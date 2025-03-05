Stock market surges after Trump permits carmakers 1-month tariff exemption

Stock market surges after Trump permits carmakers 1-month tariff exemption
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The stock market surged on Wednesday afternoon after the Trump administration granted automakers a one-month exemption from tariffs imposed a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 550 points, or 1.3%; while the S&P 500 jumped 1.25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.5% on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had ordered the delay of auto tariffs after a request from the Big 3 U.S. automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler.

“The president is giving them an exemption for one month so they’re not at an economic disadvantage,” Leavitt said during a press conference at the White House.

The tariffs are expected to pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

While easing some tariffs, Trump criticized Canada on Wednesday for what he described as failure to take the steps necessary for the United States to withdraw all of the tariffs imposed a day earlier.

Trump said he held a call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday during which the two leaders discussed a path to U.S. withdrawal of the tariffs, Trump said, noting such an outcome would require sufficient action by Canada to address drug trafficking.

A week ago, Trump alleged that illicit drugs such as fentanyl had continued to enter the U.S. through Mexico and Canada despite agreements reached last month to address the issue.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said, “nothing has convinced me” that the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. had stopped.

“[Trudeau] said that it’s gotten better, but I said, ‘That’s not good enough.’ The call ended in a ‘somewhat’ friendly manner!” Trump said.

Since September, nearly all fentanyl seized by the U.S. came through the Southern border with Mexico, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, or CBP, a federal agency. Less than 1% of fentanyl was seized at the Northern border with Canada, CBP found.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharply criticized the tariffs on Tuesday, calling them a “dumb” policy that does not “make sense.”

The reason for the tariffs is based on a false allegation about Canada as a major source of drugs entering the U.S., Trudeau added.

Persistent tensions between the U.S. and Canada emerged after China issued a warning on Tuesday night that it stands ready for any “type of war” with the United States in the aftermath of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The U.S. slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the tariffs would not lead to a resolution of U.S. concerns about fentanyl originating in China.

“If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other’s concerns,” Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference late Tuesday.

“If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” the spokesperson added.

The comments came soon after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.

“The retaliatory tariffs that China is imposing is very specific and directly targeted at American farmers, who are mostly in red states and mostly voted for Trump,” Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis, told ABC News.

“So China is trying to create pain where it matters for Trump, and it’s hoping to get Trump to the negotiating table and offer relief for this group of Trump supporters,” Thomas added.

The recent duties will be placed on top of similar tariffs imposed by China during the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 “phase one” trade deal.

The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out March 10.

In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S. goods.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday afternoon that Trump may soon offer Canada and Mexico a pathway to relief from tariffs placed on some goods covered by North America’s free trade agreement.

Lutnick did not mention a potential compromise with China.

ABC News’ Selina Wang, Kevin Shalvey, Karson Yiu and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

TikTok thanks Trump after it begins restoring service to US users
TikTok thanks Trump after it begins restoring service to US users
ABC News

TikTok said Sunday it’s “restoring service” after a ban in the United States initially began to take effect earlier in the day.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the company said in a statement. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

In a pop-up message visible to users upon reopening the app on Sunday, TikTok again credited President-elect Donald Trump for the app’s return.

“Welcome back! Thanks for your patience and support,” the message read. “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”

TikTok briefly went dark between late Saturday night and early Sunday.

Last spring, Congress passed a measure with overwhelming bipartisan support granting TikTok a 270-day window to cut its ties with China-based parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the U.S. Instead of initiating a sale, however, TikTok pursued a legal challenge on First Amendment grounds that ended in failure at the Supreme Court on Friday.

The unanimous ruling from the nation’s highest court found merit in national security concerns regarding potential user data collection or content manipulation that the Chinese government might undertake.

The platform became unavailable for some users Saturday evening, with a pop-up message in the app saying, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.”

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, this means you can’t use TikTok for now,” the message went on. “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

By Sunday morning, the app was unavailable in stores run by Apple, Google and Samsung.

The Biden administration said earlier this week that it would not enforce the ban on Sunday, leaving implementation of the measure to President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Monday. Trump has vowed to reverse the ban.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, Trump said he’s “asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” He said he would issue an executive order on Monday, his first day in office, “to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

“The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order,” he added.

Trump said he wants “the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture.” He said this could be a joint venture between the current owners and new owners.

Earlier Sunday, a Biden administration official accused TikTok of trying to “blame” the situation on the Biden administration, saying “they’ve had a year to deal with it and we were clear we wouldn’t implement it on our final day.”

White House officials had stressed for days that if TikTok were to go dark on Sunday, it would not be because of U.S. enforcement — it would be TikTok’s decision, and that the administration is only kicking the issue to Trump because of the timing.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Selina Wang contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

These companies are sticking with DEI amid backlash
These companies are sticking with DEI amid backlash
(Steve Heap/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — While some companies are steering away from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, others are sticking with their previous commitments.

Leaders at Goldman Sachs, Costco and JPMorgan Chase & Co have recently spoken out in support of their diversity programs, as anti-DEI activist shareholders continue to push proposals that would roll back company policies.

Costco’s Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday against a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research that had called for Costco to evaluate and publish a report on any risks that may be associated with the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, according to a Jan. 23 shareholders meeting statement.

“Our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion follow our code of ethics,” the board statement on the proposal stated. “For our employees, these efforts are built around inclusion – having all of our employees feel valued and respected. Our efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed.”

The board argued that its diversity programs comply with the law, and defended its commitments to diversifying its supplier base — including special attention to small businesses. The board statement ultimately argued the proposal reflected a “policy bias.”

