States across US are seeing seasonal increase in mosquitoes with West Nile virus
(NEW YORK) — Several health departments in the U.S. say they have detected West Nile virus in mosquito samples.
Although the average number of actual West Nile cases is significantly lower than the same time last year, experts are urging the public to take precautions.
On Monday, the Cape May County Health Department in southern New Jersey sent out a press release reporting that seven mosquito collections during the months of June and July had tested positive for West Nile virus.
Denton County Public Health in Texas also reported on Monday that five positive West Nile virus mosquito traps had been collected in unincorporated Denton County, with health officials saying the locations would be fogged for treatment.
In Suffolk County, New York, the health department announced on Monday that 16 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus, bringing the total to 32 so far this season. Meanwhile, data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene shows West Nile-positive mosquitoes have been detected in all five boroughs.
“The confirmation of West Nile virus in mosquito samples indicates the presence of West Nile virus in the area,” Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said in a press release. “While there is no cause for alarm, we advise residents to cooperate with us in our efforts to reduce exposure to West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”
So far, only 25 cases of West Nile virus have been reported in 14 states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is lower than the 117 cases reported at the same time last year.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States, according to the CDC. It was first introduced in the Western Hemisphere during the summer of 1999 after people were diagnosed in New York City.
Mosquitoes typically become infected with the virus after feeding on infected birds and then spread it to humans and other animals, the federal health agency said. Cases typically begin rising in July and are highest in August and September, CDC data shows.
The majority of people with the virus do not have symptoms, but about one in five will experience fever along with headaches, body aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting or a rash. Most symptoms disappear but weakness and fatigue may last for weeks or months.
About one in 150 will develop severe disease leading to encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, which is inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord — both of which can lead to death. So far this year, 11 of the 25 cases have resulted in neuroinvasive disease, according to the CDC.
There are currently no vaccines or specific treatments available for West Nile virus. The CDC recommends rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications. For those with severe illness, patients often need to be hospitalized and receive support treatments such as intravenous fluids.
To best protect yourself, the CDC suggests using insect repellant, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, treating clothing and gear and taking steps to control mosquitoes. This last step includes putting screens on windows and doors, using air conditioning and emptying out containers with still water.
(NEW YORK) — Health care groups and advocates have long warned that the overturn of Roe v. Wade could pose wider threats to reproductive healthcare and that anti-abortion groups’ attacks on reproductive freedoms would not stop at abortion care.
Those warnings materialized earlier this year when in vitro fertilization care was suspended at three of Alabama’s largest providers after a state Supreme Court decision put providers at risk of prosecution.
Now, physicians and experts warn the same could happen in other states with fetal personhood laws.
Further moves by conservative groups and lawmakers have also signaled what other reproductive freedoms could be at risk.
Fetal personhood and IVF
Fetal personhood laws, which classify fetuses, embryos or fertilized eggs as “people” could significantly undermine IVF patients’ ability to make decisions about their care, including what to do with frozen embryos, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.
“In the IVF context, embryo personhood would be extremely harmful to patients and providers, who could be criminalized, for example, for discarding an embryo or for transferring an embryo that then does not implant,” Karla Torres, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, told ABC News in an interview.
Fertility specialists suspended care in Alabama after the state Supreme Court issued a decision saying embryos are children, raising concerns that IVF specialists could face wrongful death lawsuits over handling of embryos. One facility said they even suspended the transfer of embryos to facilities in other states amid the confusion caused by the decision.
The ruling from the court came as part of a lawsuit filed by couples whose embryos were destroyed after a patient wandered into a fertility clinic through an unsecured door, removing several embryos and dropping them to the floor. The couples whose embryos were destroyed filed a wrongful death suit that was thrown out by a lower court that ruled embryos are not people.
The Alabama Supreme Court then reversed the lower court decision and said frozen embryos are children. After facing intense backlash, lawmakers passed legislation that would protect IVF care in the state, allowing care to resume.
“The bill, though, did not address the central finding in the seat Supreme Court’s ruling, which is that cryopreserved embryos constitute ‘unborn children’ under the state’s Wrongful Death Act,” Torres said.
There are currently 11 states with broad fetal personhood laws on the books which could impact IVF treatments, according to Pregnancy Justice, a nonprofit organization that advocates for pregnant people.
