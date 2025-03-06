Stocks tumble as fallout from Trump tariffs roils markets

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Thursday as fallout from the Trump administration’s tariffs continued to roil markets.

Stocks recovered some of the losses within hours, however, after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a one-month delay of tariffs on Mexico and Canada would likely apply to all products compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

Trump negotiated the USMCA during his first term, signing the agreement with Canada and Mexico in 2018.

“That which is part of President Trump’s deal with Canada and Mexico [is] likely to get an exemption from these tariffs,” Lutnick told CNBC on Thursday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 150 points, or 0.35%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.9%.

The selloff erased some of the market gains delivered a day earlier after President Donald Trump gave U.S. automakers a one-month reprieve from the tariffs. Duties on a host of other goods remained in place, however.

The U.S. earlier this week slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

The one-month delay in auto tariffs triggered a rally for shares of U.S. carmakers on Wednesday, but the largest companies in the sector turned down in early trading on Thursday.

Shares of Ford dropped 1.5%, while General Motors fell nearly 3%. Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep — saw its stock price fall 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, tumbled 4.5% on Thursday.

The tariffs are expected to pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

The American Automotive Policy Council, or AAPC, a trade group that represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, praised the one-month tariff exemption.

“American Automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis applaud President Trump for recognizing that vehicles and parts that meet the high US and regional USMCA content requirements should be exempt from these tariffs,” AAPC President Matt Blunt told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Teamsters say 'momentum continues' as Christmastime strike against Amazon enters 2nd day
Teamsters say ‘momentum continues’ as Christmastime strike against Amazon enters 2nd day
WABC

(NEW YORK) — As the Teamsters’ cross-country Christmastime strike against Amazon entered its second day on Friday, the union said that “momentum continues to mount” as workers seek “fair treatment” from the online retailer.

“The Amazon Teamsters movement grows bigger and stronger every day and will not be stopped,” the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a statement posted on social media late Thursday.

Workers affiliated with the Teamsters began striking at Amazon facilities across the country early Thursday. The union said thousands of workers were walking off their jobs at facilities in New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco and Illinois, but did not provide specific numbers.

Teamsters President Sean M. O’Brien is expected to join a picket line in California’s City of Industry on Friday, the union said.

Amazon said the strike was not expected to impact operations and claimed the strikes were being attended by outside organizers. Kelly Nantel, director of Global Corporate Issues and Media Relations at Amazon, said the company had not seen an impact on deliveries.

“Thankfully, the vast majority of our employees and the drivers who deliver on our behalf came to work today to do what they do every day,” Nantel said on Thursday. “They’re doing a great job of working for their customers and their communities and as a result of their hard work.”

The strike, which the Teamsters referred to as the largest strike in history, arrived during the busiest shopping season of the year, less than a week before Christmas.

In addition, the Teamsters said local unions were also picketing “hundreds” of Amazon Fulfillment Centers nationwide.

Overall, nearly 9,000 Amazon workers, across 20 bargaining units, have affiliated with the powerful Teamsters union, according to the union. The striking workers represent less than 1% of the company’s 1.5 million employees worldwide, including 800,000 in the United States.

The National Labor Relations Board officially certified the union representing workers, but Amazon has appealed that ruling. The union said Amazon ignored a Sunday deadline for contract negotiations to begin.

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed,” O’Brien said in a statement Thursday announcing the strike. “We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it.”

In a statement to ABC News, an Amazon spokesperson said the Teamsters illegally coerced workers to join the union. The company in a statement described the people walking the picket lines as “almost entirely outsiders—not Amazon employees or partners.”

“The truth is that [the Teamsters] were unable to get enough support from our employees and partners and have brought in outsiders to come and harass and intimidate our team, which is inappropriate and dangerous,” Amazon said. “We appreciate all our team’s great work to serve their customers and communities, and are continuing to focus on getting customers their holiday orders.”

Amazon’s market cap is $2.35 trillion. Shares of the retailer ticked up $2.77 on Thursday, climbing about 1.26%. The stock was down about 2 in premarket trading on Friday.

ABC News’ Taylor Dunn and Soo Youn contributed to this report.

Costco's 'greedy executives' have hard deadline to prevent strike, union rep says
Costco’s ‘greedy executives’ have hard deadline to prevent strike, union rep says
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(ISSAQUAH ,WA) — In pursuit of increased wages and renegotiated employee benefits, more than 18,000 Costco union members nationwide voted to authorize a strike if the wholesale company doesn’t agree to their terms by Jan. 31.

The looming Costco strike marks the latest in a string of Teamsters union walkouts from employees of industry giants including Amazon and Starbucks.

