Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ is being canceled by CBS, citing ‘financial decision’

After more than three decades on air, CBS announced on Thursday that its famed Late Show franchise is coming to a close.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will officially come to an end in May 2026, according to the network, which said the decision to end the show was a financial one.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” George Cheeks, the president of CBS and co-chief executive of Paramount, CBS’s parent company, wrote in a press release. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The Late Show began in 1993 with then-host David Letterman. When Letterman left the show in 2015, he was replaced by Colbert, who has hosted for the last decade.

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘THE LATE SHOW’ franchise at that time,” Cheeks said in the release, adding, “He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”

Colbert addressed the decision during his Thursday show, saying of the news, “I just found out last night.”

The late-night host’s announcement was met with boos from the audience. “Yeah, I share your feelings,” Colbert said, going on to thank the network and the show’s more than 200-person crew for their longstanding commitment to the program.

“And I’m grateful to the audience, you, who have joined us every night, in here, out there and all around the world,” he added.

Christopher McQuarrie says the plot of ‘Top Gun 3’ is ‘already in the bag’
The plot of Top Gun 3 is “already in the bag,” according to Christopher McQuarrie.

The filmmaker, who co-wrote and produced Top Gun: Maverick, recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he talked about the upcoming sequel to the 2022 smash hit film.

McQuarrie told podcast host Josh Horowitz the film is “already in the bag” and that he “already know[s]” its story.

“It wasn’t hard,” McQuarrie said of figuring out the script. “I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ And [co-writer] Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, ‘Mm, actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack.”

The writer/director then explained why that is.

“It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are: It’s not the action, it’s not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action [or] the engineering around the action, it’s none of those things — it’s the emotion,” McQuarrie said.

Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick. When asked if McQuarrie would direct the third Top Gun movie instead, the filmmaker said he had given that “absolutely no thought, no thought whatsoever.”

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ will come to theaters in 2027
Gollum is coming back to movie screens in time for Christmas 2027.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will arrive in movie theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

Andy Serkis, who has played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise for decades, will direct the upcoming film.

This release date confirms that the film has been delayed for a year. When the project was announced in May 2024, the studio said the film would be ready in 2026.

The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will produce The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with the studio saying the creatives will be on board every step of the way.

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” Serkis said at the time the project was announced.

Jackson, Walsh and Boyens also gave a joint statement at the time the project was first announced.

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!” they said.

Kristine Frøseth teases upcoming betrayal, Leighton Meester in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2
(SPOILER ALERT) Everyone’s favorite fun-loving American girls are back in season 2 of The Buccaneers.

The status quo has shifted in the premiere episode, which debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Nan, played by Kristine Frøseth, is now the Duchess of Tintagel through her marriage to Theo (Guy Remmers). Meanwhile, her mother, Mrs. St. George, played by Christina Hendricks, is surprised by the arrival of Nell, played by Leighton Meester.

It was a shock to fans that Nell turns out to not only be Nan’s birth mother, but Mrs. St. George’s sister, too.

“We were really excited that she was joining the cast. I think there was a lot of excitement about that and she was just fantastic,” Hendricks said of Meester. “She was a fan of the show. She really enjoyed it. And so she came ready to work with lots of really wonderful insight of her character that helped bring out things that helped us discover some more things about our characters.”

As for what fans can expect going forward, Frøseth notes that in season 2, Nan “is definitely a bit more isolated from” her friends.

“There’s a lot of betrayal and lies and people following their hearts, and it’s very complicated and complex,” Frøseth said. “It really goes to show, I mean, friendships are complicated, life is complicated, love is complicated, and the show does a good job of showing all sides to it.”

What, in particular, makes it all so complicated? Frøseth teases a particular incident of betrayal between Nan and one of her best friends.

“I was definitely very surprised to see that one of the girls in the friend group does what she does,” Frøseth said. “I’m curious to see how that unravels.”

