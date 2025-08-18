State Department stopping issuance of visitor visas for ‘individuals from Gaza’
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. State Department has announced that it’s suspending the issuance of all visitor visas for people from the war-torn Gaza Strip, including children in need of urgent medical care.
“All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days,” the State Department wrote in a post on X on Saturday.
Based on State Department statistics from January 2025 through the end of May 2025, a total of 3,804 class B1/B2 visas have been issued for individuals with Palestinian Authority travel documents. While the State Department numbers do not specify the purpose of the trips nor how many of the 3,804 visas issued were class B1 or B2, individuals seeking to enter the United States for tourism or medical treatment fall under the B2 visa class, while B1 visas cover business travel.
An ABC News request for comment sent to the State Department did not immediately receive a response.
Describing one of the latest transfers of Palestinians seeking treatment in the U.S., HEAL Palestine, an American nonprofit organization, announced that 11 severely injured Palestinian children, along with 26 accompanying family members, successfully crossed from Gaza into Jordan on July 30, 2025, in coordination from the World Health Organization and were planning to enter the U.S. in August.
“Many of the children suffer from critical injuries such as amputations, severe burns, and trauma-related complications – conditions that Gaza’s collapsed health system can no longer treat,” according to HEAL Palestine.
WASHINGTON — The court’s three liberal justices dissented.
The Supreme Court on Monday lifted an injunction against the Trump administration’s efforts to gut the Department of Education.
The move allows the administration to proceed, for now, with mass firings that slashed nearly half of the agency’s workforce in March as well as other actions, such as shifting management of the federal student loan portfolio.
A federal judge in Massachusetts had barred the administration from moving forward, rejecting the administration’s argument that the steps were aimed at efficiency rather than effectively carrying out President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign promise to shutter the agency, something that would require congressional approval.
Legal challenges continue in the lower courts against the Trump education orders.
The Supreme Court’s majority didn’t explain its decision. The three liberal justices opposed the order, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing in dissent.
“The Department is responsible for providing critical funding and services to millions of students and scores of schools across the country. Lifting the District Court’s injunction will unleash untold harm, delaying or denying educational opportunities and leaving students to suffer from discrimination, sexual assault, and other civil rights violations without the federal resources Congress intended,” Sotomayor wrote.
“The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naive, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave,” Sotomayor added.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon celebrated the decision, saying the agency will carry out its reduction in workforce and ongoing efforts to return education to the states.
“Today, the Supreme Court again confirmed the obvious: the President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch, has the ultimate authority to make decisions about staffing levels, administrative organization, and day-to-day operations of federal agencies,” McMahon said in a statement.
While McMahon called the ruling a victory, she said it was a “shame that the highest court in the land had to step in to allow President Trump to advance the reforms Americans elected him to deliver using the authorities granted to him by the U.S. Constitution.”
National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues blasted the Supreme Court’s decision in a statement.
“The Supreme Court chose politics over the Constitution and, in doing so, put millions of American students at risk,” Rodrigues said. “This ruling gives the green light to an outrageous and unlawful power grab by President Trump, who is attempting to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education without any action from Congress.”
National Education Association President Becky Pringle said, “Everyone who cares about America’s students and public schools should be appalled by the Supreme Court’s premature intervention in this case today.”
Several former Department of Education staffers impacted by the reduction in force and Monday’s Supreme Court decision said they’re heartbroken.
Rachel Gittleman, formerly of the agency’s ombudsman’s office in the Federal Student Aid office, told ABC News she’s feeling a lot of “heartbreak,” “rage,” and “sadness.”
“We care about the work, we care about the people that we serve, and we believe in government,” Gittleman said in a phone interview. “I wanted to help people, and I believe the federal government is one tool to help people in this country.”
Débora Menieur Núñez also lost her job through the agency’s RIF this spring, but she had been refreshing the Supreme Court’s homepage in hopes there was a way forward to return to a life of civil service.
“It is very heartbreaking,” Núñez wrote in a statement to ABC News, adding, “I joined the civil service to build a career in service of others, to be part of the workforce making way for all students to have access to quality education.”
The Supreme Court’s decision to grant the administration’s emergency request is another win, albeit a temporary one, for Trump’s efforts to overhaul the federal government.
Last week, the nation’s high court lifted a preliminary injunction to let Trump move forward with an executive order mandating a restructure of federal agencies and mass layoffs of federal workers.
(BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas) — Paleontologists have found fossilized remains of a giant possum-like mammal that lived 60 million years ago.
The fossils, found at Big Bend National Park in Texas, belong to a group of ancient near-marsupials from the Paleocene period that scientists call Swaindelphys, according to a paper published last week in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
The prehistoric species, called Swaindelphys solastella, was “gigantic” compared to other Swaindelphys at the time but are actually about the size of a modern hedgehog, according to the researchers.
“I compared them to a lot of other marsupials from around the same time period to see what they’re most closely related to,” said Kristen Miller, a doctoral student at The University of Kansas’ Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum and lead author of the paper, said in a statement.
