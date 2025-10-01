Stocks close higher on 1st day of government shutdown

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 43 points, or 0.09%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.34%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.42%.
The Dow and S&P 500 each closed at record highs on Wednesday.
The uptick extended a period of resilient performance for markets, which shrugged off the looming impasse a day earlier. Each of the major indexes ticked up on Tuesday.
The shutdown coincides with a rough patch for the U.S. economy, at least by some key metrics. A recent hiring slowdown has stoked recession fears, while inflation has proven difficult to fully contain.
Fresh hiring data on Wednesday morning deepened concern about the labor market. Private sector employment declined by 32,000 jobs in September, registering well short of economists’ expectations of 45,000 jobs added, according to data firm ADP research.
A government shutdown typically risks only modest damage for the U.S. economy, stemming mainly from furloughed public workers, who temporarily lose out on pay and put a dent in U.S. consumer spending, analysts previously told ABC News.
The impact of a shutdown could be more significant this time around, however, since the wobbly economy may strain under the weight of a potentially prolonged interruption, while a halt in the release of key economic data could make it more difficult for policymakers to steer the economy, they added.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday will sign an executive order delaying steep levies on dozens of countries that were set to take effect on Wednesday, the White House said.
Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs will now take effect on Aug. 1, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
Minutes earlier, Trump announced 25% tariffs on South Korea and Japan that would take effect at the start of August. Twelve additional countries would receive notifications Monday about new tariffs, Leavitt said.
Trump delayed the “reciprocal tariffs” in April, vowing to strike roughly 90 trade deals in 90 days. So far, the White House says it has reached trade agreements with only the United Kingdom and Vietnam, as well as a preliminary accord with China.
“The president and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker,” Leavitt said.
The return of the policy would dramatically hike tariffs on dozens of trade partners. Examples include a 49% tariff on Cambodia and a 37% tariff on Bangladesh.
Here’s what to know about Trump’s tariff deadline and what it means for you:
What was Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline?
The deadline on Wednesday traced back to the Rose Garden “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2, when Trump imposed country-specific levies on most U.S. trading partners as part of a wider policy rollout.
The major stock indexes lost about $3.1 trillion in value the next day, suffering their biggest one-day decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Trump imposed a 90-day suspension of the country-specific tariffs, sending the market to one of its largest ever single-day increases.
Since then, the stock market has climbed to a record high and key measures of economic performance have proven resilient.
On Wednesday, the 90-day suspension was set to expire. The vast majority of nations targeted by the tariffs had yet to strike a trade agreement with the U.S., meaning the deadline could have brought back the slate of tariffs that had triggered the April stock selloff.
Is the Trump administration pushing back its tariff deadline?
The White House on Monday said it plans to push back the July 9 deadline.
The announcement came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said the Trump administration planned to send letters to about 100 countries, warning that high tariffs could return at the start of next month.
The letters, Bessent told CNN, will tell target countries “if you don’t move things along, then on August 1st, you will boomerang back to your April 2nd tariff level.”
Trump appeared to echo the plans in a social media post on Sunday, saying the White House would soon send out “UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters.”
In a separate social media post on Monday, Trump threatened to place an additional 10% tariff on countries that align with BRICS nations, suggesting he had not backed off his commitment to levies.
BRICS nations, which recently voiced “serious concerns” about unilateral tariffs, are made up of founding members Brazil, Russia, India and China, among a few others.
Where do Trump’s tariffs stand now?
In recent weeks, Trump has dialed back some of his steepest tariffs. Another batch of tariffs remains in legal limbo following a pair of federal court rulings in May, though the levies remain in place for now.
A trade agreement last month between the U.S. and China slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies.
Still, an across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items.
Goods from Mexico and Canada face tariffs of 25%, though the measure excludes products covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. In May, Trump vowed to double steel and aluminum tariffs. Tariffs still apply to autos and car parts.
Jim Reid, a research strategist at Deutsche Bank, said in a memo to clients on Monday that the firm’s economists estimate a current effective tariff rate of 15%.
The level of tariffs has fallen “a good deal below the implied rate from Liberation Day,” but it remains “well above the low single figures before Trump returned to office,” Reid added.
Citing the pullback of other tariffs, Reid voiced skepticism about sturdiness of the Aug. 1 deadline.
(NEW YORK) — Consumer confidence worsened slightly in August, erasing some gains from the previous month and resuming a downward trend suffered at the outset of 2025, the Conference Board said on Tuesday.
The souring of shopper attitudes followed a weak jobs report and a set of sweeping new tariffs issued by President Donald Trump. A lower-than-expected inflation report this month eased some concerns about significant tariff-induced price increases, though a measure of underlying inflation ticked up.
The consumer confidence index declined 1.3 points to 97.4 in August, the Conference Board said. The figure came in higher than economists expected. The index has hovered around the same level over the past three months.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.
The measure of consumer confidence arrived hours after Trump moved to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, alleging that she had committed mortgage fraud.
In a statement to ABC News, Cook said Trump “has no authority” to fire her. Cook said she would not resign, instead vowing to “continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy.”
The Fed is an independent agency established by Congress. Federal law allows the president to remove a member of the Fed board for “cause” — though no precedent exists for such an ouster.
Some recent indicators have suggested the onset of an economic slowdown. A report on gross domestic product late last month indicated average annualized growth of 1.2% over the first half of 2025, well below 2.5% growth last year.
A jobs report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Aug. 1 revealed a sharp cooldown of the labor market.
Still, some facets of the economy have proven resilient. The overall inflation rate stands at 2.7%, below the 3% rate in January, before Trump took office.
The U.S. has largely averted the type of widespread job losses that often accompany a recession. Consumer spending ticked higher over the three months ending in June. Corporate earnings have remained robust.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week said the central bank faces a “challenging situation” as a hiring slowdown coincides with tariff-driven price increases, putting pressure on both sides of the Fed’s dual mission to maximize employment and control inflation.
Powell said the Fed would “proceed carefully” but he hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut, saying “the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”