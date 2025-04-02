Stock market futures slip ahead of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs
(NEW YORK) — Stock markets struggled into Wednesday morning as it became clear that President Donald Trump intended to announce a slew of tariffs on America’s trading partners, with the White House preparing to mark what it is calling “Liberation Day.”
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both posted their first quarterly losses since 2022 this week as investors prepared for the new measures and economists warned of the possibility of a recession — with major potential knock-on effects for other economies around the globe.
The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures were all slipping on Wednesday morning, with Dow Jones futures down by about 100 points.
Trump is set to make his tariff announcement in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday after the stock market closes.
Abroad, the British FTSE 100 index dropped by more than 0.6% on Wednesday morning, with Germany’s DAX index down by 1.2%. The French CAC 40 index was down more than 0.5%.
Japan’s Nikkei index rose nearly 0.3%, but South Korea’s KOSPI index dropped by more than 0.6%.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones ended at 41,989.96 down 0.03%. The S&P 500 ended at 5,633.07 up 0.38% and the NASDAQ ended at 17,449.89 up 0.87%.
Automakers and pharmaceutical companies have reportedly been lobbying the Trump administration for carve outs and a phase-in approach for the promised tariffs.
World leaders have threatened a response while pressing the White House for clarity.
(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks plunged in early trading on Monday ahead of the expected introduction of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, measures the president said will impact “all countries.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 315 points, or 0.75%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.1% on Monday morning. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.75%.
Tesla, the electric carmaker led by billionaire Trump-advisor Elon Musk, dropped nearly 6%.
The downturn in U.S. markets followed a wave of selloffs worldwide.
Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than 4% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 3% after opening on Monday. In Europe, the British FTSE 100 fell by 1.18%, the German DAX index fell by 1.82% and France’s CAC 40 dropped by 1.76%.
Gold — a traditional safe-haven asset — reached a new record high of $3,128 per ounce.
Trump told reporters this weekend that his tariffs could affect “all the countries.”
“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.
“Over the decades, they ripped us off like no country has never been ripped off in history and we’re going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it’s substantial money for the country,” Trump said.
Auto tariffs of 25% are among those expected to come into effect on April 3. The measures will apply to imported passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to a White House statement released last week.
Analysts widely expect the tariffs to raise prices for foreign-made cars, since importers will likely pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers.
Cars produced in the U.S. are also expected to undergo significant price hikes since manufacturers will bear higher costs for imported parts and face an uptick in demand as buyers seek out domestic alternatives, experts have told ABC News.
Trump dismissed concerns about auto tariffs this weekend. “The automakers are going to make a lot of money,” he said. “American automakers or international automakers, if you’re talking about them, are going to build in the United States.”
“The people that are going to make money are people that manufacture cars in the United States,” he continued. “Outside of the United States, that’s going to be up to them. I don’t care too much about that. But you have a lot of companies coming into the country to manufacture cars.”
(NEW YORK) — Consumer confidence plummeted in February, indicating worry about the direction of the U.S. economy under President Donald Trump.
A gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.
Trump has issued a flurry of economy-related directives since he took office last month, including tariff proposals, spending cuts and an assault on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Earlier this month, Trump announced 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada as well as 10% tariffs on products from China.
Trump paused the tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month after striking a deal with each of the two countries on drug trafficking and border security. On Monday, Trump said he plans to go forward with the tariffs when that pause lifts next week.
Seven of every 10 American adults believe tariffs will raise prices, an Ipsos survey found last week.
Concern about rising prices coincides with a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration. Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, registering a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. An avian flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.
“Consumers who fear the impact of higher tariffs, spending cuts, and deportations are getting worried and are likely to be more cautious,” Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank in Dallas, told ABC News.
Meanwhile, U.S. hiring slowed at the outset of the year. The nation added 143,000 jobs in January, far fewer than the 265,000 jobs gained a month prior, government data showed.
Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved this month. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.
The fresh data follows a report last month from the University of Michigan showing that its gauge of consumer sentiment had declined for the first time in six months.
The results showed a sharp disparity between Democrats and Republicans, however. Attitudes among Democrats worsened while sentiment among Republicans improved.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday stood firm on his tariff policy, hours after threatening to escalate a global trade war with a 200% tariff on champagne and other alcohol products from the European Union.
“I’m not going to bend at all,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. When asked whether he would reconsider a fresh round of tariffs set to go into effect on April 2, Trump offered a one-word reply: “No.”
U.S. stocks tumbled, erasing some gains in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq a day earlier. Shares of large European winemakers also fell on Thursday in apparent reaction to Trump’s tariff threat.
The threat of additional U.S. tariffs came after the EU announced plans to slap tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, including a 50% tariff on whiskey. Those tariffs marked a response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum imports.
Trump called on the EU to drop its tariff on whiskey, saying the U.S would otherwise “shortly place” a tariff on alcohol products from the EU.
Trump sharply criticized the EU, describing the organization as “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World.”
In a post on X, French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said: “Donald Trump is escalating the trade war he chose to unleash. France remains determined to retaliate together with the European Commission and our partners. We will not give in to threats and will always protect our sectors.”
If Trump moves forward with his tariff threat, the move could have a significant impact on American consumers.
The US is the world’s largest importer of wine and champagne. The US imported nearly $4.9 billion worth of Wine each year, with $1.6 billion imported from France, according to World Bank Data. In 2023, the US imported more than $1.7 billion worth of champagne.
The Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. is urging the U.S. and EU to come to a resolution that gets the industry back to “zero-to-zero tariffs.”
“This is a model that has allowed spirits exports between the U.S. and EU to flourish and is in line with President Trump’s vision for fair and reciprocal trade,” the council’s President Chris Swonger wrote in a statement.
In his first term, Trump also targeted the alcohol industry. A series of tit-for-tat tariffs hit alcohol products in the U.S. and the EU. The Biden administration suspended those tariffs, but now the industry is once again in the crosshairs. The industry has still been recovering from that first tariff spat.
For the past three years, “U.S. distillers have worked hard to regain solid footing in our largest export market,” Swonger added.
The tariff threats on Thursday mark the latest skirmish in a global trade war. In response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs applied to $20.7 billion in U.S. goods, government officials said. The U.S. imports more steel and aluminum from Canada than from any other country.
The Trump administration last week slapped a 10% tariff on China, doubling taxes on Chinese imports to 20%. In response, China imposed retaliatory duties on U.S. agricultural goods, deepening a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
The trade tensions triggered recession fears on Wall Street. Goldman Sachs last week hiked its odds of a recession from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics raised its gauge of the probability of a recession to 35%.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.