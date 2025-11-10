Stocks close higher after Senate moves to end government shutdown

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Nov. 7, 2025 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed markedly higher on Monday after the Senate voted hours earlier to advance a potential deal on the government shutdown, which has weighed on economic output and cast uncertainty over markets for well over a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 380 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 2.2%.

Lawmakers in a rare Sunday session cleared a key hurdle toward potentially reopening the government by advancing a short-term funding bill by a razor-thin vote of 60-40, just meeting the threshold for it to pass.

Stocks rebounded on Monday after major indices registered a loss over the previous week, a rare blemish that hadn’t happened in four weeks prior.

The economy has shown some signs of strain during the shutdown.

A report on Friday revealed a decline in shopper attitudes in November, leaving consumer sentiment at its lowest point since 2022, University of Michigan data showed.

The survey came days after data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed Americans’ household debt levels have reached a record high.

Those developments could hold significant stakes for the wider economy, since consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

Still, markets have proven resilient over a turbulent year marked by fluctuating tariffs, stubborn inflation and a slowdown of hiring. The tech giants have defied these headwinds, buoyed in part by an investment boom in artificial intelligence.

The S&P 500 has soared 14% in 2025, while the Dow has climbed 10%. The Nasdaq has surged 19%.

The Senate reconvened on Monday to continue working toward ending the federal government shutdown, which is now in its 41st day.

There are still some procedural measures necessary for the Senate to pass a deal on the government shutdown and send it for potential approval in the Republican-controlled House.

A potential resolution of the government shutdown would restore jobs and backpay for thousands of federal employees, which is expected to provide a jolt for the U.S. economy.

The federal government would also resume the collection and release of key government day in the event of shutdown deal, allowing investors to observe monthly inflation and hiring reports.

The Federal Reserve is set to issue a decision on the level of interest rates early next month. The central bank has slashed interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings.

Gold prices hit a record high as economic uncertainty looms
Gold prices hit a record high as economic uncertainty looms
A 500 gram gold bar is seen in a gold shop window on April 17, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The price of gold topped $3,500 per ounce for the first time ever on Tuesday, reaching toward new record highs as trading stretched into midday.

Gold prices have soared 35% so far this year, far outpacing a 9% gain in the S&P 500. Over that period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has jumped 6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed 10%.

The rush toward gold reflects heightened economic uncertainty, experts said. The safe-haven asset offers investors a hedge against an uneasy financial environment as a sharp hiring slowdown coincides with a steady uptick of inflation, according to analysts. Stress in long-term bond markets and a devaluation of the U.S. dollar have unsettled alternative assets typically viewed as low-risk investments, they added.

“The probability of an economic slowdown has greatly increased and people naturally look for a safe haven asset,” Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business who studies gold prices, told ABC News.

However, gold prices carry volatility of their own, especially when buyers enter the market at a high point, risking losses instead of a security blanket.

The run-up in gold prices comes after a steep drop-off in monthly hiring and a gradual rise in inflation.

The U.S. added an average of about 35,000 jobs over three months ending in July, which marked a major cooldown from roughly 196,000 jobs added on average over the previous three-month period, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

Meanwhile, a measure of underlying inflation stands at its highest level since February, in part due to tariff-induced price increases.

Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month in an effort to counteract the labor market slowdown. Markets peg the chances of a quarter-point interest rate cut at 91%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of investor sentiment.

The expectation of an interest rate cut establishes financial conditions marked by low interest rates for short-term U.S. bonds alongside persistently elevated interest rates for long-term bonds, since many investors fear a return of inflation amid ongoing tariffs, Aakash Doshi, head of gold strategy at State Street Investment Management, told ABC News.

Those dynamics reflect a favorable environment for gold, Doshi added. On the one hand, a near-term interest rate cut would reduce competition from short-term U.S. bonds, since the interest payments on such products will fall.

Meanwhile, elevated interest rates for long-term bonds reflect flagging demand for such investments as inflation fears mount and President Donald Trump pressures the Fed to dramatically lower interest rates. By comparison, gold appears a relatively safe long-term investment.

“The Fed is cutting because of a weak labor market but inflation is still elevated. That supports alternative fiat assets like gold,” Doshi told ABC News.

The flight away from some long-term bonds has coincided with a depreciation in the value of the U.S. dollar. Its value against other currencies plunged about 11% over the first half of 2025, the biggest decline in more than 50 years, a Morgan Stanley report last month found.