Costco representatives have not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

Amid ongoing pressure over its DEI initiatives, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told ABC News in a statement: “We strongly believe that organizations benefit from diverse perspectives, and Goldman Sachs is committed to operating our programs and policies in compliance with the law.”

Goldman Sachs representatives directed ABC News to a Jan. 22 interview with CNBC from CEO David Solomon, in which Solomon said that the financial services company is looking at these issues “through the eyes of our clients.”

He added, “They think about decarbonization, they think about climate transition,” he said. They think about their businesses, how they find talent, the diversity of the talent they find all over the world. You know we operate a big global business and we serve global clients everywhere. We think about these issues through the lens of, how do we help our clients navigate these things? And we continue to stay focused on talking to our clients and doing the things we’ve always done.”

The company has come under scrutiny for its stated commitments to racial equity, gender equality and increasing diversity. Strategies listed on its website include expanded recruitment efforts, pay gap data collection, aspirational hiring goals and career development programs.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in an interview with CNBC, said he’s “very proud of what we’ve done.”

“We will continue to reach out to the Black community, the Hispanic community, the veterans community, LGBTQ, we have teams with second chance initiatives — where I go, with blue states, red states, governors, they like what we do,” said Dimon.

JPMorgan Chase did not respond to request for comment.

DEI initiatives, according to ABC News interviews with DEI experts, are intended to address and correct discriminatory policies or practices that may be found within an organization. Experts told ABC News that some examples of DEI initiatives include: implementing accessibility measures for people with disabilities, addressing gender pay inequity, mitigating bias in hiring and recruitment practices, and holding anti-discrimination trainings and more.

Several other companies across industries — including Amazon, Meta and McDonalds — have stepped back and ended their diversity and inclusion initiatives that were largely pledged after the police killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests against racial inequality.

The reversal comes amid ongoing anti-DEI action from conservative politicians, who have implemented policies restricting diversity and equity programs in government, colleges, universities, and more. After taking office this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling DEI programs in the federal government.

In an interview with ABC News, Ethan Peck, deputy director for the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, said that diversity programs pose risks to shareholder value, as they may invite lawsuits from those claiming to have been discriminated against based on recent arguments made against affirmative action.

Some legal experts disagree, arguing that repealing DEI policies could leave companies vulnerable to potential lawsuits from marginalized groups alleging discrimination.

Peck, whose group mounts campaigns to pressure companies to disband DEI programs, argued that diversity programs sacrifice “excellence and innovation,” but said he did not provide examples of employment discrimination at these companies.

“Eventually you will drop DEI, and it’s better for your shareholders if you do it sooner rather than later,” said Peck, who noted that Boeing and John Deere were faced with similar proposals and later dropped their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“I believe that this is a fad,” he said.

Anti-DEI activists also argue that “aspirational” goals for increasing diversity and representation are a guise for quotas, which are largely considered illegal, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“You can be fair in hiring and promotions with candidates of all backgrounds and perspectives without resorting to quota systems and considerations based on immutable characteristics,” said Paul Chesser, the director of the Corporate Integrity Project at the National Legal and Policy Center, in an emailed statement.

Christie Smith, former vice president of inclusion and diversity at Apple and C-Suite adviser, argued that DEI commitments instead increase shareholder value.

DEI has prompted “increased innovation, increased growth in these organizations, increased opportunities in startup organizations, which mostly women and people of color are at, starting these kinds of companies and growing our economy in that way,” she told ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fed holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Trump
Fed holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Trump
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump called on the central bank to lower them.

The announcement put the central bank on a potential collision course with Trump, though a longstanding norm of independence typically insulates the Fed from direct political interference.

The decision to maintain the current level of interest rates pauses a series of three consecutive interest rate cuts imposed by the Fed over the final months of 2024.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, said on Wednesday that the central bank remains attentive to concerns centered on the potential for both a rise in unemployment and a surge of inflation. Inflation stands at a moderately elevated rate, while unemployment remains at a historically low level, the FOMC added.

Taken together, those two considerations — employment and inflation — make up the Fed’s “dual mandate.”

“The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance,” the FOMC said. 

“The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.”

The Fed indicated last month that it would cut interest rates at a slower pace than it had previously forecast, however, pointing to a bout of resurgent inflation. That forecast sent stock prices plummeting, though markets have broadly recovered the losses.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

During a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Trump demanded a drop in interest rates after calling for a reduction of oil prices set by a group of nations known as OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of low oil prices will enable the Fed to dial back its fight against inflation and bring down interest rates, Trump said.

“I’m going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said, later adding: “With oil prices going down, I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately.”

The U.S. does not belong to OPEC, nor does the president play a role in the organization’s decisions regarding the price of oil sold by its member states.

Several past presidents have sought to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy, including Trump, who repeatedly spoke out in favor of low interest rates during his first term.

On the campaign trail in August, Trump said a U.S. president should have a role in setting interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a defiant tone in November when posed with the question of whether he would resign from his position if asked by Trump.

“No,” Powell told reporters assembled at a press conference in Washington, D.C., blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell stated: “Not permitted under the law.”

The Fed retreated in its fight against inflation over the final months of last year, lowering interest rates by a percentage point. Still, the Fed’s interest rate remains at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Last month, Powell said the central bank may proceed at a slower pace with future rate cuts, in part because it has now lowered interest rates a substantial amount.

Powell also said a recent resurgence of inflation influenced the Fed’s expectations, noting that some policymakers considered uncertainty tied to potential policy changes under Trump.

“It’s common-sense thinking that when the path is uncertain, you get a little slower,” Powell said. “It’s not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking around in a dark room full of furniture.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.