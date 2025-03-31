Stocks slide as Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs loom
(NEW YORK) — Stocks fell on Monday ahead of the expected introduction of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, measures the president said will impact “all countries.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 10 points, or 0.03%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.5%.
Tesla, the electric carmaker led by billionaire Trump-advisor Elon Musk, dropped nearly 5%.
The downturn in U.S. markets followed a wave of selloffs worldwide.
Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than 4% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 3% after opening on Monday. In Europe, the British FTSE 100 fell by 1.18%, the German DAX index fell by 1.82% and France’s CAC 40 dropped by 1.76%.
Gold — a traditional safe-haven asset — reached a new record high of $3,128 per ounce.
Trump told reporters this weekend that his tariffs could affect “all the countries.”
“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.
“Over the decades, they ripped us off like no country has never been ripped off in history and we’re going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it’s substantial money for the country,” Trump said.
Auto tariffs of 25% are among those expected to come into effect on April 3. The measures will apply to imported passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to a White House statement released last week.
Analysts widely expect the tariffs to raise prices for foreign-made cars, since importers will likely pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers.
Cars produced in the U.S. are also expected to undergo significant price hikes since manufacturers will bear higher costs for imported parts and face an uptick in demand as buyers seek out domestic alternatives, experts have told ABC News.
Trump dismissed concerns about auto tariffs this weekend. “The automakers are going to make a lot of money,” he said. “American automakers or international automakers, if you’re talking about them, are going to build in the United States.”
“The people that are going to make money are people that manufacture cars in the United States,” he continued. “Outside of the United States, that’s going to be up to them. I don’t care too much about that. But you have a lot of companies coming into the country to manufacture cars.”
ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a one-month delay of tariffs on some products from Mexico.
The temporary exemption will lift tariffs for all Mexican goods compliant with United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.
The announcement came after a conversation between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump said.
“Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Minutes later, Sheinbaum reciprocated in similar fashion.
“We had an excellent and respectful call in which we agreed that our work and collaboration have yielded unprecedented results, within the framework of respect for our sovereignties,” Sheinbaum said in a post on X.
Trump made the announcement soon after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a one-month delay of tariffs on Mexico and Canada would likely apply to all products compliant with the USMCA.
Trump negotiated the USMCA during his first term, signing the agreement with Canada and Mexico in 2018.
“That which is part of President Trump’s deal with Canada and Mexico [is] likely to get an exemption from these tariffs,” Lutnick told CNBC on Thursday morning.
Despite the effort to ease some tariffs, stocks dropped on Thursday as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 400 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sunk 2%.
The selloff erased some of the market gains delivered a day earlier after President Donald Trump gave U.S. automakers a one-month reprieve from the tariffs. Duties on a host of other goods remained in place, however.
The U.S. earlier this week slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.
The one-month delay in auto tariffs triggered a rally for shares of U.S. carmakers on Wednesday, but the largest companies in the sector turned down in early trading on Thursday.
Shares of Ford dropped 1.5%, while General Motors fell nearly 3%. Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep — saw its stock price fall 2%.
Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, tumbled 4.5% on Thursday.
The tariffs are expected to pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.
The American Automotive Policy Council, or AAPC, a trade group that represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, praised the one-month tariff exemption.
“American Automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis applaud President Trump for recognizing that vehicles and parts that meet the high US and regional USMCA content requirements should be exempt from these tariffs,” AAPC President Matt Blunt told ABC News in a statement.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s tariffs sent stocks tumbling in recent weeks, but the uncertainty helped propel a different asset viewed as a safe haven: gold.
The price of gold topped $3,000 per ounce for the first time ever last week, and the precious metal continued to hover around that mark in early trading on Monday.
Gold prices have soared 12% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has plummeted nearly 7%. Over that period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled 8.5%.
The rush toward gold makes financial sense, experts said. The asset offers investors a hedge against uncertain stock performance, since gold prices often display a degree of independence from movements in equities markets.
However, gold prices carry volatility of their own, some experts added, especially when buyers enter the market at a high point, risking losses instead of providing a security blanket. “Investors need to be careful,” Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business who studies commodity prices, told ABC News.
“At a time of heightened uncertainty, people look toward a safe haven – and gold is a perceived safe haven. But most people don’t realize that gold is volatile,” Harvey added.
The run-up in gold prices comes amid a market slump set off by an escalating global trade war.
Last week, the S&P 500 closed down more than 10% since its high in February, meaning the decline officially qualified as a market correction. It marked the index’s first correction since October 2023. At the same time, the Dow suffered its worst one-week drop-off since 2023.
“Right now, it’s a very anxious marketplace,” Jim Wyckoff, senior market analyst at Kitco Metals, told ABC News. “That’s been a detriment for stock-market bulls and a boom for gold-market bulls.”
