Stocks close higher after mixed rulings on Trump’s tariffs
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed higher on Thursday after a panel of federal judges blocked President Donald Trump from slapping some of his far-reaching tariffs on China and other major U.S. trading partners.
A federal appeals court moved to temporarily reinstate the tariffs on Thursday afternoon, however, leaving the ultimate fate of the policy uncertain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 117 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 increased 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.3%
The ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade late Wednesday marked a major blow for Trump’s tariff policy, invalidating levies on dozens of countries unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony that Trump had dubbed “Liberation Day.”
Less than a day later, an appeals court opted to revive the policy on administrative grounds, affording the judges additional time to weigh the case.
A set of tariffs focused on Mexico and Canada over their alleged role in the fentanyl trade would also fall victim to the U.S. Court of International Trade’s ruling, if it ends up being upheld. The decision would also invalidate a 10% tariff imposed on goods from nearly all countries.
The Trump administration appealed the ruling within minutes on Wednesday night.
The ruling centered on Trump’s unprecedented invocation of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act as a legal justification for tariffs.
The 1977 law allows the president to stop all transactions with a foreign adversary that poses a threat, including the use of tools like sanctions and trade embargoes. But the measure does not explicitly permit tariffs, putting Trump in untested legal territory.
The ruling Wednesday afforded the Trump administration as many as 10 days to halt the tariffs.
Even before the court’s decision, Trump had rolled back some of the levies at issue.
A trade agreement between the U.S. and China earlier this month slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a recession.
The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused the reciprocal tariffs. Trump eased duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.
The ruling did not impact sector-specific tariffs used under separate legal statutes, including levies targeting autos, steel and aluminum.
(NEW YORK) — Consumer attitudes soured in May for the fourth consecutive month, even as President Donald Trump dialed back some tariffs. The reading came in below the level economists expected.
Shopper sentiment now hovers near its lowest level since a severe bout of inflation three years ago, University of Michigan survey data on Friday showed. Before that, the measure of consumer attitudes hadn’t ever fallen this low.
The monthslong decline in consumer sentiment traces back to inflation fears and recession warnings set off by Trump’s initial rollout of levies.
A trade agreement between the U.S. and China this week slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a recession.
The U.S.-China accord marked the latest softening of Trump’s levies, coming weeks after the White House paused far-reaching “reciprocal tariffs” on dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos, and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.
The drawdown of tariffs coincided with data suggesting the economy remains in solid shape.
Inflation eased slightly last month, dropping to its lowest level since 2021, government data this week showed. Plus, the economy continues to add jobs at a solid pace.
Still, uncertainty looms over the economic outlook.
An array of tariffs remain in place, including an across-the-board 10% levy that applies to imports from nearly all countries. Additional tariffs have hit auto parts, as well as steel and aluminum.
Even after the pullback, a 30% tariff on China far exceeds the level before Trump took office, posing a risk of price increases for a large swathe of products that includes apparel, toys and some electronics.
Walmart executives on Thursday warned of tariff-driven price increases for perishable imports such as coffee, avocados, bananas and roses, as well as toys and electronics.
Consumers showed signs of weakness last month as retail sales slowed, indicating shoppers may be pulling back as they await possible fallout from tariffs. The trend poses a risk for the wider economy, since consumer spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of economic activity.
The U.S. economy shrank at the outset of this year, registering a sharp drop-off from robust growth over the final months of 2024.
But a surge of imports ahead of Trump’s tariffs likely clouded the figure, since the calculation subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of gross domestic product. Analysts cautioned that a lowering of GDP on account of this trend would not reflect economic weakness.
(WASHINGTON) — Worldwide protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his role in the Trump administration have coincided with a sales slump and stock woes at the electric carmaker.
Little will be known about the precise impact on Tesla’s bottom line, however, until the company releases its earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. That announcement holds implications for Musk, the world’s richest person, who derives much of his wealth from his Tesla holdings.
The release of the new financial details arrives as some shareholders have called on Musk to step down from his White House role and return full-time to the helm of Tesla.