The strike was approved on Sunday with more than 85% of Costco Teamsters voting in favor of hitting the picket lines if demands aren’t met.

The union said Costco had rejected contract proposals that included increased seniority pay, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time and safeguards against surveillance.

Bryan Fields, a Costco employee in Baltimore and member of Teamsters Local 570, told ABC News that the strike deadline comes after months of stalled conversations, extensions and failed negotiations with the company.

“They had plenty of months to negotiate and they would extend, extend, extend,” Fields, who has worked for the membership-only retailer for over a decade, claimed.

He and Teamsters spokesperson Matt McQuaid said negotiations with the company have been ongoing since August, without agreement.

ABC News has reached out to Costco Wholesale for a comment.

“No one wants to strike, no one’s excited about doing anything like that, and I’m sure they don’t want us to do that as well,” Fields said of the company, adding, “Let’s bypass all of that and just do what they promise in their code of conduct, which is ‘take care of employees.'”

According to Teamsters, Costco recently reported $254 billion in annual revenue and $7.4 billion in net profits, which marked a 135% increase since 2018.

While the details of the union’s negotiations with Costco’s top brass remain fluid, according to McQuaid, employees are “fully prepared” to picket come Feb. 1 if an agreement is not reached.

Last week hundreds of Costco Teamsters nationwide organized practice pickets from Hayward, California, to Sumner, Washington, and Long Island, New York, the organization said in a press release Sunday.

The 18,000 Teamsters union members who voted to authorize the strike account for 8% of Costco’s mostly non-union employees.

“Our members have spoken loud and clear — Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they’ll be held accountable,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in the release.

“From day one, we’ve told Costco that our members won’t work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement. Costco’s greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing. If they refuse, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves when our members go on strike,” O’Brien added.

As of this month, there were 624 Costco Wholesale locations across the country.

The membership-only warehouse club chain is the third-largest retailer in the world behind Walmart and Amazon, with over 600 locations across the U.S.

Fields says employees who are the “backbone” of the multi-billion-dollar company’s success just want a “piece of the pie.” He hopes Costco can reach an agreement with union members before the strike terms expire, saying, “It’s in their hands right now.”

“The union is simply a voice of the people. They choose whether we become the weapon for the people. It’s as simple as that,” Fields said.

Automakers head north to test new cars. This year is proving more difficult

Volvo

When Swedish automaker Volvo opened its proving ground in Kiruna, Sweden, 30 years ago, the mission was clear: “Making sure that our products are truly fit for the harshest of winter conditions.”

The remote location was ideal. Kiruna, situated about 90 miles north of the Arctic Circle, historically has long, cold winters and snow cover until mid-May. This year, Volvo engineers have been forced to postpone their annual testing or rely on subarctic cold boxes to replicate the region’s harsh conditions.

“Normally we’re used to a long season of winter testing,” John Lundegren, an engineering manager at Volvo, told ABC News. “The season is getting more unpredictable. You can have warm weather in the middle of the winter. What happens is the snow melts and you have icy conditions. We’ve seen the weather start to change in the last five years.”

The unpredictable weather can delay a vehicle’s rollout and production schedule and interfere with critical testing of new vehicles: braking, battery heating, thermal management, performance and drivability and even cabin heating and defrosting.

“We have people coming to do brake testing, but we don’t have any snow on the tracks,” Lundegren explained. “So we have to wait for snowy conditions, and I don’t think we have that in the pipeline for 10 days. It impacts how efficient we can be.”

He went on, “We’re trying to develop cars faster and faster, so having this short period of time where we can do the very important winter testing affects our whole development process.”

Sven Albiecht, a chassis and drivetrain development engineer at Volkswagen, said the above-normal temperatures in Sweden and northern Scandinavia have been “difficult” for the German automaker.

“We need freezing conditions,” he told ABC News. “We’re testing later and ending earlier. … The work is a little more compressed.”

Like Volvo, Volkswagen parks vehicles overnight in fridgelike chambers to study how the cold affects a vehicle’s responsiveness. The chambers are often more reliable than Mother Nature.

“We have to make sure the doors open at minus 40 degrees,” Albiecht said.

Ice and slippery surfaces are also essential for tuning a vehicle’s anti-lock braking system and electronic stability program, he added.

The volatile weather has not yet convinced Volkswagen to find new testing sites. But Albiecht said he’s well aware that “something is happening. That is a fact.”

According to Erik Kjellström, a professor in climatology at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI), the snow cover in large parts of Sweden is much less this year when compared to previous years.

