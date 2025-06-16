Stocks close higher, despite intensifying Israel-Iran conflict
(NEW YORK) — Oil prices fell and stocks closed higher on Monday, indicating optimism among investors about the limits of economic fallout from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 317 points, or 0.7%, erasing much of the losses suffered on Friday as back-and-forth strikes broke out between the two countries.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% on Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.5%. In each case, the gains erased nearly all of the losses suffered as the conflict began days earlier.
Oil prices, meanwhile, ticked slightly lower on Monday, easing a surge in prices set off late last week as investors feared a wider regional war in the oil-rich Middle East.
The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — dropped 2.3% on Monday. Brent crude future prices, another top measure of oil prices, also fell about 1.8%. Each index had climbed as much as 10% in the immediate aftermath of the conflict.
Aerial attacks between Israel and Iran continued overnight into Monday, marking a fourth day of strikes following Israel’s Friday attack. That surprise operation hit at the heart of Iran’s nuclear program, striking key facilities and killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, according to Israeli officials.
The U.S. did not provide any military assistance or have any involvement in Israel’s Friday strikes, a U.S. official told ABC News. President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday, “It’s possible we could get involved.” The U.S. did provide assistance in shooting down incoming missile and drone attacks from Iran in response to Israel’s initial barrage, officials said.
The drop in oil prices may ease a potential uptick in the price of gasoline for U.S. drivers.
Since crude oil makes up the top ingredient in car fuel, the Israel-Iran conflict threatened to modestly increase prices over the coming days and significantly hike them in the event of a wider war, experts previously told ABC News.
“By later this week, we’ll likely see nearly all states with price increases as retail gas prices rise following Iran/Israel attacks,” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on Monday in a post on X.
The move higher for U.S. stocks mirrored gains in markets across Asia and Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 index ticked up 0.3% by mid-afternoon local time. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo climbed 1.2% on Monday.
ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — A fresh inflation report to be released on Wednesday will provide the latest test for President Donald Trump’s tariffs as some retailers and economists warn the policy will raise prices.
So far, the economy has defied fears of price hikes, instead giving way to a cooldown of inflation over the months since Trump took office.
Economists expect inflation to have jumped slightly in May, registering year-over-year price increases of 2.4%. That would mark an increase from an inflation rate of 2.3% over the year ending in April, which amounted to the lowest inflation level since 2021.
The small increase in inflation anticipated by economists would keep price levels near the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%, putting them well below a recent peak of 9% in 2022.
In recent weeks, Trump has dialed back some of his steepest tariffs, easing the costs imposed upon importers. Such companies typically pass along a share of the higher tax burden in the form of price hikes.
A trade agreement between the U.S. and China in May slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a downturn.
The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused a large swath of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs targeting dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.
Still, an across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items. Those tariffs stand in legal limbo, however, after a pair of federal court rulings late last month.
Tariffs remain in place for steel, aluminum and autos, as well as some goods from Canada and Mexico.
Warning signs point to the possibility of elevated prices over the coming months.
Nationwide retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have voiced alarm about the possibility they may raise prices as a result of the levies.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, said this month it expects U.S. inflation to reach 4% by the end of 2025, which would mark a sharp increase from current levels.
Federal Chair Jerome Powell, in recent months, has warned about the possibility that tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.
Stagflation could put the central bank in a difficult position. If the Fed were to raise interest rates, it could help ease inflation, but it may risk an economic downturn. If the Fed were to cut rates in an effort to spur economic growth, the move could unleash faster price increases.
For now, the Fed appears willing to take a wait-and-see approach. At its last meeting, in May, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady for the second consecutive time.
“For now, it does seem like a fairly clear decision for us to wait and see,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.
The Fed will announce its next rate decision on June 18. Investors peg the chances of a decision to leave rates unchanged at 99.9%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.
(WASHINGTON) — If this past weekend in European politics is an indicator of anything, it’s that the “Trump effect” is real, and its reverberations are unpredictable.
Three European Union countries held elections on Sunday — Romania, Poland and Portugal — with the results failing to show any clear trend for the future of European politics. The elections did, however, indicate the American president’s growing influence on the continent.
The disparate responses from voters in all three countries — and the lack of any decisive victory for any one party or candidate in Portugal or Poland — hint that the political polarization that has roiled the U.S. over the past decade is a global trend, not merely an American one.
As to whether President Donald Trump and the “Make America Great Again” movement swirling around him can establish European avatars, the question remains an open one.
