And then I immediately turned and ran to the front of the church, and right at that time everyone was coming out. And it was chaotic,” Scallen told “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

Streaming from the church were children suffering emotional and physical wounds, he said, adding that he saw a boy and a girl who had been shot in the head as well as a girl shot in the neck.

“They were very frightened. They wanted their mom and dad,” he said. “And I just, I sat them down and just tried to keep them calm, and I was watching them close to see if there’d be any change in their status.”

Scallen said the girl shot in the head asked him, “Please just hold my hand.”

“I did,” he said.

An 8-year-old and 10-year-old who were sitting in pews were killed and 17 others were injured in the Wednesday morning mass shooting, police said. The shooter opened fire through a church window during a Mass that marked the first week of school.

Fourteen of the injured victims were children ages 6 to 15, and the three adults who were shot were parishioners in their 80s, police said. All of those injured are expected to survive, police said.

The shooter, identified by the FBI as 23-year-old Robin Westman, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A motive remains under investigation.

Scallen said the Annunciation Catholic School is “one of the premiere schools in the city and state” and is “integral to the neighborhood.”

“There’s a spirit here, and I know they’ll be grieving for awhile, but this place, they’ll come back,” he said.

