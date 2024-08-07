Stock prices seesaw as turbulence roils markets. How should investors respond?

Stock prices seesaw as turbulence roils markets. How should investors respond?
Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stock prices worldwide seesawed dramatically this week, forcing investors to keep up with sudden turns in the market and weather fears of an economic slowdown.

The S&P 500 on Monday suffered its worst decline in a single trading day since 2022. In early trading on Tuesday, the index recovered more than half of those losses.

Japan’s main Nikkei 225 stock index on Monday dropped more than 12%, its worst trading session since 1987. On Tuesday, the index soared 10%.

Market analysts who spoke to ABC News urged investors to be patient despite pressure to either join a selloff or buy a downturn. The market typically experiences temporary periods of decline, they added, noting the strong performance for stocks this year prior to the recent losses.

Broad losses may offer investors an opportunity to buy low on a high-quality stock that they’d been eyeing anyway, some analysts said, but they advised seeking out stocks viewed as long-term investments.

“I wouldn’t be panicking in this environment,” Ed Yardeni, the president of market advisory firm Yardeni Research and former chief investment strategist at Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equities division, told ABC News. “It could be a roller-coaster ride.”

Recession fears and the unwinding of a ‘carry trade’ in Japan

The stock market downswing was set off by a disappointing jobs report on Friday. Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.

The lackluster jobs data fueled concern about a potential recession and calls for an interest rate cut.

The heightened worry about an economic cooldown coincided with interest rate hikes imposed by Japan’s central bank. Those rising rates prompted an unwinding of a so-called “carry trade” in which investors borrowed Japanese yen at low interest rates and used it to purchase assets, including U.S. stocks.

When Japan hiked rates, investors sold off some of those assets and sent stock prices falling.

“There are a lot of things that have happened here in the past three business days. There are a lot of headlines flying around,” Bret Kenwell, an investing analyst at eToro, told ABC News. “It’s important for investors to remember the long-term trends in the market. They should have a lot of caution.”

Between 1980 and 2023, the S&P 500 posted a positive return over the calendar year 82% of the time, Wells Fargo Investment Institute told clients in a note on Tuesday. The market experienced a drop-off of at least 10% in nearly half of those years, Wells Fargo said, adding, “The data shows that a market downturn does not necessarily mean markets will perform poorly for the year.”

Market analysts advised caution as investors weigh opportunities to take advantage of the volatility. Still, they added, some traders may find a chance to obtain stocks that were previously too expensive.

Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, said the tumult roiling markets offers investors an entryway into major tech stocks at discounted prices.

“​​It’s a white-knuckle moment that we view more as an opportunity to own big tech and the AI revolution, which is not going away,” Ives told ABC News.

Nvidia, a chipmaker that had helped catapult market gains so far this year, dropped as much as 14% on Monday before recovering some of those losses. The stock climbed nearly 5% in early trading on Tuesday.

Shares of Apple fell as much as 10% on Monday, in part because Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sold half of his holdings in the company. Apple recovered some of those losses by the close of markets but inched downward in early trading on Tuesday.

“Any global jitters and fears of market turmoil are going to be an overhang for tech stocks,” Ives said. “We stay calm and focused on the tech winners.”

Kenwell said investors should calmly evaluate their asset allocation, risk tolerance and long-term goals.

“When volatility is spiking and markets are selling off, it’s really easy to open your portfolio and panic,” Kenwell said.

“Follow your long-term plan,” he added. “That’s why it’s there.”

Boar’s Head expands recall to additional 7 million pounds of deli meat, poultry products
USDA

(NEW YORK) — Boar’s Head has expanded its previous recall on several types of deli meats to include an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced an update on Wednesday that Boar’s Head Provisions Co. has recalled an additional 71 products produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names.

This is an expansion on Friday’s recall announcement amid an ongoing investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into an outbreak of listeria infections linked to meats sliced at delis that have sickened 34 people across 13 states. Authorities say further testing is required to determine whether any recalled products are linked to this outbreak.

Details of Boar’s Head deli meat recall

The Virginia-based meat producer recalled approximately 207,528 pounds of products that were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide, including all liverwurst products and “additional deli meat products that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst” that could be “adulterated with L. monocytogenes.”

Boar’s Head deli meat recalled product information

The newly added items “include meat intended for slicing at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations,” FSIS stated Wednesday. “These products have ‘sell by’ dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24.”

Click here for the full list of product details with item numbers, brand names and sell by dates.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life.

Recalled liverwurst products include 3.5-pound loaves in plastic casing, or “various weight packages sliced in retail delis,” according to the FSIS, and are labeled “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.”

The products, which the FSIS said were shipped to retailers, bear sell by dates ranging from July 25 to Aug. 30, 2024. Sell by dates are printed on the side of the packaging.

Click here for images with full label details.

Additional ready-to-eat deli meats subject to recall

  • 9.5-pound and 4.5-pound full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
  • 4-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
  • 6-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
  • 4-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
  • 2.5-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
  • 5.5-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.
  • 3-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
  • 3-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The above products were produced on June 27, 2024, according to Boar’s Head.

What prompted the Boar’s Head recall

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered when the FSIS “was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes.”

“The Maryland Department of Health, in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department, collected an unopened liverwurst product from a retail store for testing as part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections,” the agency stated. “Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Details of listeria outbreak linked to deli meats

The FSIS is currently working with the CDC as well as state public health partners to investigate a multi-state outbreak of listeria infections linked to meats sliced at delis, USDA officials said this week.

According to the agency, as of July 25, “34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.”

As of July 19, states involved in the outbreak included Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

“Samples were collected from sick people from May 29, 2024, to July 12, 2024,” the USDA stated this week, adding that “the investigation is ongoing.”

