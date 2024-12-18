Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet on their new comedy series, ‘Laid’

Stephanie Hsu stars in the new Peacock comedy Laid.

The original series, which premieres Thursday, follows Hsu’s Ruby, a professional party planner whose former lovers are dying in the order she was with them. The unconventional rom-com series was also executive produced by the Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar nominee, who told ABC Audio it’s rare to read a script you actually think is funny.

Laid was “making me laugh out loud out on my couch,” Hsu said. “It really felt that the infrastructure of this roller coaster was really there for us to get to kind of throw our weight into.”

Zosia Mamet co-stars as Ruby’s best friend and roommate, AJ. She said one of the best parts of making the series was getting to know Hsu.

“We both approach our work in a very, very similar way, and we kind of come to the table ready to play,” Mamet said. “I think it just really felt every day like such a joy because it was pretty effortless working together and getting to explore that dynamic of female friendship … it just felt so incredibly rich and fulfilling.”

Ruby is a complex character, and Hsu said she enjoyed the challenge of creating her.

“People would be like, ‘Ruby’s such a narcissist, Ruby’s so crazy, da-da-da-da-da.’ And I’m like, OK, but I have to be in her shoes for however many weeks, so I have to figure out a way to love her,” Hsu said.

In the end, the answer was to keep returning to the question at the heart of the show.

“I really did want to co-create a story … that kind of asked this question that I feel a lot of my friends ask, which is like, ‘How do you know when you know?'” Hsu said. “What is love, and how do you find it in this day and age?”

Nicole Kidman is opening up on exploring self-identity and telling new stories of womanhood in her Babygirl role.

Kidman, who plays a high-powered CEO in the new erotic thriller that focuses on her affair with an intern, said the script made her explore new areas she had not previously explored as an actress.

“A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way,” Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on her role in the new film in an interview published Wednesday.

“From the minute I read it, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been,'” she continued.

The film, which explores the scandalous relationship between Kidman’s character and Harris Dickinson‘s character, Samuel, is set to be released on Christmas. Kidman’s role in the Halina Reijn-directed project has already been celebrated by critics, earning her the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival in September.

“My character has reached a stage where she’s got all this power, but she’s not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all,” Kidman told the outlet. “I think that’s really relatable.”

Kidman said the identity crisis faced by her character is one that may be common among women advancing through life’s stages.

“There are many women who are going, ‘Well, I’ve done this, I’ve got children, I’ve got this husband, and what do I actually want?'” she said. “‘Who am I and what are my desires? Do I have to pretend to be something else for people to love me?'”

As the year winds down, celebrate the upcoming holiday season with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a new feel-good family film coming to theaters on Nov. 8.

Judy Greer and Pete Holmes star alongside a whole bunch of young actors in the movie, and they told ABC Audio their talent left them intimidated.

“It was pretty humbling,” Greer said. “I was like, ‘Wow, these kids are really good.’ And they all know their stuff, and they’re emotional and they’re funny, and they can ad-lib and improv. And I definitely had to step up my game.”

Holmes recalled all of the kids sobbing when the film wrapped.

“It was so sweet. It broke my heart. It was like the last day of camp,” Holmes said. “I do think that camaraderie comes through on the screen. These kids really liked each other, and we really liked them.”

As for the Christmas movies that inspired them, both Greer and Holmes looked toward Elf for inspiration. Somebody told Holmes his holiday-loving dad in the film reminded them of Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and then, suddenly, it all clicked for him.

“I realized in that moment, I was like, ‘My God, that’s clearly what I was going for.’ I’m not saying I did it, but that was what I was reaching for. That’s my goal,” Holmes said.

Ultimately, Holmes said the movie captures what you’d want from a classic Christmas film.

“It’s exactly what you want, and it captures that Christmas spirit,” Holmes said. 

Tickets for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever are available now. For a limited time, a child’s ticket to see the movie is free when you buy an adult ticket through ATOM tickets with code CHRISTMASGIFT on Nov. 2.

Movie fans will have more ways to watch the 2025 Oscars next year.

For the first time ever, the Academy Awards will stream live on Hulu, beginning with the 97th annual awards show on Sunday, March 2.

In addition to the telecast airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu, the show will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

It was announced last month that Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, marking the comedian’s first time hosting the Academy Awards.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said in a statement at the time.

Nominations for the forthcoming Academy Awards will be announced Friday, Jan. 17.

The 2025 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

