Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ drops haunting teaser
After haunting audiences at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, director Steven Soderbergh‘s movie Presence let its presence be known with a creepy teaser on Wednesday.
The teaser doesn’t give away anything about the plot: It’s just a overhead shot of a suburban street, punctuated by a high-pitched whine.
As the shot rises, eventually entering a home through the window, the screen is slowly filled with titles from the director’s filmography, from 1989’s Sex, Lies and Videotape through Ocean’s Eleven, the Oscar winners Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and finally to the new movie’s title.
The movie stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Julia Fox, and is a ghost story visually told from the ghost’s point of view.
The teaser trailer for Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along dropped on Monday, along with the announcement that the series’ two-episode premiere arrives on Sep. 18.
The show’s cast caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront 2024 back in May, where Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Joe Locke talked about the upcoming spooky series. LuPone explained exactly how Marvel Studios landed her on their call sheet.
“So, I gave up my equity card” she said. “Buh-bye. And I was sitting at the dining room table in my apartment and I went, ‘I wonder where my career is going to go?'”
LuPone then simulated a phone ringing, before she pretended to answer it.
‘Hello?’ ‘Marvel calling!?’ And I went, ‘Well, that’s it,'” LuPone said. “I went, ‘This is destiny.'”
Hahn joked the destiny was due to LuPone’s heritage. “Especially because of your family. Your roots,” she said to LuPone.
“Yes, I’m a Sicilian witch,” LuPone said, before describing the other reasons she said yes to Agatha All Along.
“They said it was Kathryn, and I hadn’t met Joe, but I’d seen Heartstopper, and I was going, ‘This is f****** unbelievable,'” she said. “And so, I was thrilled that I was even asked. I consider myself extremely lucky to be a part of this company, to be a part of the Marvel world, to be in this show.”
Locke was similarly starstruck to get to work with LuPone.
“I think when I got told she was in the show I, like, squealed a loud, witchy cackle because she was definitely one of my idols growing up,” he said. “So now to get to work with her and call her a close friend is very special.”
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.
Both The Bear and The Boys found themselves among the top five most-watched shows on streaming for the week of June 24-30, according to new Nielsen numbers quoted by The Wrap.
Interestingly, the #1 and #2 shows on the chart for that week, Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, and Dexter, with Michael C. Hall, were already available on Paramount+, but a move to Netflix goosed their numbers, a phenomenon previously seen with shows like Suits and Loudermilk.
Your Honor got 1.58 billion viewing minutes across all platforms while Dexter came in second with 1.48 billion.
The Bear, which dropped its entire third season on Hulu on June 26, debuted at #3 on the list, with 1.2 billion viewing minutes, while The Boys logged 1.18 billion in that time frame — which was ahead of its July 18 finale.
Rounding out the Top Five for the last week in June was Bridgerton, with 1.14 billion viewing minutes.
The world premieres of Ben Stiller‘s Nutcrackers and Rebel Wilson‘s The Deb will bookend the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 5 and Sept. 15, respectively, festival organizers have revealed. Nutcrackers “follows strait-laced and work-obsessed Mike — played by Stiller — as he is suddenly thrust into being a caregiver for his rambunctious, orphaned nephews,” according to TIFF. The Deb, Wilson’s directorial debut, is “an original musical comedy about two teenage cousins who dig deep to find self-acceptance and a date to the Debutante Ball in a small country town in Australia.”
Apple TV+ is handing out some more Loot. The streaming service announced it has renewed the comedy series starring Maya Rudolph for a third season. Loot centers on Rudolph’s billionaire Molly Novack after her husband of 20 years betrays her. With the help of her devoted assistant Nicholas, played by JoelKim Booster, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez‘s Sofia, who runs Novack’s charity foundation, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles also star …
Variety reports Colin Firth has joined the cast of Young Sherlock, the upcoming Prime Video series. Young Sherlock, per the streaming service, follows 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes — played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin — who is “disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.” Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Zine Tseng also star …