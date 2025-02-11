Steve Bannon pleads guilty in border wall fraud case, avoids jail time

Steve Bannon pleads guilty in border wall fraud case, avoids jail time
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Steve Bannon, the confidant of President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding New Yorkers who donated to “We Build the Wall,” an online fundraiser for Trump’s signature project during his first term, in exchange for a sentence without prison time.

“The parties have worked out a plea agreement. Mr. Bannon will plead guilty to count 5 of the indictment, which is scheme to defraud in the indictment. He will receive a conditional discharge,” prosecutor Jeffrey Levinson said.

The guilty plea to the felony charge represents Bannon’s second criminal conviction after he served prison time for contempt of Congress.

Bannon showed up to court in a brown barn jacket, his brushed-back gray hair spilling over the upturned collar. He sat at the defense table signing papers before Judge April Newbauer affirmed that Bannon now wanted to plead guilty.

“Is that what you wish to do?” Newbauer asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Bannon replied, before acknowledging he acted to defraud multiple donors.

“Do you now plead guilty to count 5, scheme to defraud?” the court clerk asked. “Yes,” Bannon responded.

The judge imposed the agreed upon sentence of a three-year conditional discharge, during which time Bannon cannot serve as a director of a charity or fundraise for a nonprofit. He is also barred from using data gathered from “We Build the Wall” donors.

Bannon said after the hearing that he would call on new Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James and investigate Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom brought successful cases against Trump.

“Letitia James is the existential threat to the Trump administration,” Bannon said.

Defense attorney Arthur Aidala said he counseled Bannon to plead out because he did not think Bannon could get a fair shake from jurors in Manhattan.

“This is a spectacular disposition with him,” Aidala said, noting the conditional discharge puts no real limitations on Bannon other than charitable work.

Bragg released a statement after the plea agreement, saying, “This resolution achieves our primary goal: to protect New York’s charities and New Yorkers’ charitable giving from fraud. With this felony plea, the defendant will not be able to serve as an officer, director, or in any fiduciary position, or fundraise for, any charitable associations with assets in New York State, nor can he use or sell WBTW donors’ information. New York has an important interest in rooting out fraud in our markets, our corporations, and our charities, and we will continue to do just that.”

“We Build the Wall” promised 100% of donations would fund a wall along the U.S. southern border, but Bannon redirected money elsewhere.

Bannon, who served as a senior adviser to Trump during his first term, was indicted in September 2022. He previously pleaded not guilty and the trial was scheduled to begin on March 4.

Bannon was initially charged in federal court with three co-defendants. However, Trump pardoned Bannon, but not the co-defendants, whose asset forfeitures through prosecution recouped money for defrauded donors.

Bannon defrauded donors to the nonprofit by falsely promising that none of the money they donated would be used to pay the salary of “We Build the Wall” president Brian Kolfage, while secretly funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to him by laundering it through third-party entities, prosecutors said.

The campaign represented that “We Build the Wall” would use the money to privately construct the border wall, and prosecutors said a “central piece of the public messaging in support of this fundraising effort was that Kolfage was not taking a penny of compensation.” Financial records show Kolfage was paid, according to a secret salary arrangement, an upfront payment of $100,000 and monthly payments of approximately $20,000.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Marco Rubio is sworn in as secretary of state, discusses foreign conflict to make America ‘safe’ and ‘prosperous’
Marco Rubio is sworn in as secretary of state, discusses foreign conflict to make America ‘safe’ and ‘prosperous’
Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — After taking the oath of office to be sworn in as the nation’s 72nd secretary of state, Rubio promised that every action taken by the State Department will be determined by the answers to three questions: “Does it make us stronger? Does it make us safer? And does it make us more prosperous?”

The Senate unanimously confirmed Rubio’s appointment to secretary of state Monday evening, making Rubio the first confirmed Cabinet member of the second Trump administration.

Rubio also gave remarks in Spanish, giving thanks to God and his family members both present and not present — including his parents, who he said came to the United States in 1956 and that the purpose of their lives was that their children could realize dreams that were not possible for them.

Rubio, a Cuban American son of refugees, is the first Hispanic American ever to hold this position.

“It’s an incredible honor to be the secretary of state of the most powerful, best country in the world,” he continued in Spanish, thanking President Donald Trump for the opportunity.

Switching back to English, Rubio joked, “I just said I saved a bunch of money by switching to Geico — that’s what I said.”

The former senator also echoed themes from Trump’s inaugural address and reiterated the president’s platform.

“[Trump’s] primary promise when it comes to foreign policy is that the priority of the United States Department of State will be the United States. It will be furthering the national interest of this country,” Rubio said.

“We will work hard every second of the day to help him achieve the agenda the American people have given him to achieve,” he added.

In addition to thanking his former colleagues, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Idaho Sen. James Risch, Rubio expressed gratitude to his family and emphasized that “the most important job I’ll ever have is that of a father and husband.”

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning, Rubio spoke with CBS and was asked about Trump’s statement that he is “not confident” the ceasefire in Gaza will hold.