In a notice published July 19, the CDC stated that many of those sickened in the outbreak had reported eating meat that they had sliced at deli counters.

“Investigators are collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated,” the CDC stated.

“Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food,” the agency added. “Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.”

Symptoms, side effects of listeria

According to the CDC, listeria can cause severe illness “when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body” after a person consumes contaminated food. Those at higher risk include pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or anyone who has a weakened immune system, the CDC says.

“If you are pregnant, it can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in your newborn,” the CDC states on its website. “Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.”

According to the CDC, anyone infected with listeria may experience “mild food poisoning symptoms” such as diarrhea or fever, and many recover without antibiotic treatment.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

How the Delta One Lounge is elevating pre-flight options for premium travel
Delta

(NEW YORK) — The post-pandemic travel boom has sparked some ambitious and necessary changes within the airline industry due to the influx of frequent flyers who are seeking more from their pre-flight routines, be it enrolling in expedited security lines or enjoying access to airport lounges.

Delta Airlines previously recognized that the steady stream of customers was causing overcrowding at some of its Sky Club lounges, prompting the company to adjust its entry policies, but now the Atlanta-based carrier is opening the first of many doors to a new category of higher tier lounges.

Delta debuts first Delta One Lounge, new premium airport experience

The new Delta One Lounge in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, which officially opens Wednesday to customers departing or arriving in the Delta One cabin, is the largest of any existing Delta Sky Club and boasts an array of elevated amenities and experiences including shower suites, spa treatments, relaxation pods, an outdoor terrace, a signature bar and a full service brasserie-style restaurant.

Claude Roussel, vice president of Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, called this a “new era for Delta,” adding that the airline is “raising the bar across the board.”

“We want our guests to feel the difference here; Moreover, we want them to feel welcomed and valued from the moment they step through the door,” he said.

The opening is just the beginning for Delta’s latest premium strategy, with at least two more Delta One Lounge outposts expected to open this fall in Los Angeles and Boston.

Guests enter and pass the concierge desk before walking into the sprawling 39,707-square foot space with modern interior design, high ceilings, brass accents, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the tarmac and an area for every type of pre-flight experience.

Beyond the entrance sits a fireplace lounge accented with pillows, vases and coffee table books from the famed Italian fashion house Missoni, Delta One’s newest onboard partner; an art deco-inspired Icon Bar with signature drinks like the Woodford Reserve Peach Tree Old Fashioned, a nod to the airline’s Georgia roots; a year-round terrace with bar cart services; a large grab-and-go market and bakery; a business lounge with plug-and-play monitors; and tucked in the farthest corner is the wellness area with a quiet serenity lounge, shower suites outfitted with Grown Alchemist products and a hidden closet to utilize the lounge’s valet steaming service that will refresh any garments.

The standout 140-seat brasserie sets the new Delta One Lounge apart from its existing Sky Clubs and from other business lounge competitors, offering a seated three-course dining service with seasonally inspired dishes from chef Nickolas Martinez such as hamachi crudo, corn agnolotti, seared salmon, steak frites and desserts like chocolate soufflé.

The culinary collaboration comes from Restaurant Associates and Union Square Events, a concept from famed New York restaurateur Danny Meyer.

For those who want a more casual eating experience, the Market and Bakery has pre-plated bites for convenient walk-up service, offering everything from small sandwiches to custom made salads, fresh flatbread pizzas and a juice bar.

JFK Delta One Lounge fast stats

  • 515 seats
  • 8 shower suites
  • 8 soundproof booths
  • 9 relaxation pods
  • 140-seat brasserie-style restaurant
  • Year-round terrace with seating for 40
  • Valet service to your gate
  • Hours of operation: 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fed holds interest rates steady, but cut expected soon
Fed holds interest rates steady, but cut expected soon
Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, keeping borrowing costs at their highest level in more than two decades despite a prolonged cooldown of inflation. An interest rate cut is widely expected in the coming months.

The Fed issued its latest interest rate decision after a months-long stretch of data has established the key conditions for a rate cut: falling inflation and slowing job gains.

Still, economists expected the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. The move offered the central bank time to ensure current trends hold ahead of its next meeting in September.

“Inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated,” the Federal Open Market Committee, the policymaking body at the Fed, said in a statement. “The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”

The chances of an interest rate cut in September stand at more than 85%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment. The same tool showed the odds of a rate cut on Wednesday at a meager 5%.

The economy appears to be hurtling toward interest rate cuts later this year. Such an outcome would deliver long-sought loan relief for households and businesses saddled with expensive debt.

Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, though inflation remains a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%. An outright drop in prices in June compared to the month prior marked a major sign of progress in slowing inflation.

The labor market has continued to grow but its breakneck pace has cooled. The unemployment rate has ticked up this year from 3.7% to 4.1%.

The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and the labor market strong. The monthslong stretch of good news for inflation alongside bad news for unemployment has prompted the Fed to give additional consideration to its goal of keeping Americans on the job, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month.

“For a long time, since inflation arrived, it’s been right to mainly focus on inflation. But now that inflation has come down and the labor market has indeed cooled off, we’re going to be looking at both mandates. They’re in much better balance,” Powell said at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

“That means that if we were to see an unexpected weakening in the labor market, then that might also be a reason for reaction by us,” Powell added.

However, robust economic data released last week may complicate the path toward a rate cut.

The U.S. economy grew much faster than expected over three months ending in June, accelerating from the previous quarter and defying concerns about a possible slowdown, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

If the Fed cuts interest rates as the economy is heating up, the central bank risks rekindling rapid price increases.

After the economic data came out last Thursday, the odds of a September interest rate cut fell to about 80%. The dip in sentiment proved temporary, however. The odds have risen seven percentage points since then.

