Stocks slide as Trump escalates criticism of Fed Chair Powell
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the Federal Reserve, urging the central bank to immediately lower interest rates and questioning the policy approach of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The comments came days after Trump said he was eager for Powell’s “termination” despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,050 points, or 2.6%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 3%.

Last week, Powell voiced alarm about Trump’s tariff policy, saying it would likely hike inflation and slow economic growth. Powell indicated that the Fed may approach interest rates with restraint as policymakers observe the economic effects of Trump’s tariffs.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump dubbed Powell “Mr. Too Late” in reference to a policy approach that Trump views as overly cautious.

Trump warned of the possibility of an economic slowdown “unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW.”

In addition, Trump claimed without evidence that interest rate cuts enacted by the Fed last year had stemmed from an effort to “help Sleepy Joe Biden, later Kamala, get elected.”

Since Powell became Fed chair in 2018, he has repeatedly affirmed the Fed’s political independence. The Fed is an independent government agency established by Congress.

In November, days after Trump’s election victory, Powell struck a defiant tone when asked whether he would resign from his position if Trump asked him to.

“No,” Powell said, pausing to let the one-word answer register with the reporters assembled at a press conference at the Fed headquarters, blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell responded: “Not permitted under the law.”

Powell last week raised the possibility of what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further, experts previously told ABC News.

On the other hand, experts said, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

US stocks mixed in volatile trading as trade war escalates
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) –U.S. stocks were mixed at the open of trading on Wednesday, extending days-long turmoil in markets as tit-for-tat tariffs between the U.S. and China heightened the risk of a global trade war and worsened fears of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 315 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.03%.

Meanwhile, a selloff hit U.S. Treasury markets on Wednesday, sending bond yields higher and raising concern about a typical safe-haven asset during moments of instability for stocks.

President Donald Trump’s latest batch of levies on China increased the cumulative rate of tariffs on Chinese goods to 104% — a move met with retaliatory tariffs in Beijing that raised tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%.

The latest U.S. tariffs came into force with key Asian markets already open. In Japan, the Nikkei index dropped more than 5% in response, while the broader TOPIX index slipped 4.6%. The Nikkei closed down 3.93% and the TOPIX down 3.4%.

Stocks in Taiwan fell more than 5.7%, Singapore’s STI index slipped 2.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI index lost 1.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.8% and India’s NIFTY 50 dropped 0.4%.

In China, Hong Kong’s Hang Sen index slipped 0.4%. Shanghai’s SSE Shanghai Composite Index — which has fewer international investors and is buoyed by the state-owned investors known as the “National Team” — posted gains of 1.1% despite the new tariffs. Shenzhen’s SE Composite rose 2.2%.

In Europe, key indices dropped on opening.

The British FTSE 100 dropped by 2.2%, Germany’s Dax index dropped 2.3%, France’s CAC 40 fell by 2.4% and Spain’s Ibex index was down 2%. The pan-European STOXX index was down 2.6%.

United States stocks closed lower on Tuesday, marking a major reversal from a rally that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 4% earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 320 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq dropped 2.1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, putting the index on the brink of a bear market, a term that indicates a 20% drop from a previous peak.

The move lower on Tuesday resumed a selloff that stretches back to Trump’s tariff announcement last week. Since then, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each fallen more than 12%.

Global stock markets up amid Trump tariffs exemptions for electronics
manusapon kasosod/Getty

(NEW YORK) — Major stock markets in Asia and Europe rose in Monday trading following the U.S. announcement that key consumer electronics would be temporarily exempted from President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led the regional gains, closing 2.4% up with the Hang Seng Tech Index up more than 2%.

On the mainland, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.76% and Shenzen’s Component Index rose 0.51%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.18% while the broader Topix index rose nearly 0.9%.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi index grew 0.95% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.34% higher. Taiwan’s Taeix index slipped by 0.08%.

Tech stocks performed particularly well. Tokyo Electron grew 2%, Advantest — a testing equipment maker — rose 5.4% and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics gained 1.4%.

In Europe, the pan-continental STOXX 600 rose 1.8% on opening. Germany’s DAX index rose more than 2%, France’s CAC 40 rose 1.9% and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.95%.

U.S. futures were also trending up. Dow Jones futures were up 0.71% as of Monday morning, S&P 500 futures were up 1.19% and Nasdaq futures up 1.57%.

Smartphones, computers, flat panel TV displays, memory chips, semiconductor-based storage devices and other electronics are among the items excluded from the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection published Friday night.

The news suggested possible relief for tech companies concerned by Trump’s 145% tariffs on all goods from China. But the president and his economic advisers stressed over the weekend that any reprieve would be temporary, with specific tariffs to be imposed on goods put under a new national security classification.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday saying there was “was no Tariff ‘exemption’ announced on Friday” and that semiconductor tariffs will “just be moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket.'”

“NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!” Trump wrote.

“We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations,” Trump added.

Trump did not push back Saturday night when a reporter asked for details on “exemptions.”

“I’ll give you that answer on Monday. We’ll be very specific on Monday,” Trump said. “We’re taking in a lot of money. As a country, we’re taking in a lot of money.”

ABC News’ Selina Wang, Fritz Farrow and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Elon Musk served by the SEC earlier this month, filing says
(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A representative of the Securities and Exchange Commission served Elon Musk earlier this month with a copy of a complaint alleging he misled investors when he bought millions of dollars in Twitter stock in 2022, according to a court filing on Thursday.

An employee of a Virginia-based process server delivered the SEC complaint to Musk at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Brownsville, Texas, on March 14, according to a sworn filing.

The process server said three different security guards refused to accept service of the legal documents, so he left it on the ground outside at the SpaceX facility.

“Upon arrival, I stepped one foot past the gate, but security told me to step back and that I was trespassing. I then spoke to three different security guards who refused to accept. I placed the documents on the ground then a security guard started taking pictures of me and my car as I departed,” he said in the filing.

According to a docket update, Musk was served on March 14.

Confirmation of the service came the same day that an attorney with the SEC mmission admitted to practice law in Texas filed a notice of appearance in the case.

The new developments are largely procedural and do not guarantee the lawsuit will move forward. Since Trump has taken office, the SEC has moved to drop some cases previously initiated under the Biden administration.

On Jan. 14 – six days ahead of Trump’s inauguration – the SEC filed the lawsuit against Musk, arguing he underpaid more than $150 million by failing to disclose his stake in Twitter. Musk’s failure to disclose his purchase to the public made the stock price he paid “artificially low,” according to the SEC.

“They spend their time on s— like this when there are so many actual crimes that go unpunished,” Musk said on X to respond to the lawsuit in January.

The SEC, Musk and the process service company could not be immediately reached for comment.

