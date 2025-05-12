Stocks soar as US and China agree to slash tariffs
(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks soared at the open of trading on Monday, just hours after the U.S. and China announced an agreement to slash tariffs for 90 days as the world’s two largest economies negotiate a wider trade deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,005 points, or 2.4%, while the S&P 500 jumped 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.8%.
Best Buy, an electronics retailer that previously warned of tariff-induced price hikes, saw shares surge more than 10%.
Tesla, the electric carmaker led by White House advisor Elon Musk, jumped more than 5%.
The U.S. agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China committed to reduce tariffs on U.S. products from 125% to 10%.
The previous set of sky-high tariffs had threatened a surge in prices and a possible U.S. recession, experts told ABC News.
The move marks the latest rollback of far-reaching tariffs initiated by President Trump during a Rose Garden ceremony on April 2 that the president dubbed “Liberation Day.”
Days after the announcement, Trump suspended so-called “reciprocal tariffs” on dozens of countries.
“Increasingly, it’s as if the last 6 weeks have been a bad dream and never actually happened,” Deutsche Bank told clients on Monday in a memo shared with ABC News.
The U.S.-China accord came two days after an hours-long discussion between U.S. and Chinese officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday.
Jonathan Pingle, chief U.S. economist at Swiss investment bank UBS, on Monday estimated the reduction in U.S. levies on China would bring average U.S. tariffs down from 24% to 14%.
In a statement to ABC News, Pingle described the agreement between the U.S. and China as a “cooling off.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump this month slapped tariffs on most products that enter the United States. Economists widely expect the policy to raise prices for U.S. shoppers as importers pass along a share of the tax burden.
An across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semi-conductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items. Those levies come on top of specialized tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos. China, the third-largest U.S. trading partner, faces cumulative tariffs of a whopping 145%.
Plans for price hikes have already taken shape at an array of companies, ranging from fast-fashion retailer Shein to luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari.
Here are the companies that have announced price increases as a result of Trump’s tariffs:
Shein and Temu
A pair of China-based e-commerce companies, Shein and Temu, released identical statements earlier this month announcing plans to increase prices in response to Trump’s tariffs. The price hikes will take effect on April 25, the companies said.
“Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have gone up,” the statements said. “To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustments.”
When Trump announced so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, he also closed what’s known as the “de minimis” loophole, which allowed for duty-free import of goods valued at less than $800. The low-cost shipping had helped fuel bargain shopping online for products made in China.
Nintendo
Nintendo, the Japan-based video game giant, announced on Friday the start date of preorders for its highly anticipated Switch 2, saying the price would remain at the level announced on April 2.
The bulletin came with a caveat, however. “Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions,” the company said.
“Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions,” added Nintendo, which hosts much of its manufacturing in China.
The Trump administration last week issued a tariff exemption for China-made smartphones, computers, flat panel TV displays and other electronics. The list left out video game systems, meaning they would remain subject to 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.
Best Buy
Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told analysts to expect price increases as a result of higher tariffs.
“Tariffs at this level will result in price increases,” Barry said on an earnings call in March, before Trump escalated tariffs a month later. “I think it is very difficult to say, given the backdrop that we’re in, exactly, precisely how big that is.”
Best Buy relies on a global supply chain, Barry added, noting the company’s top two sources of goods are Mexico and China. Both of those countries continue to be targeted by Trump’s tariffs.
Hermès
French luxury goods manufacturer Hermès plans to raise prices for U.S. customers on May 1, a company executive said on an earnings call Thursday.
“The price increase that we’re going to implement will be just for the U.S. since it’s aimed at offsetting the tariffs that only apply to the American market, so there won’t be price increases in the other regions,” Eric du Halgouët, Hermès’ executive vice president for finance, told analysts.
The price hikes intend to “fully offset” the across-the-board 10% tariff issued by Trump earlier this month, the company said.
Trump issued a 90-day pause of additional 20% tariffs on goods from the European Union as a part of a wider suspension of so-called “reciprocal tariffs.”
AutoZone and Ferrari
AutoZone CEO Philip Daniele, who runs the Memphis-based car parts retailer, told analysts in September the company would respond to tariffs with price increases.
“We will pass those tariff costs back to the consumer,” Daniele said on an earnings call.
AutoZone did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment regarding its current plans for price increases.
Trump last month announced 25% auto tariffs, which apply to both vehicles and car parts.
Within hours of the policy rollout, Ferrari said it would raise prices by as much as 10% for some models to compensate for the tax burden.
(NEW YORK) — Stock markets continued their slide on Friday morning, as the shockwaves of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs continued to reverberate around the globe.
U.S. stock futures slipped further, with Dow Jones futures plummeting nearly 1,100 points — or 2.68% — on Friday morning. S&P 500 futures slid 137.5 points or 2.53% and NASDAQ futures were down 510.25 points or 2.73%.
Global markets gave early signals of the difficult to come on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei index lost 3.5% on Friday, while the broader Japanese Topix index fell 4.45%.
In South Korea, the KOSPI index was down 1.7%, with the country grappling with both Trump’s tariffs and the news that South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Indian investors joined the sell-off on Friday, with the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes both falling more than 1%. India’s stock markets had previously performed better than others thanks to lower tariffs than competitors like China, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Australia’s S&P/ASX, meanwhile, continued its slide into Friday with another 2% drop taking the index to an 8-month low.
In Europe, too, stock markets fell upon opening. Britain’s FTSE 100 index dropped more than 1%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.75%, France’s CAC lost 0.9% and Spain’s IBEX slipped 1.4%.
Trump’s Wednesday announcement of tariffs on nearly all American trade partners sent U.S. and foreign markets alike into a tailspin.
All three major American stock markets closed down on Thursday, marking their worst day since June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NASDAQ fell 6%, the S&P 500 4.8% and the Dow Jones nearly 4%.
Major companies were among those struggling. Nike plummeted 14% while Apple fell 9%. E-commerce giant Amazon slid nearly 9%.
Shares fell for each of the other so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped nearly 9%. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 7%.
Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, declined 5%.
Shares of U.S. retailers that depend largely on imported products also tumbled, with Dollar Tree down 13% and Five Below seeing 27% losses..
ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff, Max Zahn, Victor Ordoñez and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.