Musk, whose temporary status as a government employee expires next month, will likely face questions about his plans during a conference call with analysts after the earnings release.
“We view this as a fork-in-the-road time,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush and a longtime Tesla booster, said in a memo to investors on Sunday.
Tesla shares have dropped in value by roughly half from an all-time high in December. Most of those losses have come since President Donald Trump took office and Musk began his controversial governmental cost-cutting efforts as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Tesla remains a top electric carmaker but the company faces growing competition, especially from Chinese firms such as BYD.
Deliveries of Tesla vehicles over the first three months of 2025 dropped about 13% compared to the same period a year ago, the company said earlier this month.
When Tesla announced the decline in deliveries, the company made no mention of its CEO but did say that a “changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1,” but added that “the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.”
Tesla sold fewer cars in 2024 than it did the year prior, marking the company’s first year-over-year sales decline in more than a decade, earnings released in January showed.
As rivals have challenged Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market, the company has promised a future revenue stream from autonomous taxis, also known as robotaxis.
Musk announced in late January that the company would roll out its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, in June. But within days, China-based competitor BYD unveiled advances in self-driving technology, which the company said was set to be included in models costing as little as $9,600.
Tesla boasts a more complete domestic supply chain than its rival U.S. carmakers but the company remains vulnerable to auto tariffs of the type President Trump imposed earlier this month, according to Musk.
“To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Musk said in a post on X in late March.
Gordon Johnson, CEO and founder of data firm GLJ Research, who is bearish on Tesla, voiced concerns about the company in a memo to investors on Monday, saying that the automaker faces a mix of “operational, financial, and reputational challenges.”
“Is Tesla facing an existential crisis?” Johnson added.
(WASHINGTON) — If this past weekend in European politics is an indicator of anything, it’s that the “Trump effect” is real, and its reverberations are unpredictable.
Three European Union countries held elections on Sunday — Romania, Poland and Portugal — with the results failing to show any clear trend for the future of European politics. The elections did, however, indicate the American president’s growing influence on the continent.
The disparate responses from voters in all three countries — and the lack of any decisive victory for any one party or candidate in Portugal or Poland — hint that the political polarization that has roiled the U.S. over the past decade is a global trend, not merely an American one.
As to whether President Donald Trump and the “Make America Great Again” movement swirling around him can establish European avatars, the question remains an open one.
“I don’t know if I have a firm answer,” Celia Belin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and head of its Paris office, told ABC News. “At the moment, we are all monitoring what is happening and how this influence can establish itself.”
“It’s very early,” Belin added. “This is an ongoing phenomenon.”
While it’s unclear what the extent of Trump’s impact on European politics will ultimately be, Belin said the impact is “stronger” than it was two years ago.
Trump’s influence — indirect and direct — has given populist movements like Germany’s Alternative for Germany party, Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party and Portugal’s far-right Chega party a clear boost, evident in recent elections in each country.
“If I am to compare with two years ago, for example, it is stronger, it is more united, it gives inspiration to a ton of populist nationalist leaders in Europe,” Belin said. “It’s getting stronger. That’s the direction it’s going in right now.”
The groundswell of grievances that carried Trump to the Oval Office twice is not merely an American phenomenon and manifests differently in individual nations. Concerns over globalization, immigration, inequality, the cost of living, low rates of economic growth, progressivism and national identity are near-universal in the Western democratic world.
Trump seized upon those conditions in the U.S. and right-wing leaders in Europe are seeking to do the same.
Election week in Europe
This week’s election results in Romania, Poland and Portugal, however, suggest the translation of Trumpism into European political languages remains incomplete.
In Romania, voters opted for Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan’s pro-Europe, pro-NATO, pro-Ukraine platform. Dan won with around 54% of the vote.
Dan’s opponent — Trump supporter George Simion, who courted the MAGA movement and even visited the U.S. during his campaign — came up short, though he vowed to continue “our fight for freedom and our great values along with other patriots, sovereignists and conservatives all over the world.”