“I don’t know if I have a firm answer,” Celia Belin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and head of its Paris office, told ABC News. “At the moment, we are all monitoring what is happening and how this influence can establish itself.”
“It’s very early,” Belin added. “This is an ongoing phenomenon.”
While it’s unclear what the extent of Trump’s impact on European politics will ultimately be, Belin said the impact is “stronger” than it was two years ago.
Trump’s influence — indirect and direct — has given populist movements like Germany’s Alternative for Germany party, Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party and Portugal’s far-right Chega party a clear boost, evident in recent elections in each country.
“If I am to compare with two years ago, for example, it is stronger, it is more united, it gives inspiration to a ton of populist nationalist leaders in Europe,” Belin said. “It’s getting stronger. That’s the direction it’s going in right now.”
The groundswell of grievances that carried Trump to the Oval Office twice is not merely an American phenomenon and manifests differently in individual nations. Concerns over globalization, immigration, inequality, the cost of living, low rates of economic growth, progressivism and national identity are near-universal in the Western democratic world.
Trump seized upon those conditions in the U.S. and right-wing leaders in Europe are seeking to do the same.
Election week in Europe
This week’s election results in Romania, Poland and Portugal, however, suggest the translation of Trumpism into European political languages remains incomplete.
In Romania, voters opted for Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan’s pro-Europe, pro-NATO, pro-Ukraine platform. Dan won with around 54% of the vote.
Dan’s opponent — Trump supporter George Simion, who courted the MAGA movement and even visited the U.S. during his campaign — came up short, though he vowed to continue “our fight for freedom and our great values along with other patriots, sovereignists and conservatives all over the world.”
In Poland, the presidential election saw liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski secure an unexpectedly tight victory in the first round of voting with around 31% of the vote, beating out right-wing rival Karol Nawrocki — who was personally endorsed by Trump — who had 29.5% of the vote.
The two men will go into the second round of voting on June 1, hoping to draw voters from other minor candidates, among them a significant bloc which voted for far-right firebrand Slawomir Mentzen, who came third with 14.8%.
Piotr Buras, a senior policy fellow at ECFR at the head of its Warsaw office, told ABC News that Trump has loomed large over the election.
Nawrocki framed himself as the Trump-friendly candidate, along with his backers in the Law and Justice party, criticizing Trzaskowski’s Civic Platform party and Prime Minister Donald Tusk for allegedly undermining Polish-American relations.
“We used to have a nationwide consensus on America,” Buras said, with voters generally warm to the idea of close ties with Washington, D.C. “Now, because of this ideological divide in Poland, because of the U.S. and because of Trump’s approach to Europe, Poland is suddenly divided on how to go about America,” he added.
In Portugal, meanwhile, the far-right Chega party gained a record 22.6% share of the vote, blowing open the long-standing two-party domination of the country’s political scene even though it was unable to overhaul the ruling center-right Democratic Alliance.
“I am not going to stop until I become the prime minister of Portugal,” Chega leader Andre Ventura — who was among the foreign politicians invited to Trump’s second inauguration — said.
Making Europe great again?
Such confidence in defeat may be buoyed by the strong foundations populist parties and candidates are putting down in Europe. Across the continent, far-right groups are winning historically large chunks of the electorate and dominating political debates, even without securing the reins of power.
In the U.K., the right-wing Reform party recorded a stunning performance in the May local elections, winning hundreds of council seats and leaving leader Nigel Farage — well-known for his cozy relationship with Trump and the MAGA movement — to declare an end to the traditional dominance of Britain’s two major parties.
In Germany’s February parliamentary election, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party converted years of growing popularity to win around 21% of the vote and become the second-largest party in the Bundestag.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance conducted his first foreign trip in his new position to Germany in February, shortly before the election, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 14.
In his speech addressing the annual security conference, Vance criticized Europe for hindering free speech, suggesting the conference’s decision to ban AfD members from attending was a form of censorship.
“In Britain, and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat,” Vance said. “I believe that dismissing people, dismissing their concerns, or, worse yet, shutting down media, shutting down elections, or shutting people out of the political process protects nothing. In fact, it is the most surefire way to destroy democracy.” Many political analysts considered Vance’s remarks to be a tacit endorsement of AfD from the Trump administration.
And in France, President Emmanuel Macron has thus far held off the persistent challenge for the presidency from far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the National Rally, but he was unable to stop the party from becoming the largest in the National Assembly in 2024. Only a shaky minority government has kept the party out of the prime minister’s office.