“Well, I’m hoping and praying it will hold — but remember, on Oct. 6 there was a ceasefire in place between Israel and Hamas. Oct. 7 was a violation of that,” Rubio said. “So when you’re dealing with a terrorist organization that has committed atrocities, motivated by all kinds of evil, I don’t think you can go into it very confident that things will hold in the long term.

“We want it to work out. We think there is the broader hope of a peace in the region,” he added. “So we’re hopeful, but I think we need to be realistic about what we’re dealing with here.”

Rubio also spoke with ABC’s “Good Morning America” and discussed Trump’s pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, TikTok and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio sidestepped directly weighing on the pardons, saying his “focus needs to be 100% on how I interact with our counterparts, our adversaries, our potential enemies around the world to keep this country safe, to make it prosperous.”

When asked about Trump’s campaign pledge to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on Day One, Rubio contended the matter is more complex and that negotiations will not be played out in public.

“Look, this is a complex, tragic conflict, one that was started by Vladimir Putin that’s inflicted a tremendous amount of damage on Ukraine and also on Russia, I would argue, but also on the stability of Europe,” Rubio said. “So the only way to solve these things, we got to get back to pragmatism, but we also get back to seriousness here, and that is the hard work of diplomacy. The U.S. has a role to play here. We’ve been supportive of Ukraine, but this conflict has to end.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOJ urges judge to deny Jan. 6 defendant’s request to attend Trump inauguration
DOJ urges judge to deny Jan. 6 defendant’s request to attend Trump inauguration
J. David Ake/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday urged a federal judge to reject a request from a defendant convicted for participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month, according to a court filing.

Cindy Young, of New Hampshire, was convicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of four misdemeanor charges earlier this year for joining the Capitol riot and was sentenced to four months incarceration as well as a term of probation — which included conditions that bar her from entering Washington, D.C., without approval from her probation officer.

Last week, Young requested permission to attend Trump’s inauguration in a filing stating she “poses no threat of danger to the community and she is not a risk of flight.”

Prosecutors with the Department of Justice, however, disputed that argument, pointing to repeated calls for “retribution” from Young in the years since Jan. 6 against jurors, judges and law enforcement involved in the Capitol breach cases.

“The risk Young presents to those in D.C. did not end with her exit from the Building,” prosecutors said in their Wednesday filing, also in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

They further noted that Young has publicly “mocked” officers who were attacked by the pro-Trump mob, many of whom “will, once again, be tasked in protecting the Capitol and Constitution on January 20, 2025.”

“As such, her presence at an event staffed by law enforcement would not only present a danger but would cause further victimization for the officers who Young has publicly mocked,” they said in the filing.

Young is just one among a number of Jan. 6 defendants who have requested permission to attend Trump’s inauguration.

Retired Republican Rep. Chris Stewart invited Russell Taylor, a California man who pleaded guilty to a felony for participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, to the inauguration. However, Taylor also must receive permission from a judge to travel to Washington, D.C., after he “repeatedly called for violence and a show of force” to overturn the election and on Jan. 6 led a mob that overran a police line near the inaugural stage while wearing “an exposed knife on top of a bullet proof chest plate and carrying bear spray,” according to his sentencing memo.

Taylor received credit from Judge Royce Lamberth, who oversaw his initial case and will determine his ability to travel Washington, for his agreement to enter into a plea deal, but he has not ruled yet whether he may attend the inauguration.

Another Jan. 6 defendant, Eric Peterson, also requested permission to travel to Washington for the inauguration.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marco Rubio says El Salvador’s president agrees to house US criminals in his country’s jails
Marco Rubio says El Salvador’s president agrees to house US criminals in his country’s jails
Mark Schiefelbein / POOL AP / AFP

(WASHINGTON) — United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and said the Central American nation has agreed to not only take in deported foreign nationals who committed crimes — but also jailed American citizens and permanent residents.

Rubio called the agreement “an act of extraordinary friendship,” on Monday.

“[Bukele] has agreed to accept for deportation any illegal alien in the United States who is a criminal, from any nationality — be they MS-13 or Tren de Araqua — and house them in his jails,” Rubio declared. “He has offered to house in his jails dangerous American criminals in custody in our country, including those of U.S. citizens and legal residents.”

Rubio called the deal the “most unprecedented and extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world” and said, “no country has ever made an offer of friendship such as this.”

“We are profoundly grateful. I spoke to President Trump about this earlier today. And it’s just one more sign of what an incredible friend we have here in President Bukele and in the people of El Salvador,” Rubio said after they met for more than two-and-a-half hours.

“More details will be forthcoming” about the agreement struck between the United States and El Salvador, said Rubio, before taking an opportunity to praise Bukele’s leadership — describing his polarizing clampdown on El Salvador’s security as “difficult decisions” that had to be made.

President Trump has previously mused about sending repeated offenders abroad, even if they are lawfully in the United States. The president will now need to clear several legal hurdles, given that the Eighth Amendment prohibits “cruel and unusual punishments,” broadly considered to include exile.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.