The flight to gold in moments of market crisis draws on decades of evidence, according to an analysis co-authored by Harvey in 2020. The price of gold moved higher during seven of the last nine major stock market selloffs stretching back to the late 1980s, researchers found.
“It’s a good track record, but it’s not a sure thing,” Harvey said. “Even though it went up seven out of nine of these drawdown periods, that doesn’t mean it will be seven out of nine in the next nine drawdowns.”
Last week, Paris-based financial firm BNP Paribas raised its forecast for gold prices, predicting the precious metal would exceed $3,100 an ounce. The company attributed the rosy outlook to economic uncertainty incited by Trump, but it warned such gains would likely fizzle out by the second half of this year.
“The gold market will price in or normalize Trump-driven trade risks, as it typically does with geopolitical risk,” BNP Paribas said in a report shared with ABC News. “Thus, if there is no ongoing escalation in trade tensions, gold prices will, in our view, struggle to maintain further upside momentum.”
Some experts who spoke to ABC News acknowledged the current price boom may eventually lose steam, but they still encouraged investors to add the precious metal to their portfolios as a means of offsetting the heightened risk of stocks.
“Gold offers diversification,” Trevor Yates, an analyst at investment firm Global X, told ABC News. “We see gold warranting a place in the portfolio.”
Investors who add gold for the sake of diversifying their portfolio, however, may want to add other assets alongside it, such as Treasury bonds or real estate, Harvey said.
“There are other safe assets besides gold,” Harvey said. “Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.”
(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stepped to the podium in August with a sunny forecast that defied the snow-capped mountains inscribed on curtains behind him.
The central bank planned to begin cutting rates, Powell announced, reversing a yearslong battle against pandemic-era inflation. “The time has come,” Powell told the audience at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, touting a steady cooldown of price increases.
Months later, economic uncertainty looms large, complicating the Fed’s approach while clouding the outlook for inflation and interest rates, some experts told ABC News.
President Donald Trump’s tariffs have roiled markets, stoked recession concerns and heightened worries about inflation. In short order, Trump has paused or reversed some tariffs, casting doubt over his plans and adding to the uncertainty, the experts added.
Policymakers, business leaders and everyday borrowers will turn their attention to the Fed on Wednesday for its latest interest rate decision, the first such move since days after Trump took office.
“The Fed is in a tough position,” Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project and senior fellow in economic studies at the left-leaning Brookings Institution, told ABC News.
“We have all of the potential negative effects of tariffs, but we also have extraordinary uncertainty,” Edelberg added.
The Trump administration earlier this month slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, though the White House soon imposed a one-month delay for some tariffs. A fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China a month prior.
Tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum last week triggered retaliatory tariffs from Canada and the European Union, adding to countermeasures already initiated by China.
By some key measures, the economy remains in solid shape. A recent jobs report showed solid hiring last month and a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation stands well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.
However, experts said, tariffs may threaten both parts of the Fed’s mission: controlling inflation and maximizing employment.
Economists widely expect tariffs to increase inflation, since exporters typically pass along a share of the tax to consumers in the form of price hikes.
Consumers expect the inflation rate to rise from 2.8% to 4.9% over the next year, according to University of Michigan survey results released last week. The measure marked a significant jump in year-ahead inflation expectations compared to findings in February.
“There will be a price impact,” Yeva Nersisyan, a professor of economics at Franklin & Marshall College, told ABC News.
Tariffs could also threaten economic growth and employment since duties slapped on imports risk increasing input costs for domestic businesses that rely on raw materials from abroad, some experts told ABC News. Retaliatory tariffs may crimp exporting businesses since the taxes make U.S.-made products less competitive in foreign markets, they added.
Goldman Sachs earlier this month hiked its odds of a recession over the next year from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics pegged the chances of a recession at 35%.
“There’s a risk that the economy does roll over and fall into a recession,” William English, a professor of finance and former economist at the Federal Reserve, told ABC News.
“The Fed probably sees an upside risk to inflation and a downside risk to employment,” English added. “They’ll have to balance those as they consider the path of policy.”
For its part, the Trump administration has largely declined to rule out the possibility of a recession. Speaking at the White House last week, Trump said a “little disturbance” may prove necessary to rejuvenate domestic production and reestablish well-paying manufacturing jobs.
The thorny economic outlook presents potential difficulty for the Fed, experts said.
If the central raises rates as a means of protecting against possible tariff-induced inflation, the Fed risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential recession, it threatens to boost spending and drive up inflation.
“If we were in an environment where inflation were to rise and rise consistently at the same time growth is slowing and unemployment is rising, that’s a real challenge for the Fed,” Claudia Sahm, chief economist at New Century Advisors and a former Fed official, told ABC News.
For now, the main quandary before the Fed stems from the wide range of possible outcomes, the experts said. Uncertainty, they said, will likely prompt the central bank to await further clarity.
Investors overwhelmingly expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.
“For now, the Fed probably sees waiting as the best approach,” Nersisyan said.