The insurgent parties are coordinating. Leaders have increasingly been drawn to American conservative events, such as the Conservative Political Action Conference — the first-ever European installment of which was held in Budapest, Hungary, in 2022.
And this year, right-wingers gathered for the Make Europe Great Again conference in Madrid in February, organized by Spain’s far-right VOX party.
Buras noted rumors that Vice President JD Vance may even attend a planned CPAC event in Poland in late May, in what could only be interpreted as a show of support for Nawrocki. The event raises the prospect of American “interference almost, or at least influence, from the U.S.,” Buras said.
MAGA blowback
Trump is just as divisive abroad as he is at home. Indeed, polls consistently indicate that many European voters are skeptical of, unsettled by or outright hostile to the American president.
There is, then, no guarantee that a MAGA association will put foreign populists in power. Recent elections in Canada and Australia, for example, saw center-left establishment parties secure victory against conservative opponents they sought to smear as Trumpian.
Trump’s return to the White House “has woken up the anti-populist or anti-nationalist movements,” Belin said. “It gives them a foil. … You want to mobilize your electorate and use the U.S. of Donald Trump as a sort of scarecrow — the mobilization effect goes in two directions.”
“It fuels the extremist base and so it excites a lot of people, but it also fuels the other side and it also frightens the middle,” Belin said.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted a drop in oil prices and borrowing costs as a sign that sweeping new tariffs bode well for the U.S. economy.
Experts who spoke to ABC News largely rejected the notion, saying the trends indicate expectations of an economic slowdown that would diminish energy demand and send money flooding into bonds as safe-haven investments.
A drop in oil prices and borrowing expenses could offset some of the damage caused by a potential downturn, some experts noted, but such relief is unlikely to offset acute economic pain.
“The reason those prices have fallen is not positive,” Dominic Pappalardo, chief multi-asset strategist at Morningstar Investment Management, told ABC News. “Oil prices and Treasury yields fell because there are concerns about economic growth going forward.”
Oil prices plummeted about 15% last week as Trump’s tariff announcement roiled global markets and triggered warnings about a possible recession.
Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields last week fell below 4% for the first time in nearly six months. The yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, or the amount paid to a bondholder annually, helps set interest rates for just about any loan, including credit cards and mortgages.
“Oil prices are down, interest rates are down,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday morning outlining the benefits of his tariff policy.
He repeated the sentiment hours later, boasting of low borrowing costs and predicting the price of a gallon of gasoline would fall to $2.50. The current national average price of a gallon gas is $3.25, according to AAA.
“We have everything down at levels that nobody ever thought possible,” Trump said.
The drop in oil prices and borrowing costs will likely offer some near-term improvements for U.S. consumers, including lower gas prices, experts said.
“Motorists can expect gas prices to begin falling nearly coast-to-coast, with oil now at its lowest level since the early days of the pandemic in 2021,” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told ABC News in a statement.
In the case of oil, prices are dropping as forecasters increase the odds of a possible U.S. recession, which would reduce economic activity and slash demand for oil. If appetite for oil falls, the price will too.
“In addition to falling oil prices, the stock market has dropped sharply, and the risk of a recession has increased – raising the likelihood of reduced global energy and oil demand, which is sending prices lower,” de Haan said.
The recent decline in Treasury yields owes to hotter demand rather than a cooling off, experts said.
The price of a bond moves in the opposite direction as its yield, or the amount of interest accrued by a bondholder. In other words, when bond yields go down, bond prices go up. The decline in yields over recent days has resulted from a surge in demand as investors flee stocks and seek out safe-haven assets.
“Risky assets sold off and safe investments like Treasury bonds saw prices increase as Treasury yields fell,” Pappalardo said.
The Trump administration has largely declined to rule out the possibility of a recession. Speaking at the White House last month, Trump said a “little disturbance” may prove necessary to rejuvenate domestic production and reestablish well-paying manufacturing jobs.
On Tuesday, oil prices and Treasury yields ticked up slightly as the Trump administration signaled negotiations with some countries targeted by tariffs.
“Any good news of decreasing the tariffs is going to cause oil and yields to rally,” Derek Horstmeyer, a finance professor at George Mason University’s Costello College of Business, told ABC News. “It improves the economic picture.”
Even after the increases on Tuesday, oil prices and Treasury yields remained well below levels seen last week.
Horstmeyer said the benefits of lower oil prices and borrowing costs may offer consumers a false sense of reassurance.
“Falling oil prices always make people feel good,” Horstmeyer added. “They’re usually seen as bad forward indicators, so it portends what’s to come.”