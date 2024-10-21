Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee among the latest National Medal of Arts recipients

Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee among the latest National Medal of Arts recipients
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Directors Steven Spielberg and Spike Lee are the latest recipients of the National Medal of Arts, handed out by President Joe Biden on Monday. 

The award is “the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government” and goes to “individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.”

The National Medals of Arts were handed out for 2022 and 2023, with documentary filmmaker Ken BurnsIdina MenzelEva Longoria, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott also being honored, along with the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

In addition, actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton, ﻿writer Aaron Sorkin and the late chef Anthony Bourdain were honored with the 2023 National Humanities Medal, which “honors an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Unstable’ canceled at Netflix and more
In brief: ‘Unstable’ canceled at Netflix and more

Netflix has canceled Unstable, the comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series stars Lowe as Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” whose son goes to work for him to help save his company. The show’s second season failed to make it into Netflix’s top 10 …

A sequel to the horror film Ready or Not is in the works starring Samara Weaving in the lead role, according to Variety. The first movie, released in 2019, starred Weaving, along with Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell, and centered on a bride whose wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game …

The Wild Robot filmmaker Chris Sanders tells Deadline that a sequel to the animated adventure is already in the works. The movie “follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, ‘Roz’ for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings,” according to the official logline. The Wild Robot — featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu — has grossed more than $100 million worldwide … 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emily Blunt reflects on ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘A Quiet Place’
Emily Blunt reflects on ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘A Quiet Place’
Good Morning America

Emily Blunt is looking back on some of the biggest roles of her career.

The actress, who was nominated earlier this year for her first Academy Award for her performance in the 2023 blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer, sat down with Good Morning America to chat about the beloved The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and the scary A Quiet Place (2018).

Reflecting on her first day of shooting The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt called it a “nerve-racking” experience because “it was my first big movie and I didn’t know what to expect.”

“I remember how kind Annie Hathaway was to me,” she recalled of her co-star, Anne Hathaway.

“And David Frankel, the director, created such a fun environment,” she added. “You could improv, you could chuck in a thing you wanted in there, and there were no mistakes.”

One thing she said stuck out to her about her first day on set was how she “fell practically on Meryl Streep” during a scene that required her to run down a corridor in high heels, which she admitted she is “not very good at walking in.”

“I just fell over, clipboard and all, just clattering to the floor,” she said, recalling how her co-star didn’t break character.

Fast-forward 12 years later and Blunt found herself diving into a new genre — horror — by starring alongside husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed.

She quickly learned “how tiring it is to be constantly hyperventilating and terrified.” But Blunt said watching Krasinski direct his first film showed her a new side of him.

“You kind of see that your partner kind of has a superpower you didn’t know they had,” she gushed. “It was really extraordinary to build that together.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John Mulaney returns to Broadway with “rotating” cast of ‘SNL’ vets and more
John Mulaney returns to Broadway with “rotating” cast of ‘SNL’ vets and more
NBCUniversal

Comedian John Mulaney will return to Broadway, along with “the funniest people on earth,” for a production called All In: A Comedy About Love.

The production comes to the Great White Way on Dec. 11.

According to its website, the play written by Saturday Night Live veteran Simon Rich will feature a “rotating cast” of said funny people, including fellow SNL vet Fred Armisen and current cast member Chloe Fineman. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind were also mentioned in the play’s initial cast, but more will be announced.

The producers say, “Sometimes they will play pirates, sometimes they will play dogs, and there’s one where we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with.”

They add, “We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.”

The director of the forthcoming play will be Tony winner Alex Timbers, who called the shots on Mulaney’s 2016 Broadway debut, Oh, Hello.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.