“There is usually much more snow right now. It’s been rainy and slushy in northern parts of the country and the coast,” he told ABC News. “The winter season keeps getting shorter and starting later. People are disturbed.”

He pointed out that the average temperature in Sweden has “gone up quite a lot” in the last few decades. SMHI predicts the average annual temperature in the country will be 2 to 6 degrees Celsius higher by the end of the century, “depending on how much greenhouse gas emissions continue.”

What’s more, northern Sweden will likely see the greatest change in temperature and “winters that are both significantly warmer and colder than the average climate,” according to SMHI. And in southern Sweden, the number of days with snow cover has decreased. “Many winter industries are dependent on snow and are kept back if the snow cover is too thin and sporadic,” according to SMHI.

“We are living through these changes, and it’s quite frightening,” Kjellström said. “There’s been a strong impact on wildlife and nature.”

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, runs tests on its vehicles in Jokkmokk, a small town located in the Arctic Circle. The erratic weather there is raising alarms for the company’s engineers.

“The winter testing in Jokkmokk allows our engineers to fine-tune the steering, balance the chassis and push the brake predictability to the max in the most extreme conditions,” a spokesperson told ABC News. “But cold weather isn’t something we can take for granted anymore, not even in Swedish Lapland. Climate change is real, and our mission is to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility.”

Companies that perform annual winter vehicle tests in the United States are seeing similar climate-related dilemmas. Jake Fisher, who oversees Consumer Reports’ auto testing program, said he and his team have traveled from Colchester, Connecticut, to the Canadian border to get their work done.

“It costs quite a bit of money to travel north to get these snow conditions,” Fisher told ABC News. “The warmer temperatures are affecting our testing, too. The development [of vehicles] will get more expensive. Automakers will have to follow the weather and go farther north.”

The lack of snow and mild weather cannot impede these necessary tests, he argued.

“Automakers are making sure all of the vehicle’s components operate at extremely cold temperatures,” Fisher said. “The heating system, the powertrain cooling, making sure windows defrost and stay defrosted — engineers do a lot of work. If automakers can’t get this weather, they can’t validate the car.”

Bridgestone, the tire and rubber company, sends its engineers around the globe to test how the company’s tires perform in varying terrains and harsh environments. Tire testing can take weeks or even months in locales such as Colorado, Michigan, Finland and Sweden, with drivers observing understeer, oversteer and tire recovery. Last year, a series of tests scheduled to take place in Michigan had to be canceled because of unexpectedly warm weather.

“The conditions were fantastic until the week before we were slated to go,” Matthew Thomas, manager of consumer marketing intelligence at Bridgestone, told ABC News. “Then the temperature rose and there was a lot of rain — it degraded the testing surfaces in a way we didn’t feel confident in the testing. We scraped the testing.”

He added, “The weather is very unpredictable week over week.”

An abnormal winter season does not mean motorists can forgo winter tires, he said.

“There will always be a need for winter-capable tires,” he said. “When one region has a mild winter, another region may have a very severe winter. Snow and ice continue to be a major cause of collision for drivers.”

Subzero temperatures are even more consequential for battery electric vehicle (BEV) testing. Volvo’s Lundegren said he and his fellow engineers are still understanding how to make these batteries more efficient in bone-chilling temperatures.

“In the past, we had an issue with just starting the vehicle,” he said. “That’s why we have so many cold boxes this year. BEVs are still new for us in certain aspects. How do you optimize the battery for heat, for the propulsion? Finding the sweet spot on how to use as little energy as possible is really important when it comes to BEV tuning.”

Fisher pointed out that cold weather is an electric vehicle’s worst enemy.

“EVs do have range issues in the cold — there’s no question,” he said. “The efficiency of EVs plummet in cold temperatures. The range can be cut by up to half. It takes so much electricity to warm the vehicle.”

Albiecht, however, argued that gasoline and diesel engines may not always work perfectly in winter either.

“Diesel has to burn, and burning in very low temps is more difficult — it’s like starting a fire in the cold,” he said. “There are a lot of mechanical parts in an internal combustion engine. Electric cars have no oil, no fluids and fewer parts. They are more simple. An electric motor never has problems starting.”

Benny Leuchter, a Volkswagen factory race and test driver, has traveled the world to test-drive vehicles. The weeks and months analyzing vehicles in extreme temperatures is “tough on the engineers,” he conceded. What’s learned in the Arctic, though, has real-world consequences for consumers.

“We’re developing our all-wheel drive and electric systems. … Driving dynamics should work on dry, wet and snowy roads,” he told ABC News. “It’s worth it to develop and test these cars under these very hard conditions so the cars work every time.”

