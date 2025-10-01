Stocks fall on 1st day of government shutdown

(NEW YORK) — Stocks dropped in early trading on Wednesday, just hours after a government shutdown began, shuttering some government services and complicating a delicate moment for the nation’s economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.6%.
The selloff marked the first sign of shutdown-related strain for markets, which shrugged off the looming impasse a day earlier. Each of the major indexes ticked up on Tuesday, including a record high for the Dow.
The shutdown coincides with a rough patch for the U.S. economy, at least by some key metrics. A recent hiring slowdown has stoked recession fears, while inflation has proven difficult to fully contain.
Fresh hiring data on Wednesday morning deepened concern about the labor market. Private sector employment declined by 32,000 jobs in September, registering well short of economists’ expectations of 45,000 jobs added, according to data firm ADP research.
A government shutdown typically risks only modest damage for the U.S. economy, stemming mainly from furloughed public workers, who temporarily lose out on pay and put a dent in U.S. consumer spending, analysts previously told ABC News.
The impact of a shutdown could be more significant this time around, however, since the wobbly economy may strain under the weight of a potentially prolonged interruption, while a halt in the release of key economic data could make it more difficult for policymakers to steer the economy, they added.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump called on the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan, to resign “immediately.”
“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!” the president wrote on his social media platform.
Trump did not explain why Tan should resign, nor did he provide evidence for his allegation of a conflict of interest. But the post comes after Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan’s alleged ties to China.
“I write to express concern about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security. In March 2025, Intel appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO. Mr. Tan reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army,” Cotton wrote in a letter to Intel Corporation’s Board of Directors Chairman Frank Yeary earlier this week.
Tan has served as Intel CEO since March. Previously, Tan spent 12 years as CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a San Jose, Calif.-based software and tech firm, according to Intel’s website.
Tan, who was born in Malaysia and raised in Singapore, is a founding managing partner of venture capital firm Walden Catalyst.
Shares of Intel fell more than 3% in midday trading.
(NEW YORK) — Hiring slowed in July as President Donald Trump’s tariffs pinched the balance sheets of some major companies and reshaped the nation’s trade relationships. The reading fell short of economists’ expectations.
The U.S. added 73,000 jobs in July, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS. That figured marked a slowdown from 147,000 jobs added in the previous month. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%, keeping it at near-historic lows.
The report also provided new estimates for two previous months, significantly dropping the government’s estimate of jobs added in May and June. The fresh data indicated a notable slowdown in hiring as Trump’s tariffs took hold over recent months.
The Trump administration described the downward revisions as an unwelcome sign for the U.S. economy.
“Obviously, they’re not what we want to see,” White House Council of Economic Advisors chair Stephen Miran said on Friday.
Miran blamed the weak performance in part on uncertainty tied to the fate of Trump’s domestic spending legislation as well as the ultimate outcome of tariff policy. Congress passed Trump’s spending measure earlier this month; more recently, Trump announced a fresh round of tariffs late Thursday.
“Both of those sources of uncertainty are resolved,” Miran said. “We expect things to get materially stronger from here, now that our policies are starting to sort into place.”
In May, the U.S. added 19,000 jobs, much lower than a previously estimated total of 139,000 jobs, the BLS said. While in June, the economy added just 14,000 jobs, revising downward a previous estimate of 147,000 jobs.
“Not only was this a much weaker than forecast payrolls number, the monster downward revisions to the past two months inflicts a major blow to the picture of labor market robustness,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told ABC News in a statement.
The jobs report arrives days after a separate government report showed better-than-expected economic growth. U.S. GDP increased at a 3% annualized rate over three months ending in June, the report said.
The robust reading suggested the economy has continued to avert a significant tariff-induced cooldown. A one-off statistical quirk tied to a drop-off of imports appeared to partially account for the surge, however.
Some key measures of the economy have proven resilient in recent months, defying fears of resurgent inflation and a possible economic downturn. Inflation has increased for two consecutive months but it remains well below a peak attained in June 2022.
The hiring data arrives days after the Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at its July meeting.
Five meetings and seven months have elapsed since the Fed last adjusted interest rates. The federal funds rate stands between 4.25% and 4.5%, preserving much of a sharp increase imposed in response to a pandemic-era bout of inflation.
A meaningful slowdown in the labor market could prompt the Fed to grant greater consideration to a potential rate cut.
Trump has repeatedly urged the central bank to lower interest rates, saying the policy would boost economic performance and reduce interest payments on government debt.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, by contrast, has voiced some concern about a rekindling of inflation due to elevated tariffs. Importers typically pass along a share of the higher tax burden in the form of price hikes.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Powell said tariffs had begun to contribute to price increases for some goods but the ultimate impact of the policy remains uncertain.
“Higher tariffs have begun to show through more clearly into prices of some goods but their overall effects on inflation and the economy remain to be seen,” Powell said. “Their effects on inflation could prove to be short-lived, but it is possible the inflation effects could be more persistent.”
He added, “We’ll do what we need to do to keep inflation under control.”
(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned a recent uptick of inflation, alongside a hiring slowdown, poses a “challenging situation” for central bankers as they aim to steer the U.S. economy through a “turbulent period.”
The Fed, which opted to cut interest rates last week, is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. Speaking at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, in Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, Powell said a sharp cooldown of hiring over the summer had shifted the balance of risks toward greater concern over the labor market.
“The downside risks to employment have risen,” Powell said.
The remarks came days after the Fed cut interest rates for the first time this year in an effort to boost hiring. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, projected two additional quarter-point rate cuts over the remainder of 2025.
Still, Powell voiced concern about the trajectory for prices, saying “uncertainty around the path of inflation remains high.”
“Two-sided risk mean there is no-risk free path,” Powell added.
The central bank last week delivered a policy long-sought by President Donald Trump, though the size of the rate cut fell short of a larger reduction preferred by Trump.
The announcement marked a flashpoint in the monthslong pressure campaign directed at the Fed by Trump.
In recent weeks, Trump has moved to fire one member of the Fed’s board of governors and secure Senate confirmation for another. Both officials were among the 12 policymakers who cast votes on the interest-rate decision, though their status remained uncertain days before the Fed meeting.
The race to reshape the Fed comes after Trump railed for months against the central bank and Powell for declining to heed his call for lower interest rates. Last week, Powell said the Fed remains “strongly committed to maintaining our independence.”
Stephen Miran, a top White House economic advisor who joined the Fed board last week, cast the lone dissenting vote. Miran voted in favor of a larger half-point rate cut.
Trump recently moved to fire board member Lisa Cook, who sued Trump over her attempted ouster, saying the decision violated her legal protections as an employee at the independent federal agency. Trump said he removed Cook over mortgage fraud allegations against her, which Cook has denied.
Last week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Fed to let Cook continue serving in her role as a governor of the Federal Reserve System as her lawsuit moves through the courts. The Trump administration appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.
In recent months, the economy has suffered a sharp hiring slowdown alongside a rise of inflation, setting the conditions for what economists call “stagflation.”
The economic conditions have put Fed policymakers in a bind. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, it risks tipping the economy into a downturn. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a hiring slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.