At first, the paleontologists thought the fossils belonged to a group of metatherians — or marsupial-like mammals — from the Cretaceous period that survived the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction, the mass extinction event believed to have wiped dinosaurs from the planet 66 million years ago.
But additional analysis revealed that the specimens belonged to a “surprisingly large” new species of Swaindelphys.
“Not only are they the largest metatherians from this time period, but they’re also the youngest and located at the most southern latitude,” Miller said.
The new fossil is the largest marsupial — in terms of body and size — found so far in North America from the Paleocene period, Chris Beard, senior curator with KU’s Biodiversity Institute, said in a statement.
“Since everything is bigger in Texas, this is perhaps not surprising,” Beard said.
“I call them ‘primatomorphans,'” Beard said. “They’re not, technically speaking, primates, but they’re very close to the ancestry of living and fossil primates. These marsupials are probably ecological analogues of early primates.”
The researchers’ work is aimed at uncovering some of the smaller and harder-to-find fossil mammals that lived at Big Bend at the time, Beard said.
The paleontologists are also interested in the differences in the kinds of fossils found in more northern regions, such as Wyoming and Alberta, Canada.
“North of that ancient divide, we see the classic Bighorn Basin taxa in their expected time periods,” Miller said said. “But south of that, in river drainages that originate in the central Rockies and areas farther to the south, things start to go a little wacky.”
More research into Swaindelphys solastella, as well as new fieldwork in Big Bend, is planned.
(WASHINGTON) — To characterize the Trump administration as “having complied” with a federal judge’s order to facilitate the return of mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia is “pure farce,” his attorneys said in a court filing.
The filing, on Sunday, came two days after Abrego Garcia was brought back to the U.S. from his native El Salvador to face criminal charges in Tennessee, following a series of court battles in which the Trump administration repeatedly said it was unable to bring him back.
In April, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States after he was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — based on the Trump administration’s claimed that he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which his wife and attorneys deny.
The Maryland ruling was subsequently affirmed by the U.S Supreme Court.
Following Abrego Garcia’s return Friday, the Trump administration filed a notice of compliance with Judge Xinis saying it had “successfully facilitated Abrego Garcia’s return” and asking that the complaint be dismissed.
In Sunday’s filing, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said Maryland case it not over until the government is “held accountable” for “its blatant, willful, and persistent violations of court orders at excruciating cost to Abrego Garcia and his family.” They argued that, despite his return, the case is “not moot” because the court continues to have a role “to ensure that [Abrego Garcia’s] case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”
The lawyers said the Trump administration “has acted not just in contempt of multiple court orders but with open defiance towards its coequal branch of government, the judiciary.”
“Instead of facilitating Abrego Garcia’s return, for the past two months Defendants have engaged in an elaborate, all-of-government effort to defy court orders, deny due process, and disparage Abrego Garcia,” they said.
A two-count indictment unsealed Friday alleges that Abrego Garcia participated in a yearslong conspiracy to haul undocumented migrants from Texas to the interior of the country, involving the domestic transport of thousands of noncitizens from Mexico and Central America, including some children, in exchange for thousands of dollars.
The criminal investigation that led to the charges was launched in April as federal authorities began scrutinizing the circumstances of a 2022 traffic stop of Abrego Garcia by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to sources. Abrego Garcia was pulled over for speeding in a vehicle with eight passengers and told police they had been working construction in Missouri.
In Sunday’s court filing, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys called the government’s return of Abrego Garcia to face criminal charges “its latest act of contempt.”
The government “arranged for Abrego Garcia’s return, not to Maryland in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive to ‘ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador,’ but rather to Tennessee so that he could be charged with a crime in a case that the Government only developed while it was under threat of sanctions,” they said.
In the filing, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said the Trump administration “continued to insist” they did not have the power to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. even after the Tennessee indictment was filed under seal in May. The Trump administration “has always had the ability to return Abrego Garcia,” the attorneys contended.
“The Government’s convenient ability to return Abrego Garcia in time for a press conference unveiling his indictment puts the lie to its previously feigned powerlessness to comply with this Court’s injunction,” they said in reference to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s announcement Friday afternoon that Abrego Garcia was back in the United States.
A Justice Department official, when contacted for comment, referred ABC News to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s statement at Friday’s press conference that he believed the Maryland case was now moot.
“There’s a big difference between what the state of play was before the indictment and after the indictment,” Blanche said. “And so the reason why he is back and was returned was because an arrest warrant which was presented to the government and in El Salvador. So there’s a big difference there as far as whether it makes the ongoing litigation in Maryland moot — I would think so.”
Abrego Garcia’s lawyers said they are entitled to examine in discovery whether government officials acted in good faith, and said the case “remains live” given the Trump administration’s “continuing threat of removal.” Judge Xinis in April ordered government officials to testify under oath through expedited discovery in order to resolve Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation.
ABC News’ Alexander Mallin, Katherine Faulders and James Hill contributed to this report.