Sterling K. Brown finds himself at the center of a presidential murder investigation in trailer to Hulu’s ‘Paradise’

Hulu

Sterling K. Brown reunites with his This Is Us producer Dan Fogelman in the forthcoming Hulu political thriller Paradise.

The streamer just dropped a suspenseful trailer for the project, which shows Brown as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent who lands in the hot seat when his charge — President Cal Bradford — is found dead on Collins’ watch. 

Hulu teases, “Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds.”

“You were the last person to see Cal alive. Did you kill him?” Collins is asked during an interrogation, which he denies.

The trailer shows Brown’s character briefed on highly classified information at the president’s specific request and snippets of the chaos apparently unfolding from that, both abroad and at home.

One of his interrogators, played by Sarah Shahi, asks him “Is a part of you glad that Cal is dead?” before unfolding her hand to reveal “SAY YES” written on her palm. 

James Marsden plays the POTUS in the thriller, which also stars Julianne NicholsonNicole Brydon Bloom, Percy Daggs IV and Aliyah Mastin.

The series kicks off with three episodes on Hulu on Jan. 28; subsequent episodes will drop weekly.

76th Emmys: ‘Shōgun’ wins Outstanding Drama Series
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Shōgun won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series during Sunday night’s 76th annual Emmy Awards.

The FX series won the top award of the night for its debut season. In total, the show won 18 Emmys, setting a record for the most Emmys won by a show during a single season of TV.

The show also became the first non-English language original show to win Best Drama Series. Its cast and crew took to the stage to accept the award, as co-creator Justin Marks thanked everyone involved with the series.

Shōgun is a show about translation. Not what is lost, but what is found,” Marks said.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series winner Hiroyuki Sanada finished the acceptance speech in Japanese, which Marks then translated into English.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the crew, directors and masters who have inherited and and supported our samurai period dramas up until now,” he said. “The passion and dreams that we have inherited from you have crossed oceans and borders.”

Also nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category were The Crown, Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses and 3 Body Problem.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ stars talk “bittersweet” feelings accompanying series finale
The time has come for Power Book II: Ghost to wrap up. The series finale airs Friday on Starz, ending the show after four years and four seasons. It’s accompanied by emotions for many members of the cast, some of whom described the feeling as bittersweet.

“Man, it’s a bittersweet feeling. It’s like, oh, man, it’s finally coming to an end. But at the end of the day, I’m looking at it like we were able to create 10 years of great TV and just provide something for the fans to always look forward to on the weekend. And I’m super proud to be a part of it,” star Michael Rainey Jr. told ABC Audio. “I feel like God’s timing is the best timing. And, you know, he said, now’s the time for it to come to an end. So I’m all for it. I’m ready for what’s coming next.”

LaToya Tonodeo said she’s grateful the show’s “actually ending on a high note.”

“It’s like, you know how sometimes people be like, ‘Oh, God, they dragging it out.’ Like, nah, we are leaving on a high note. And personally, it is bittersweet,” she continued. “I am excited for what’s to come, but it is sad to know that I’m leaving my family. Our camaraderie and chemistry is so crazy. It’s so good, so that makes me sad.”

LightSkinKeisha also cosigned the “bittersweet” feeling while offering a glimmer of hope to the fans of Ghost.

“It’s bittersweet. I feel like a lot of good things do come to an end,” she said. “But at the end of the day, you never know with this one, because Power never ends, right?” 

Michael, LaToya and LightSkinKeisha play Tariq, Diana and Brushandria on the show, respectively. 

Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary ‘Beatles ’64’
Courtesy of Disney+

The first trailer for the upcoming Beatles documentary Beatles 64 has just been released.

Beatles ’64, directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, follows the band’s first-ever visit to America in February 1964, and features never-before-seen footage of the legendary group and their fans during the height of Beatlemania.

The doc includes fully restored footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, along with performances from The Beatles’ first American concert in Washington, D.C., and clips of their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The trailer features plenty of archival clips of the band during that time, as well as snippets of new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who co-produced the film alongside George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, and John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon. 

“We were just like, we’re in America,” Ringo tells Scorsese in the clip, while McCartney shares, “When we came it was quite shortly after Kennedy had been assassinated, maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow.”

Beatles ’64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 29. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