An additional five states define a person to include a fetus throughout their criminal code and two more states — Alaska and Wyoming — define an “unborn child” as a human “at any stage of development,” according to Pregnancy Justice.
“The legal question is: at what point should a citizen be protected? And where I take issue with the Alabama ruling, is that they utilize their religious beliefs that life begins at fertilization. And that crossed a line, which shouldn’t be crossed due to the alleged separation of church and state, that they now are saying that life gets protected,” Dr. Eve Feinberg, a physician and fertility specialist at Northwestern University in Illinois, told ABC News.
“It’s very dangerous for the provision of safe fertility care and I think it’s very dangerous from a litigation standpoint, in the numerous instances where pregnancies may end through no fault or embryos may stop growing through no fault,” Feinberg said.
Less than half of oocytes — cells from ovaries — retrieved in a single IVF cycle become an embryo that could become viable.
“[Most] of everything that you start with stops growing and developing in IVF and that’s just in the laboratory,” Feinberg said.
Between 20 to 50% of embryos implanted stop growing after they are implanted, Feinberg said.
After patients are done with IVF, some choose to donate unused embryos left over from IVF to science. A key part of how the fertility field has advanced is research on human embryos, according to Feinberg.
Surrogacy
Fertility patients who grow their families with the help of a gestational carrier, or surrogate, often do not live in the same state as the surrogate, but one fertility specialist told ABC News the overturn of Roe has changed how patients feel.
“We have had patients who have gestational carriers who live in Texas or other red states, and it really makes them question whether they feel comfortable having somebody in one of those states carry their child,” Feinberg said.
“I’ve had a number of patients who have turned down really otherwise good candidates to be a gestational carrier because the GC lives in an unfavorable state,” Feinberg said.
Intended parents who turned down surrogates in other states are concerned about not wanting to continue a pregnancy with a fatal fetal anomaly incompatible with life or the surrogate facing potential obstetric complications, like their water breaking before the fetus is viable, Feinberg said.
“Intended parents just don’t want to be in a situation where the medical care of the person carrying their pregnancy is compromised. Texas laws are putting women at risk of death period,” Feinberg said.
The usage of surrogates has increased in recent years due to several factors, including high cancer survivorship, which may leave survivors unable to carry a pregnancy; the number of cesarean section deliveries having “skyrocketed,” bringing an increased risk of postpartum hemorrhage and hysterectomies; and women surviving conditions, like congenital heart defects that were corrected as babies, that leave them unable to carry their own pregnancies, Feinberg said.
Patients, who are more commonly using surrogacy, never thought twice about what state a potential carrier lived in before Roe was overturned, Feinberg said.
“It’s driving up the cost of surrogacy, it is further diminishing the pool of available surrogates, and … women who sign up to be surrogates — they may be risking their lives in ways that they never thought about previously,” Feinberg said.
Contraception
Indiana lawmakers recently passed new legislation that would require hospitals to offer postpartum patients with long acting reversible contraceptives.
“The bill author ended up getting advice from [anti-abortion group] Right to Life that they should remove IUDs specifically from the bill because Right to Life considers IUDs to be abortifacients[, causing abortions]. So the bill was represented in its amended form to only specifically include subdermal implants,” Dr. Carrie Rouse, a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Indiana, told ABC News in an interview.
“It creates this two-tiered approach to contraception where implants are good and IUDs are bad IUDs cause abortion, which is absolutely not true, but it sets the precedent,” Rouse said.
An IUD is birth control placed in the uterus while a contraceptive implant is placed in the arm.
Lessons to learn from
Feinberg pointed to strict laws that used to regulate IVF care in Italy — mandating that only three eggs be fertilized in a single IVF cycle and that everything that is fertilized has to be transferred — as a cautionary tale for lawmakers in the U.S.
“IVF success rates were very low and the multiple pregnancy rate particularly that triplet rate was very high — unacceptably high,” Feinberg said.
This led to very high risk pregnancies and many children being born premature or with congenital anomalies, Feinberg said.
“Ultimately, the government said, Okay, we’re not going to interfere. And they, they lifted the bans on how IVF was mandated to be practiced. I think what’s very scary, is we are now potentially moving towards that,” Feinberg said.
(NEW HAVEN, Conn.) — A new report released by Yale Law School and Yale School of Medicine criticizes the often-cited Cass Review on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, commissioned by the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.
