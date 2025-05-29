Stocks mixed after court blocks some of Trump’s tariffs

Stocks mixed after court blocks some of Trump’s tariffs
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks were mixed on Thursday after a panel of federal judges blocked President Donald Trump from slapping some of his far-reaching tariffs on China and other major U.S. trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 increased 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.6%

The ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade late Wednesday marked a major blow for Trump’s tariff policy, invalidating levies on dozens of countries unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony that Trump had dubbed “Liberation Day.”

Trump later paused those so-called “reciprocal tariffs” for 90 days, embarking on trade negotiations with the target nations that remain ongoing.

A separate set of tariffs focused on Mexico and Canada over their alleged role in the fentanyl trade fell victim to the court’s decision. The ruling also invalidated a 10% tariff imposed on goods from nearly all countries.

The Trump administration appealed the ruling within minutes, leaving the ultimate fate of the tariffs unclear.

The ruling centered on Trump’s unprecedented invocation of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act as a legal justification for tariffs.

The 1977 law allows the president to stop all transactions with a foreign adversary that poses a threat, including the use of tools like sanctions and trade embargoes. But the measure does not explicitly permit tariffs, putting Trump in untested legal territory.

The ruling afforded the Trump administration as many as 10 days to halt the tariffs.

Even before the court’s decision, Trump had rolled back some of the levies at issue.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China earlier this month slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a recession.

The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused the reciprocal tariffs. Trump eased duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.

The ruling did not impact sector-specific tariffs used under separate legal statutes, including levies targeting autos, steel and aluminum.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Inflation held steady in February, according to Fed’s preferred gauge
Inflation held steady in February, according to Fed’s preferred gauge
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Inflation held steady in February compared to a year ago, according to a release from the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of price increases.

The reading matched economists’ expectations.

Consumer prices climbed 2.5% in February compared to a year ago, registering at a level slightly higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%, Commerce Department data on Friday showed.

Core inflation — a closely watched measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices — increased 2.8% over the year ending in February, ticking lower from the previous month, data showed.

The fresh data arrives little more than a week after the Fed opted to leave interest rates unchanged.

Speaking at a press conference after the rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faulted President Donald Trump’s tariffs for a “good part” of recent inflation. The central bank predicted weaker year-end economic growth and higher inflation than it had in a December forecast.

Consumer surveys show rising fears about inflation as Trump imposes tariffs on top trading partners and key industries.

Economists widely expect tariffs to raise prices because importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers in the form of higher costs.

Trump announced this week plans to slap 25% tariffs on all imported cars, escalating a global trade war and eliciting criticism from leaders in Canada and Europe. The duties came on the heels of tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as levies on goods from China, Canada and Mexico.

The Commerce Department data for February covers a period that largely precedes Trump’s tariffs, though the reading arrives amid a bout of accelerating inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.

Prince increases fell dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in 2022, but sped up slightly at the end of last year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump to delay TikTok ban as Walmart throws hat in the ring to buy the app
Trump to delay TikTok ban as Walmart throws hat in the ring to buy the app
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Friday said he is extending the deadline for TikTok to be banned or sold off by its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance.

The previous April 5 deadline will be pushed 75 days, Trump said in a post to his social media platform. It’s the second time he has pushed the deadline since taking office.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days,” Trump wrote.

The move comes as Walmart is actively considering joining a group of investors to buy TikTok, according to sources close to the deal, who say Walmart’s interest was triggered by Amazon throwing their hat into the ring.

Back in 2020, Walmart said it was teaming up with Microsoft to make a bid for TikTok. The app would give the retail giant access to hundreds of millions of consumers who could become their customers and audiences for their advertisements, in a boost to their e-commerce business.

The Trump administration is considering a deal to save TikTok that would have China maintaining control of the algorithm that will be leased to a U.S. company, with a minority ownership stake, a source close to the deal told ABC News.

It’s unclear if that proposal follows the bipartisan law that Congress passed, which forces TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell the wildly popular social media platform or face a ban in the U.S.

Sources say there are several investors interested in jumping in to purchase TikTok, including Amazon, Oracle and Applovin. A source close to the deal also says that Tim Stokely, the founder of the adult website OnlyFans, has also made a late-stage bid for TikTok.

The White House and Walmart have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Thursday, Trump hinted that his recently announced tariffs on China could be a negotiating tactic to achieve a deal on a TikTok sale.

“If somebody said that we’re going to give you something that’s so phenomenal, as long as they’re giving us something, that’s good,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“We have a situation with TikTok where China will probably say, ‘We’ll approve a deal, but will you do something on the tariff?'” he said. “The tariffs give us great power to negotiate.”

Even if Trump approves a deal, China will still need to sign off on it. U.S.-China relations are tense, with the US about to hit China with a whopping 54% tariff. China is now retaliating with its own 34% tariffs on imports from the U.S.

“We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs,” Trump wrote in his social media post on Friday.

“We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark.’ We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal,” he added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tesla deliveries drop 13% amid backlash against CEO Elon Musk
Tesla deliveries drop 13% amid backlash against CEO Elon Musk
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Deliveries of Elon Musk’s Tesla vehicles dropped about 13% compared to a year ago, according to a new release from the company. The decline comes amid criticism of Musk and increased competition.

On Wednesday, Tesla reported it produced over 362,000 vehicles and delivered over 336,000 in the first quarter of 2025. That performance marked a decline compared to the same period one year ago, when Tesla produced over 433,000 vehicles and delivered about 387,000.

Shares of Tesla fell 2.5% in early trading on Wednesday.

The company has faced fierce backlash — including violence and vandalism against its cars and dealerships– as its CEO Elon Musk works in Washington alongside Donald Trump to slash the federal government.

Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush, a longtime Tesla bull, slammed the report and sharply criticized the company in a note to clients on Wednesday.

“We are not going to look at these numbers with rose colored glasses,” Ives said. “They were a disaster on every metric.”

“The time has come for Musk,” Ives added.” It’s a fork in the road moment.”

In its release today, Tesla made no mention of its CEO but did say that a “changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1.” But, it said “the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.”

“Thank you to all our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.