Stocks tick higher on 1st day of government shutdown
(NEW YORK) — Stocks ticked higher in midday trading on Wednesday, just hours after a government shutdown began, defying fears among some observers about the economic risk posed by a potentially prolonged impasse.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 71 points, or 0.15%, while the S&P 500 jumped 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.1%.
The uptick extended a period of resilient performance for markets, which shrugged off the looming impasse a day earlier. Each of the major indexes ticked up on Tuesday, including a record high for the Dow.
The shutdown coincides with a rough patch for the U.S. economy, at least by some key metrics. A recent hiring slowdown has stoked recession fears, while inflation has proven difficult to fully contain.
Fresh hiring data on Wednesday morning deepened concern about the labor market. Private sector employment declined by 32,000 jobs in September, registering well short of economists’ expectations of 45,000 jobs added, according to data firm ADP research.
A government shutdown typically risks only modest damage for the U.S. economy, stemming mainly from furloughed public workers, who temporarily lose out on pay and put a dent in U.S. consumer spending, analysts previously told ABC News.
The impact of a shutdown could be more significant this time around, however, since the wobbly economy may strain under the weight of a potentially prolonged interruption, while a halt in the release of key economic data could make it more difficult for policymakers to steer the economy, they added.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Japan on Tuesday, making it the largest U.S. trade partner to broker an accord as the White House threatens to impose tariffs on dozens of countries within days.
Before the deal, Japan faced the prospect of a 25% tariff rate set to take effect Aug. 1. Instead, products from the fifth-largest U.S. trade partner will be slapped with a 15% tariff, in exchange for a willingness on the part of Japan to import some goods, among other concessions.
In a post on social media late Tuesday, Trump touted the agreement as a “massive deal.” The White House has yet to release full details of the agreement.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also celebrated the accord. “With the national interests of both countries in mind, we were able to reach an agreement at this time,” Ishiba said.
Japan’s Nikkei index surged 3.5% on Wednesday, while major U.S. indexes nudged slightly higher in early trading.
Here’s what to know about what’s in the trade agreement and what comes next:
What’s in the U.S. trade agreement with Japan? The trade agreement lowers the tariff rate on Japanese products to 15%, putting it below the threatened rate of 25% but higher than a universal rate of 10% faced by nearly all imports.
Even more, the U.S. agreed to set a 15% tariff on Japanese cars, putting it below the 25% tariff rate placed on imported vehicles from other nations.
Japan purchased nearly $80 billion worth of U.S. products in 2024, while the U.S. bought about $148 billion worth of Japanese goods, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, a government agency.
Cars and auto parts accounted for about $52 billion worth of imported Japanese products, making up more than one-third of products purchased by the U.S., government data shows. Shares of Japan-based Toyota soared more than 13% on Wednesday, while Honda jumped about 12%.
In exchange for the softening of U.S. tariffs, Japan agreed to open its economy to imports of trucks, rice and other agricultural goods, Trump said.
Japan also agreed to invest $550 billion in the U.S. economy, Trump added, but the president did not specify how the funds would be spent.
How many trade agreements has the White House achieved so far? When Trump delayed the onset of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” in April, the White House vowed to strike 90 trade agreements in 90 days. Before that deadline elapsed, Trump proposed a flurry of similar country-specific tariffs with a new effect date of Aug. 1.
So far, Trump has brokered agreements with the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Japan. The White House also reached a preliminary accord with China that lowered tit-for-tat tariffs previously imposed by the world’s two largest economies.
For his part, the president has insisted that the on-again, off-again levies make up a key part of his negotiation strategy.
“The president and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month when she announced the Aug. 1 deadline.
Price hikes could hit coffee, shoes, appliances and a range of other products if additional tariffs take effect on Aug. 1, analysts previously told ABC News.
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s tariffs are costing Jeep maker Stellantis hundreds of millions of dollars, the company said Monday.
The giant carmaker expects to have suffered nearly $350 million in losses over the first half of 2025 due to direct tariff payments as well as a loss of planned production on account of the company’s response to the policy, preliminary data showed.
In all, the company expects to have lost as much as $2.7 billion over the first half of 2025 as a result of costly efforts to improve profitability and tariff-related expenses. The losses also include compliance charges with Trump’s suspension of financial penalties tied to fuel emissions standards.
Sales in North America plummeted by one-quarter over a three month period ending in June, when compared to the same period a year earlier. The steep decline owed in part to the “reduced manufacture and shipments of imported vehicles, most impacted by tariffs,” Stellantis said.
Tariffs of 25% on vehicles imported into the United States went into effect on April 2. The auto tariffs, which apply to cars and auto parts, threaten to raise costs for carmakers that often oversee an intricate supply chain snaked between the U.S., Mexico, Canada and beyond.
In a memo in March, the White House touted auto tariffs as a means of bolstering domestic car manufacturers and protecting an industry viewed as important to U.S. national security.
The policy, the White House said, will “protect and strengthen the U.S. automotive sector.”
A day after the tariffs took effect, Stellantis announced it would temporarily pause production at two plants: one in Windsor, Canada, and another in Toluca, Mexico. As a result, the company laid off 900 employees across several U.S. facilities in Michigan and Indiana.
Weeks later, Trump eased the auto tariffs, saying the levies would not stack on top of other sector-specific tariffs, such as those on steel and aluminum.
Still, tariffs appear to have weighed on Stellantis over the first half of this year. A press announcement of preliminary earnings data on Monday mentioned the tariff policy six times.
The preliminary figures arrived without company guidance, which Stellantis paused on April 30. The company released the preliminary data in an effort to address the gap between the consensus forecast among analysts and the company’s performance, Stellantis said.
The company had already anticipated challenges this year as it adjusted offerings, slashed U.S. inventory and sought to mend relationships with car dealers.
CEO Antonio Filosa took the helm of the company last month. In a statement on LinkedIn, he issued a company motto attributed to a previous CEO Sergio Marchionne, saying, “Mediocrity is not worth the trip.”
(ST. LOUIS) — About 3,200 union members at Boeing facilities in Michigan and Illinois went on strike at midnight on Monday after rejecting an contract offer from the company, the union said.
Local members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, who build and maintain fighter jets, including the F-15 and F/A-18 models, voted on Sunday to reject Boeing’s latest contract offer.
“IAM District 837 members build the aircraft and defense systems that keep our country safe,” IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli said in a statement.
Cicinelli added, “They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognizes their unmatched expertise.”
The union members work at Boeing facilities in St. Loius and St. Charles, Missouri, along with Mascoutah, Illinois, according to the union.
They had voted on July 27 to reject an earlier 4-year contract proposal put forward by the company, the union said.
“We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules,” Boeing said in a statement on Sunday.
Boeing added, “We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers.”