Stocks slump after Trump declines to rule out recession

Stocks slump after Trump declines to rule out recession
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks dropped in early trading on Monday, suffering widespread losses a day after President Donald Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 515 points, or 1.2%; while the S&P 500 declined 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted nearly 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, sank nearly 6%. United Airlines and Delta each fell more than 5.5%.

The selloff extended a drop-off from the previous week amid uncertainty stoked by Trump levying tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were withdrawn or delayed. The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a “period of transition.”

“I hate to predict things like that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview taped on Thursday. “It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: “I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?”

Since Inauguration Day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 2.5%. The S&P 500 has dropped 5% over that period, while the Nasdaq has plummeted 9%.

The market slowdown has coincided with some worse-than-expected overall economic performance.

A jobs report on Friday showed U.S. employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of the expected 170,000 jobs added.

In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month. The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed.

Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.

Mortgage rates also have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Shares of Boeing slide after South Korea plane crash
Shares of Boeing slide after South Korea plane crash
SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Shares of Boeing fell in early trading on Monday, one day after a Boeing model 737-800 was involved in the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea that killed scores of passengers.

The stock price dropped more than 4% at the open of trading on Monday morning. The slide came hours after South Korea’s transportation ministry announced it would investigate the crash and conduct a full inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in use in South Korea.

All but two of the 181 people on board died Sunday in what authorities said was the deadliest plane crash in South Korea in decades.

The only survivors, a man and a woman, were among the six crew members onboard the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 when it skidded along a runway, crashed into a wall and burst into flames on Sunday morning, officials said.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Boeing said the company had established communication with Jeju Air about the incident.

“We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them,” Boeing said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew.”

Boeing did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Jeju Air said it would not suspend operations of its 737-800 aircraft.

“There are no plans to suspend operations, but they will examine those parts once more and check them thoroughly during the inspection process,” said Song Kyung-hoon, head of Jeju Air’s Management Support Division.

As the aircraft approached South Korea’s Muan International Airport at 8:54 a.m. local time, the control tower gave it permission to land on a south-to-north runway, according to an official timeline by the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport.

Three minutes later, the flight control tower issued a warning of a possible bird strike, the transport ministry said. About two minutes after that warning, a pilot sent a distress signal, saying, “Mayday, mayday, mayday, bird strike, bird strike, going around,” the ministry said.

An official cause of the crash is under investigation by South Korea’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.

The fatal crash and ensuing stock slide mark the latest setback for Boeing, which sought to put a series of scandals behind it last month when it struck a deal with a union representing thousands of West Coast factory workers, who had undertaken a seven-week strike.

The labor action began days after Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft returned to Earth without its crew due to mechanical issues, and months after a door plug blew out of the company’s 737 Max 9 aircraft mid-flight, which itself happened five years after Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft were first grounded worldwide following a pair of tragic crashes.

The losses for Boeing on Monday coincided with a broader decline in the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 700 points in early trading, dropping the index about 1.5%.

The S&P 500 slid 1.5% in early trading on Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also declined 1.5%.

ABC News’ Joohee Cho and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

China warns it’s ready for any ‘type of war’ with US after Trump tariffs
China warns it’s ready for any ‘type of war’ with US after Trump tariffs
Rainer Puster / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — China issued a warning on Wednesday night that it stands ready for any “type of war” with the United States in the aftermath of tariffs imposed hours earlier by the Trump administration.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the tariffs would not lead to a resolution of U.S. concerns about fentanyl originating in China.

“If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other’s concerns,” Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference late Tuesday.

“If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” Jian added.

The remarks came soon after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.

Those duties will be on top of similar tariffs imposed back during the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 “phase one” trade deal.

The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out next Monday, March 10.

In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S. goods.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday afternoon that Trump may soon offer Canada and Mexico a pathway to relief from tariffs placed on some goods covered by North America’s free trade agreement.

Lutnick did not mention a potential compromise with China.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Dumb’: Canada, Mexico blast historic Trump tariffs, threaten retaliation
‘Dumb’: Canada, Mexico blast historic Trump tariffs, threaten retaliation
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress

(WASHINGTON) — America’s closest neighbors, Canada and Mexico, excoriated President Donald Trump for slapping historic tariffs on goods from their countries.

Trump’s broad tariffs went into effect on Tuesday, along with increased duties on goods from China, a move that prompted a swift retaliation from Beijing.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement.

Goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada will carry a 25% tariff, while those from China will be subject to a 10% increase on existing tariffs, according to the White House.

U.S. tariffs are at their highest level since 1943, Yale’s Budget Lab said.

On Feb. 27, Trump alleged that illicit drugs such as fentanyl had continued to enter the U.S. through Mexico and Canada despite agreements reached last month to address the issue.

Since September, nearly all fentanyl seized by the U.S. came through the Southern border with Mexico, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, or CBP, a federal agency. Less than 1% of fentanyl was seized at the Northern border with Canada, CBP found.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharply criticized the tariffs, calling them a “dumb” policy that does not “make sense.”

The reason for the tariffs is based on a false allegation about Canada as a major source of drugs entering the U.S., Trudeau added.

“It’s an example of [Trump] not really being able to see what it is that he wants, because even the excuse that he’s giving for these tariffs today of fentanyl is completely bogus, completely unjustified [and] completely false,” Trudeau said.

In response, Canada slapped a 25% retaliatory tariff on $30 billion worth of goods. Tariffs on an additional $125 billion worth of products will take effect in 21 says, Trudeau said.

“We will not back down from a fight,” Trudeau added.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

“There is no motive or reason, nor justification that supports this decision that will affect our people and our nations,” Sheinbaum said. “We have said it in different ways: cooperation and coordination, yes; subordination and interventionism, no.”

Sheinbaum said she will speak over the phone with Trump on Thursday, and if no deal can be reached, she’ll announce the tariff and non-tariff measures at a rally on Sunday.

China’s response

Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.

Those duties will be on top of similar tariffs imposed back during the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 “phase one” trade deal.

The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out next Monday, March 10.

Stock prices plummet

Stock futures for the three major U.S. indexes were close to flat early Tuesday following the selloff on Monday as Trump announced his proposed tariffs would go into effect at 12:01 a.m.

Stock prices plummet

Stock futures for the three major U.S. indexes were close to flat early Tuesday following the selloff on Monday as Trump announced his proposed tariffs would go into effect at 12:01 a.m.

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday. The Shanghai Stock Exchange climbed less than a percentage point, while the Nikkei in Japan slipped about 1.2% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed down about 0.3%.

European markets mostly traded off on Tuesday, with the DAX in Germany down about 1.6% and the FTSE 100 slipping about 0.3% midday.

The U.S. tariffs arrived about a month after Trump granted Mexico and Canada a reprieve, having reached agreements with the two countries regarding border security and drug trafficking.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki and Anne Laurent contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.