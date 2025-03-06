Steve Carell helps save prom for hundreds of students impacted by LA fires

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hundreds of students impacted by the Los Angeles area wildfires in January can go to prom this spring thanks to actor Steve Carell.

Carell said in a video message shared to students at six Los Angeles area high schools on Tuesday that he was teaming up with the nonprofit Alice’s Kids to share the generous gift.

“Attention! Attention all seniors! This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement,” Carell began. “I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice’s Kids, and Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets.”

“Have fun! Enjoy the prom! And remember, this is Steve Carell,” he added.

Alice’s Kids confirmed in a Facebook post Tuesday that the organization will fund tickets for about 800 students in six high schools in Altadena, California, that were affected by the Eaton Fire, which burned over 14,000 acres across Los Angeles County from Jan. 7 to Jan. 31, according to Cal Fire.

“Today, the six high schools in Altadena, Ca are holding special assemblies for their seniors. Once seated, the kids will see this wonderful announcement from our friend, Steve Carell,” Alice’s Kids wrote in their post. “Yes, we are paying for every prom ticket (about 800) for every senior in that area that was impacted by the Eaton fire!”

In a video clip from one of the assemblies shared by Alice’s Kids, students yelled out in surprise and burst into cheers and applause upon hearing the news.

‘It Ends With Us’ star Brandon Sklenar shows his support for co-star Blake Lively
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Blake Lively‘s It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar has shared his support for the actress, following her legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

On Dec. 20, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of waging a smear campaign against her and accusing the actor of sexual harassment, allegations which Baldoni has denied via a lawyer.

Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, posted a message on social media Monday. “For the love of God read this,” he wrote, linking to The New York Times‘ publishing of Lively’s complaint. He tagged Lively and added a heart emoji to the post.

Sklenar’s post comes after Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars — America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel – shared a joint statement on Dec. 22, expressing “solidarity” with Lively in her fight “against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” She also received support from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover and director Paul Feig.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News.

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said.

“These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

In brief: ‘Dune 3’ to shoot this summer and more
Did you miss Queer in theaters? You’ll soon be able to watch it exclusively on Max. The film begins streaming on the platform on March 28 and will then debut on HBO linear on March 29. The A24 movie was directed by Luca Guadagnino and stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo. Taking place in 1950, the film follows an American expat living in Mexico City who falls for a former solider who is also new to the city …

Denis Villeneuve is heading back to Arrakis this summer. Deadline reports that the director is aiming to film his third Dune movie sometime after June this year. Villeneuve is currently in preproduction on the film, which would be an adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s sequel novel, Dune Messiah. A title for the film has yet to be announced. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starred in Dune and Dune: Part Two, which both earned best picture Oscar nominations …

The Blue Bloods universe is expanding. CBS has ordered a new series based on the character Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. The show has the working title Boston Blue and will be for the 2025-26 broadcast season. The series will follow Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston Police Department, where he’s then partnered with the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family …

Lily Collins shares family photo after welcoming 1st child
Dave Benett/WireImage

Lily Collins is celebrating all the love this Valentine’s Day with her family.

The Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram to share a selfie with her husband, Charlie McDowell, and their newborn baby, Tove Jane McDowell.

“I truly can’t imagine feeling more love,” she captioned the post. “Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter.”

Collins and McDowell welcomed Tove, their first child together, on Jan. 31 via surrogate.

The new parents shared the news at the time on Instagram and wrote, “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”

Since then, they’ve each shared a photo update in their new roles as mom and dad.

McDowell also responded to negative comments that he and Collins have received after welcoming Tove via surrogate.

“In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it’s ok to not be an expert on surrogacy,” he wrote in the comments section of the post announcing the birth of their baby.

“It’s ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child,” he continued. “It’s ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives.”

He ended his message with, “That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper.”

Collins later replied to McDowell’s comment with three white heart emoji.

McDowell and Collins tied the knot in September 2021 after two years together. 