The review, released in April, was performed by Dr. Hillary Cass, a former president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, amid a rise in referrals to NHS’ gender services. Her review – which calls for more research, more support, and more caution around gender-affirming care – has been cited in the NHS decision to restrict the prescribing of puberty-pausing medications, also known as puberty blockers, to children and young people under 18 years old in the U.K.
In the U.S., gender-affirming care remains a hot-button issue in the political and medical arenas. At least 25 states have enacted restrictions on care for transgender youth since 2022, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
The Cass review was cited in recent, successful legislative efforts in Indiana to uphold a 2023 law that prohibited physicians from providing “gender transition procedures” to anyone younger than 18 years old, with certain medical exceptions.
The Yale report – which states it was authored by a team of researchers and clinicians that has “86 years of experience working with 4,800 transgender youth,” and “has published 278 peer-reviewed studies, 168 of which are related to gender-affirming care” – takes issue with several aspects of the Cass Review in their critique, saying that it “obscures key findings, misrepresents its own data, and is rife with misapplications of the scientific method.” It also accuses the Review of speculating about data on transgender patients, and criticizes certain statements made in the Review about concern over gender care referrals, early medical intervention, and more.
Yet despite being cited in the NHS decision to restrict prescribing puberty blockers to minors, the Yale report notes that the Cass Review does not recommend a ban on trans youth care. It also notes that it consistently makes recommendations that are in line with international gender-affirming medical care guidelines by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and the Endocrine Society, a professional medical organization that is “dedicated to providing the field of endocrinology with timely, evidence-based recommendations for clinical care and practice,” according to its website.
In response to an ABC News request for comment, the team that authored the Cass Review said in a statement that the research that “underpins” the Review’s findings “looked at 237 papers from 18 countries, providing information on a total of 113,269 children and adolescents,” and was subject to peer review.
“In making her recommendations, Dr. Cass had to rely on the currently available evidence and think about how the NHS can respond safely, effectively, and compassionately,” the Review team told ABC News.
The statement continued, “The body of research on gender care for children and young people was strikingly poor compared to other areas of child and adolescent healthcare where life changing interventions are given, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.”
Spike in gender service referrals
The Cass Review repeatedly claims that the increase of referrals for gender-affirming care in the U.K. was “exponential,” and that social acceptance of transgender identities is unlikely to be the sole explanation for the rise.
“While it certainly seems to be the case that there is much greater acceptance of trans identities, particularly among younger generations, which may account for some of the increase in numbers, the exponential change in referrals over a particularly short five-year timeframe is very much faster than would be expected for normal evolution of acceptance of a minority group,” Cass states.
In their report, Yale researchers counter that the increase in referrals to the U.K.’s Gender Identity Service is not exponential, and points to Cass’s own data on referrals, which they say actually shows the number of referrals plateaued, and then decreased starting in 2017. A graph included in the Cass Review that shows a spike from 2021 to 2022 in child and adolescent referrals for gender dysphoria is accompanied by a note that states there is “a strong possibility that there was double counting” of referrals during the time period.
“While there certainly is an increase in referrals, describing this increase as ‘exponential’ is a serious error that fuels concern that the Review is too often more interested in subjective polemics than in scientific accuracy,” the Yale report says.
Research quality on gender-affirming care
The Cass Review also criticized the evidence supporting the need for gender-affirming care. It concluded that “while a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.”
Yale experts counter in their report that the Cass Review’s “recommendations are informed by a flawed concept of evidence.” It says the Review “fails to recognize the nuances of evidence quality measures”; that it “does not follow established standards for evaluating evidence and evidence quality”; that it “casually discusses evidence quality and does not define it, contravening standard practice in scientific evaluations of medical research”; and that it “fails to contextualize the evidence for gender-affirming care with the evidence base for other areas of pediatric medicine.”
“If high-quality evidence were a prerequisite for medical care, we would all be worse off,” the Yale report further states. “Moderate, low, and very low-quality evidence,” as defined by what the report says is “one of the most widely accepted frameworks for determining evidence quality,” and “informs necessary, high-value care at every stage of life.”
The Cass Review team states in an online FAQ that “the approach to the assessment of study quality was the same as would be applied to other areas of clinical practice – the bar was not set higher for this Review.”
