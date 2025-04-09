Stock markets slide as Trump’s new China tariffs go into effect

CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(TAIWAN) — Asian stocks plunged during Wednesday’s trading session after President Donald Trump’s latest batch of sanctions on China came into force, helping wipe off Tuesday’s limited gains and compounding a turbulent week for the world’s key indexes.

Trump’s new measures increased the cumulative rate of tariffs on Chinese goods to 104% — a move met with more condemnation in Beijing, where officials warned that China is ready to fight an extended trade war if forced to do so.

The latest tariffs came into force with key Asian markets already open. In Japan, the Nikkei index dropped more than 5% in response, while the broader TOPIX index slipped 4.6%. The Nikkei closed down 3.93% and the TOPIX down 3.4%.

Stocks in Taiwan fell more than 5.7%, Singapore’s STI index slipped 2.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI index lost 1.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.8% and India’s NIFTY 50 dropped 0.4%.

In China, Hong Kong’s Hang Sen index slipped 0.4%. Shanghai’s SSE Shanghai Composite Index — which has fewer international investors and is buoyed by the state-owned investors known as the “National Team” — posted gains of 1.1% despite the new tariffs. Shenzhen’s SE Composite rose 2.2%.

In Europe, key indices dropped on opening.

The British FTSE 100 dropped by 2.2%, Germany’s Dax index dropped 2.3%, France’s CAC 40 fell by 2.4% and Spain’s Ibex index was down 2%. The pan-European STOXX index was down 2.6%.

U.S. stock market futures indicated continued uncertainty, despite the White House touting possible deals with as many as 70 nations seeking to avoid the impact of Trump’s tariff campaign.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.01% as of Wednesday morning, with S&P 500 futures down 0.02% and Nasdaq futures up 0.26%.

United States stocks closed lower on Tuesday, marking a major reversal from a rally that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 4% earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 320 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq dropped 2.1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, putting the index on the brink of a bear market, a term that indicates a 20% drop from a previous peak.

The move lower on Tuesday resumed a selloff that stretches back to Trump’s tariff announcement last week. Since then, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each fallen more than 12%.

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Since Elon Musk went to Washington, D.C., to slash the government alongside President Donald Trump, the stock of his electric car company Tesla has taken a significant hit, tumbling nearly 48% this year. During an interview this week, Musk addressed the difficulties.

“You’re giving up your other stuff,” Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow asked Musk during an interview. “How are you running your other businesses?”

“With great difficulty,” Musk replied with a sigh.

On Monday, Tesla stock closed down 15% after its worst trading day in five years. Stock in the company has dropped every week since Musk went to Washington, wiping out more than $700 billion in market value. And Musk’s personal net worth has dropped $148 billion since Inauguration Day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

But it’s not just Musk who is taking a hit. The stock plunge has caused outrage among some shareholders, who have publicly questioned Musk’s commitment to his electric vehicle company or called on the Tesla board to replace him.

Another group that’s now sounding the alarm: pension fund managers.

“This is a real cost to real people,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs told ABC News. “We’re talking about firefighters, police officers, nurses who work in public. Their retirement dollars are at stake.”

Frerichs, a Democrat, said he believes the drop in stock is due to Musk’s work leading the governmental cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. It’s deeply political work, Frerichs says, that’s driving half the country away from buying his cars.

“Michael Jordan was famous here for not being involved in Democrat politics, because, as he said, even Republicans buy sneakers, and he knew he didn’t want to lose those customers,” Frerichs said.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who oversees approximately $1.2 billion in Tesla stock through the city’s pension funds, echoed that sentiment.

“There’s no real leadership. It is at the bottom of his list. And so we have not had at Tesla a CEO focused on selling EVs, on growing the company, on making money and returns for shareholders,” Lander told ABC News.

Lander, a Democrat who is running for mayor in New York City, said he still has faith in the Tesla stock — but that it won’t be endless.

“But look, if they can’t count on this stock, you know, and we have to look elsewhere in the marketplace, that’s how this works,” Lander said.

Tesla representatives did not reply to a request for comment from ABC News

Its not just Democrats who have called for answers from Musk. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — who supported Trump in the 2024 election — said he had to “raise his eyebrows” as a stockholder himself.

