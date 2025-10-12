Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and more react to Diane Keaton’s death

Diane Keaton and Steve Martin attend ‘Rodeo Drive Walk Of Style’ awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, 2003 (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Diane Keaton is being remembered by some of her co-stars, friends and admirers. The Oscar-winning star of movies like Annie Hall and Something’s Gotta Give died Saturday at age 79.

Keaton’s First Wives Club co-star Goldie Hawn wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram that read, in part,  “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? … There was, and will be, no one like you … I’m going to miss the hell out of you.”

Bette Midler, who also starred in The First Wives Club, wrote of Keaton, “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Steve Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in the Father of the Bride movies and in 2013’s The Big Wedding, posted a photo on X of Keaton in the ’70s and wrote, “Loved!” adding her line from Annie Hall: “La dee da, la dee da.” On Instagram, he posted an exchange between Keaton and Father of the Bride co-star Martin Short in Interview magazine, in which he asked her, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” She replied, “Well, you’re both idiots.” Martin wrote that the exchange “sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride movies, wrote, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”

Mary Steenburgen, who starred with Keaton in Book Club and its sequel, told ABC News, “Diane was magic. There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!!!”

Mandy Moore, who co-starred with Keaton in the 2007 movie Because I Said So, wrote on Instagram, “They say don’t meet your heroes but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was … One of the very best to ever do it.”

On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood. The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them.”

And a source tells People that Woody Allen, who made eight films with Keaton and was involved romantically with her for a time, is “extremely distraught and surprised and upset” about her death.

Grace Van Patten stars in ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ trailer
Hulu

The official trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming limited series on Wednesday.

The show is inspired by the story of Amanda Knox‘s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, “and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free,” according to its official synopsis.

Knox, an American college student, was wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks after arriving in Italy for her study abroad program. “The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment,” the show’s description reads.

Grace Van Patten stars as Knox in the show. The cast also includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

“Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it,” Van Patten says as Knox in the trailer.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres its first two episodes on Aug. 20. New episodes stream on Wednesdays through the series finale on Oct. 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

In brief: ‘Big Brother’ season 27 winner crowned and more
(SPOILER ALERT) One houseguest reigned supreme during the Big Brother season 27 live finale. In the end, it was Ashley Hollis who came out on top, winning the season of the reality competition series against her fellow finalists Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope. While it was Hollis who took home the $750,000 grand prize, Keanu Soto took home the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize, securing $50,000 for himself after garnering over 65 percent of the votes …

The Naked Gun is shooting over to Paramount+. The comedy film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson will be available to stream on the platform on Tuesday. Paul Walter Hauser also stars in the movie from director Akiva Schaffer

Mid-Century Modern has been canceled at Hulu. The sitcom will not return for a second season, its co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick announced in an Instagram post on Monday. “Ten great episodes… Not enough,” Mutchnick wrote. “But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.” …

 

Let it bro, let it bro, let it bro: Watch the first teaser for ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’
‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ (Disney+)

The first teaser for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie has arrived.

The holiday film, which will debut on Disney+ Nov. 14, finds the Jonas Brothers — Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — attempting to travel from London to New York to spend Christmas with their families, and encountering unexpected obstacles along the way.

In the teaser, we see the brothers taking planes, trains and automobiles to get home, only to end up in a forest being menaced by a pack of wolves. “I’m sorry we never got to hear you sing, Kevin!” yells a terrified Joe. “I’m sure your voice is pretty OK!” “Thank you!” replies an equally terrified Kevin.

Notably, the movie was shot before Joe and Nick — and their fans — finally did hear Kevin sing. He debuted his first-ever solo song at a show in Boston in August.

In addition to the group, the cast of the film includes Randall Park, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Andrea Martin, Billie Lourd, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa and Kenny G as himself. At least that explains why, back in February, Jonas Brothers posted a video of themselves watching Kenny G playing in their trailer.