A subsequent clarification in the FAQ further states: “The same level of rigor should be expected when looking at the best treatment approaches for this population as for any other population so as not to perpetuate the disadvantaged position this group have been placed in when looking for information on treatment options.”
Early intervention concerns
The Yale report also takes issue with what it calls “unfounded speculation” in the Cass Review that “social transition and puberty-pausing medications may cause harm by putting youth onto a medical path.” It further notes instances in which they assert the Cass Review “expresses concern that early supportive interventions, such as social transition and puberty-pausing medications, lock young people into irreversible care.”
For example, while stating that for some young patients, the “best outcome” will be gender transitioning, the Review also argues that “those who had socially transitioned at an earlier age and/or prior to being seen in clinic were more likely to proceed to a medical pathway,” and that “the vast majority of people started on puberty blockers proceed from puberty blockers to masculinizing/feminizing hormones” – an “altered trajectory, culminating in medical intervention which will have life-long implications.”
The Cass Review also cautions that young people who transition before they experience life as the gender with which they do not identify “may have no frame of reference to cause them to regret or detransition, but at the same time they may have had a different outcome without medical intervention and would not have needed to take life-long hormones.”
“It is completely unscientific and inappropriate to expect a young person, regardless of their gender identity, to ‘try out’ life as a gender they do not identify with – as the Review supposes transgender youth should,” the Yale report states. It further says that “The Review’s own data show that most referred patients are never subsequently referred to pediatric endocrinology and even fewer receive medical interventions.”
The Yale report argues that continuing care isn’t necessarily cause for alarm or concern, and that “The Review does not consider the most likely explanation for why most youth who receive early, supportive interventions continue onto gender-affirming hormone therapy: that they are indeed transgender.”
“It is not social transition and puberty-pausing medications that drive a persistent transgender identity,” the Yale report asserts. “It is a transgender identity that drives social transition and subsequent medical interventions.”
Detransitioning and regret
The Cass Review asserts that “the percentage of people treated with hormones who subsequently detransition remains unknown due to the lack of long-term follow-up studies, although there is suggestion that numbers are increasing.”
However, in the Review’s audit of 3,306 patients who were discharged from the U.K. Gender Identity Service (GIDS), fewer than 10 patients transitioned back to their birth-registered gender – which Yale researchers note is “a ‘detransition’ date of 0.3%.”
The Yale report also states that it is “exceedingly rare that an individual would later determine that they are not transgender” after receiving clinical transgender care and support. “A person who regrets receiving care may continue to identify as transgender; another who stops medications may not experience regret, and one who stops identifying as transgender may not regret receiving medical care,” the report says.
A report in JAMA Pediatrics noted by the Yale report found that 1% of youth who received gender-affirming medications in the study re-identified with their assigned sex at birth.
In another study noted in the Yale report, this one in the LGBT Health journal, 82.5% of those surveyed “reported familial pressure, social pressure, employment difficulty, inability to access care, and financial reasons” as the reason they presented themselves as their sex assigned at birth.
(NEW YORK) — Two years after the launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 10 million contacts have been answered, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“That’s 10 million people who, often on the worst day of their life, had a resource to reach out to,” Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told ABC News.
Prior to the launch of the three-digit number, the services provided by 988 were available through the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which had been active since 2005.
“In its first year, [the 10-digit Lifeline] served about 45,000 people, and to think that we serve that many people in less than a week now is sort of mind-boggling,” Dr. Tia Dole, chief 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline officer for the lifeline’s administrator, Vibrant Emotional Health, told ABC News.
In the months leading up to the launch of the new number in 2022, advocates were concerned that funding and staffing issues would hamper the lifeline’s ability to serve what was expected to be a dramatic increase in call volume.
The latest available data from SAMHSA shows nationwide answer rates of 88% for calls, 83% of chats and 97% of texts for the month of May.
“The average call is 14 minutes. To me, that type of impact is so significant,” Dole said. “[With 988,] you don’t need insurance, you don’t need to say who you are — and the person on the other end of the line instantly has empathy for you.”
Funding helps meet demands
Despite still imperfect answer rates, some advocates tell ABC News that robust levels of federal and state funding have helped increase capacity to largely meet demand.