“I like DOGE, I like what they’re doing,” Portnoy said in an interview on Fox Business last month. “But let me tell you this. If you are going to send out — and you got to call it both ways — if you are going to send emails to federal workers and say, ‘What have you done for the last five days,’ I think Tesla shareholders are entitled to ask their CEO, Elon Musk, ‘What have you done for Tesla the last five days?'”

“Seemingly all he cares about right now is DOGE,” Portnoy said. “Now, could it be coincidence the stock is down 25% since he really started this? I guess. But I think it’s fair as a shareholder of Tesla to say, ‘What are you doing for shareholders?'”

Some who are critical of Musk’s role in cutting the federal workforce have targeted Tesla, vandalizing vehicles and protesting at dealerships around the country.

“We’re here today rallying against Elon and what he’s done,” one Florida protester, Jeff Finkelstein, told a local news outlet. “Ever since Trump’s been in, it’s been more about Musk than Trump and we’re just showing our frustration.”

In Massachusetts, police asked the public for help after a suspect allegedly vandalized Teslas with images of Musk. The suspect, when confronted, said he had a right to do so because it’s his “free speech,” according to a social media post.

Musk himself replied to the post, writing, “Damaging the property of others, aka vandalism, is not free speech!”

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Foreign markets saw a wave of selloffs on Monday morning ahead of the expected introduction of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, measures the president said will impact “all countries.”

Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than 4% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 3% after opening on Monday. In Europe, the British FTSE 100 fell by 1.18%, the German DAX index fell by 1.82% and France’s CAC 40 dropped by 1.76%.

Gold — a traditional safe-haven asset — reached a new record high of $3,128 per ounce.

U.S. markets will open Monday morning after tumbling at the end of last week. The Dow Jones closed 1.7% down on Friday, the S&P 500 down 1.97% and the Nasdaq Composite down 2.7%.

Trump told reporters this weekend that his tariffs could affect “all the countries.”

“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.

“Over the decades, they ripped us off like no country has never been ripped off in history and we’re going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it’s substantial money for the country,” Trump said.

Auto tariffs of 25% are among those expected to come into effect on April 3. The measures will apply to imported passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to a White House statement released last week.

Analysts widely expect the tariffs to raise prices for foreign-made cars, since importers will likely pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers.

Cars produced in the U.S. are also expected to undergo significant price hikes since manufacturers will bear higher costs for imported parts and face an uptick in demand as buyers seek out domestic alternatives, experts have told ABC News.

Trump dismissed concerns about auto tariffs this weekend. “The automakers are going to make a lot of money,” he said. “American automakers or international automakers, if you’re talking about them, are going to build in the United States.”

“The people that are going to make money are people that manufacture cars in the United States,” he continued. “Outside of the United States, that’s going to be up to them. I don’t care too much about that. But you have a lot of companies coming into the country to manufacture cars.”

ABC News’ Max Zahn and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher, PBS President & CEO Paula Kerger; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Republicans accused public media outlets NPR and PBS of bias at a House subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, while Democrats defended the organizations and criticized the event as a distraction from the ongoing controversy regarding the Trump administration’s use the Signal messaging app for the communication of sensitive information.

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger and NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher rebutted allegations of bias, saying the outlets abide by journalistic standards and serve a diverse audience that includes rural viewers.

The hearing, titled “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable,” was held by the Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee, the name of which echoes the Department of Government Efficiency, the Trump administration’s cost-cutting initiative overseen by Elon Musk.

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., criticized NPR and PBS during the hearing for alleged liberal bias, pointing to federal funding for the outlets as the target of potential cuts.

“NPR and PBS have increasingly become radical, left-wing echo chambers for a narrow audience of mostly wealthy, white, urban liberals and progressives,” Greene said.

Minutes later, House Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Ma., defended the public media outlets and criticized the hearing as a distraction for more important issues often taken up by the House Oversight Committee, the larger body to which the DOGE subcommittee belongs.

“I’m sad to see this once proud committee — the principle investigative committee in the House of Representatives — has now stooped to the lowest levels of partisanship and political theater to hold a hearing to go after the likes of Elmo and Cookie Monster and Arthur the aardvark,” Lynch said.

Later in the hearing, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Ca., said sarcastically: “Is Elmo now, or has he ever been, a member of the Communist Party?”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