In Poland, the presidential election saw liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski secure an unexpectedly tight victory in the first round of voting with around 31% of the vote, beating out right-wing rival Karol Nawrocki — who was personally endorsed by Trump — who had 29.5% of the vote.
The two men will go into the second round of voting on June 1, hoping to draw voters from other minor candidates, among them a significant bloc which voted for far-right firebrand Slawomir Mentzen, who came third with 14.8%.
Piotr Buras, a senior policy fellow at ECFR at the head of its Warsaw office, told ABC News that Trump has loomed large over the election.
Nawrocki framed himself as the Trump-friendly candidate, along with his backers in the Law and Justice party, criticizing Trzaskowski’s Civic Platform party and Prime Minister Donald Tusk for allegedly undermining Polish-American relations.
“We used to have a nationwide consensus on America,” Buras said, with voters generally warm to the idea of close ties with Washington, D.C. “Now, because of this ideological divide in Poland, because of the U.S. and because of Trump’s approach to Europe, Poland is suddenly divided on how to go about America,” he added.
In Portugal, meanwhile, the far-right Chega party gained a record 22.6% share of the vote, blowing open the long-standing two-party domination of the country’s political scene even though it was unable to overhaul the ruling center-right Democratic Alliance.
“I am not going to stop until I become the prime minister of Portugal,” Chega leader Andre Ventura — who was among the foreign politicians invited to Trump’s second inauguration — said.
Making Europe great again?
Such confidence in defeat may be buoyed by the strong foundations populist parties and candidates are putting down in Europe. Across the continent, far-right groups are winning historically large chunks of the electorate and dominating political debates, even without securing the reins of power.
In the U.K., the right-wing Reform party recorded a stunning performance in the May local elections, winning hundreds of council seats and leaving leader Nigel Farage — well-known for his cozy relationship with Trump and the MAGA movement — to declare an end to the traditional dominance of Britain’s two major parties.
In Germany’s February parliamentary election, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party converted years of growing popularity to win around 21% of the vote and become the second-largest party in the Bundestag.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance conducted his first foreign trip in his new position to Germany in February, shortly before the election, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 14.
In his speech addressing the annual security conference, Vance criticized Europe for hindering free speech, suggesting the conference’s decision to ban AfD members from attending was a form of censorship.
“In Britain, and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat,” Vance said. “I believe that dismissing people, dismissing their concerns, or, worse yet, shutting down media, shutting down elections, or shutting people out of the political process protects nothing. In fact, it is the most surefire way to destroy democracy.” Many political analysts considered Vance’s remarks to be a tacit endorsement of AfD from the Trump administration.
And in France, President Emmanuel Macron has thus far held off the persistent challenge for the presidency from far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the National Rally, but he was unable to stop the party from becoming the largest in the National Assembly in 2024. Only a shaky minority government has kept the party out of the prime minister’s office.
The insurgent parties are coordinating. Leaders have increasingly been drawn to American conservative events, such as the Conservative Political Action Conference — the first-ever European installment of which was held in Budapest, Hungary, in 2022.
And this year, right-wingers gathered for the Make Europe Great Again conference in Madrid in February, organized by Spain’s far-right VOX party.
Buras noted rumors that Vice President JD Vance may even attend a planned CPAC event in Poland in late May, in what could only be interpreted as a show of support for Nawrocki. The event raises the prospect of American “interference almost, or at least influence, from the U.S.,” Buras said.
MAGA blowback
Trump is just as divisive abroad as he is at home. Indeed, polls consistently indicate that many European voters are skeptical of, unsettled by or outright hostile to the American president.
There is, then, no guarantee that a MAGA association will put foreign populists in power. Recent elections in Canada and Australia, for example, saw center-left establishment parties secure victory against conservative opponents they sought to smear as Trumpian.
Trump’s return to the White House “has woken up the anti-populist or anti-nationalist movements,” Belin said. “It gives them a foil. … You want to mobilize your electorate and use the U.S. of Donald Trump as a sort of scarecrow — the mobilization effect goes in two directions.”
“It fuels the extremist base and so it excites a lot of people, but it also fuels the other side and it also frightens the middle,” Belin said.