“We’re two years into a system that needed massive infrastructure investment, new ways of thinking, new ways of partnering with other systems,” Wesolowski said. “We always knew that [building out crisis care] was going to take many years, and if we waited for it to be perfect, we never would have gotten it off the ground.”
The Biden administration funneled $1.5 billion into standing up the 988 Lifeline network, much of that ahead of the launch in 2022, to help address capacity concerns.
“It’s been just such a priority for the administration to really invest heavily in the [988] Suicide & Crisis Lifeline,” SAMHSA Administrator Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon told ABC News. “There’s been $1.5 billion that has been invested into 988, as part of this comprehensive strategy to address the nation’s overall behavioral health.”
Building a sustainable funding future
In the midst of a contentious political cycle, Wesolowski said she’s “hopeful” that the outcome of the presidential election won’t substantially impact federal investment in the service — noting that former President Donald Trump was the one who signed the bill that designated 988 as the lifeline in 2020.
“We have seen even in the change of control of the House, [a] split Congress, that there’s still a pretty strong interest in funding this resource. We saw a modest increase [in funding] this past fiscal year, about $18 million more to 988, but in an environment where a lot of programs are being cut, that’s pretty good,” she said. “There’s strong bipartisan support.”
Delphin-Rittmon said that many states have been working with the federal government on building out the crisis care system, making state-level investments to help fund 988 and related services.
So far, nine states have enacted a 988 lifeline cell phone tax, similar to the tax in place to fund 911 call centers, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, and several others have allocated appropriations to fund the service.
In Washington, one of the states with a 988 tax, Levi Van Dyke is the chief behavioral health officer for Volunteers of America Western Washington, which fields 988 calls, chats and texts across the state.
“Sustainable funding for 988 in Washington state is, maybe, different from other states. We are seemingly in a really good place with having that 988 fee and support,” Van Dyke told ABC News. “In talking with colleagues at centers around the country, I always feel very fortunate because we are in a good position as far as those resources.”
Subnetworks providing specialized services
Amid the buildout of the 988 system, the lifeline has also bolstered specialized services for veterans, Spanish speakers, LGBTQ youth, and people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Dole said there aren’t currently plans to add another national subnetwork, saying that extending the interactive voice response at the beginning of a 988 call poses a challenge.
“The challenging part is extending the IVR [Interactive Voice Response] — press one, press two, press three, press four,” she said. “When you add additional wording to the message, you delay access to care. And what that does is increase the chance of abandonment, which is people clicking out.”
Back in Washington, the Native and Strong Lifeline enables callers to speak with Indigenous counselors who can offer culturally specific care to Indigenous people. The state-specific line was created in response to disproportionate rates of suicide among Native American communities.
Delphin-Rittmon told ABC News that SAMHSA has received interest from other states about creating a similar line and that those conversations are ongoing.
Van Dyke said the process to create the line in Washington was years long, requiring specialized staff and training, but that he would love to see it offered in other states.
“We’ve seen how impactful and how important it is to have this dedicated service, and we would love to see that service grow and expand outside of Washington state,” Van Dyke said.
Building awareness — and when to call
Dole said that while the service is called the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, “I actually think of 988 as preventative,” noting that you don’t have to be in active crisis to call.
“If you’re in a mental health emergency, absolutely call us,” Dole said. “But if you are really struggling, if you call us — the earlier you call us, the more likely that you can be connected to services that will prevent something that is an emergency.”
She said that 988 staff can connect callers to resources to help them deal with nonemergency mental health issues, and that they hope to help prevent crises, as well as respond to them.
“988 is certainly for people in crisis, and it is certainly for people before they get into crisis, and their loved ones and their family,” she said.
Delphin-Rittmon echoed the sentiment, telling ABC News, “If people are struggling, it’s important for them to know that they’re not alone, that we are here to help. There’s compassionate, trained counselors available, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help them with any type of mental health, substance use or suicide-related crisis.”
Looking ahead, the advocates say they want 988 to be widely known as the number to call for people struggling with mental health issues.
“I want 988 to be as ubiquitous in our culture as 911,” Wesolowski said. “I want every young person to not even hesitate, to not even think — if they are struggling, if their friend is struggling, if their parent or sibling is struggling — to feel like 988 is a natural place for them to reach out to and to know what they’re going to get when they reach out.”
If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, or are worried about a friend or loved one, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.