The decline in the U.S. dollar’s value reflects a shift away from global dependence on the dollar as a global reserve currency, Harvey said. As a replacement for the dollar, some investors have sought out gold, boosting the asset’s price, he added.

“Countries and institutions are diversifying their portfolios, which are heavily weighted to U.S. dollar assets. They’re adding something else – and that something else is in part gold,” Harvey said.

Consumer sentiment sours as government shutdown threatens economic damage
Consumer sentiment sours as government shutdown threatens economic damage
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Consumer sentiment soured in October as a government shutdown threatens to weaken a wobbly economy beset by an uptick in inflation and a sharp slowdown of hiring, fresh data on Friday showed. The reading marked a decrease from the previous month but it came in higher than economists expected.

Shopper attitudes have worsened for three consecutive months, resuming a decline that took hold after President Donald Trump took office, University of Michigan Survey data showed.

At its low point this year, consumer sentiment fell close to its worst level since an acute bout of inflation three years ago. The measure remains well below where it stood in December, before Trump took office.

Year-ahead inflation expectations ticked down from 4.7% in September to 4.6% in October, the data showed. The outcome anticipated by respondents would put inflation well above its current level of 2.9%. Long-run inflation expectations held steady from the previous month, data showed.

The data on consumer sentiment is likely to garner more attention than usual, since the government shutdown has halted closely watched releases from the federal government, including monthly jobs and inflation reports.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

A government shutdown typically risks only modest damage for the economy but it can cause a marked decline in consumer sentiment, threatening a later drop in consumer spending, some experts previously told ABC News.

Consumer sentiment fell more than 7 points from December 2018 to January 2019, coinciding with the most recent 35-day government shutdown, according to a Committee for Responsible Federal Budget analysis of University of Michigan survey data. A souring of consumer sentiment, albeit limited, occurred over each of the three most recent shutdowns that preceded 2018.

The government shutdown, which entered its 10th day on Friday, has shown little sign of resolution. The Senate has rejected dueling funding proposals from Democrats and Republicans in seven separate votes.

The shutdown has coincided with a delicate moment for the nation’s economy, as a hiring slowdown stokes recession fears and inflation proves difficult to fully contain.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last month that policymakers face a “challenging situation” while they attempt to navigate the economy through a “turbulent period.”

Inflation expected to have increased slightly in July
Inflation expected to have increased slightly in July
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Policymakers and business leaders will closely watch the release of inflation data on Tuesday, marking the latest look at price increases as the economy risks a tariff-induced rise of inflation.

The inflation report is the first major data release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) since Trump fired the agency’s commissioner earlier this month, just hours after the release of a weak jobs report.

Price increases have sped up over the past two months, including a jump in the cost of commonly imported products like clothes, furniture and toys. Tariffs modestly contributed to the uptick in overall inflation, analysts previously told ABC News.

Economists expect prices to have risen 2.8% in July compared to a year earlier, which would amount to a slight uptick from 2.7% year-over-year growth in the previous month.

Still, the anticipated inflation rate would clock in below 3% recorded in January, the month Trump took office.

On Aug. 1, Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, an appointee of former President Joe Biden who was confirmed by a bipartisan vote in the Senate in 2024.

In a social media post, Trump leveled sharp criticism and baseless accusations at McEntarfer, claiming without evidence that the data had been “manipulated.” The jobs report featured revisions of previous months’ data, which is a routine practice.

The president touted his economic performance in a social media post: “The Economy is BOOMING under ‘TRUMP’ despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates.”

BLS Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski is serving as acting commissioner while the Trump administration selects a replacement.

The fresh inflation data is set to arrive at a wobbly moment for the U.S. economy. The weak Aug. 1 jobs report raised alarm among some analysts that the U.S. may be slipping toward a recession. Employers are hiring at their slowest pace since 2020, the jobs data showed.

That came two days after GDP data indicated average annualized growth of 1.2% over the first half of 2025, well below the 2.8% growth in the same period last year.

The combination of elevated prices and sluggish hiring could hurtle the U.S. toward an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation,” in which the economy slows while prices rise.

Potential stagflation poses difficulty for the Federal Reserve. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

The Fed will hold its next rate-setting meeting in September. Investors peg the chances of an interest rate cut at 86%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

