‘Stone Cold Fox’ is an ’80s-set thriller with some ‘unapologetically bad’ characters

Krysten Ritter attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Stone Cold Fox’ at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Nov. 2, 2025, in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka headlines a new ’80s-set thriller called Stone Cold Fox, where the star must flee a dangerous relationship with a drug dealer named Goldie, played by Krysten Ritter.

“I don’t know what that says about me, but I seem to have a lot of fun when I play roles like this, Goldie in Stone Cold Fox, also Lady Vengeance in Dexter: [Resurrection],” Ritter tells ABC Audio. “I just love an opportunity to be unapologetically bad.”

Ritter, who also starred in shows like Breaking Bad and Jessica Jones, says Goldie was an opportunity to expand upon her series of dark performances.

“I think Goldie was a way for me to push that even further and really play around,” she says. “It is very different from what I’ve done, it’s completely unhinged and just so fun.”

In addition to being set “sometime in the ’80s,” according to an early title card, Stone Cold Fox is also steeped in the aesthetics of the era, from film grain, to heightened fight sequences that incorporate stop-motion animation.

“I love when people are going to take a big swing. I love a visual language and a big stamp like that,” says Ritter, crediting director Sophie Tabet.

For Goldie, Ritter and the film’s costuming team turned to Martin Scorsese’s Casino.

“That movie is so incredible and Sharon Stone’s wardrobe and everything, all of that, was a big inspiration. And I’m wearing the fur coat — obviously mine’s fake.”

The movie also stars Kiefer Sutherland, who is an ’80s icon in his own right. Ritter says she’s such a fan of Sutherland’s performance in the 1987 vampire film The Lost Boys, she even has a T-shirt featuring one of Sutherland’s lines from the movie.

“And I wore it for the first day working with Kiefer — like a dork!” says Ritter. 

In brief: ‘The Couple Next Door’ season 2, Kurt Russell in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff and more
In brief: ‘The Couple Next Door’ season 2, Kurt Russell in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff and more

Season 2 of The Couple Next Door is coming to Starz. The relationship drama features an all-new cast this time around, including Annabel Scholey, Sam Palladio, Aggy K. Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It premieres Sept. 19. Season 1 of the series starred Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson … 

Netflix has picked up Saturn Return, a new film with Rachel BrosnahanCharles Melton and Will Poulter attached to star. The film, according to Deadline, is a romance set in Chicago that follows young college love into adulthood …

Kurt Russell is gearing up for the Yellowstone spinoff series The Madison, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor joins the new Taylor Sheridan show as both a cast member and an executive producer. The show stars Michelle Pfeiffer and is described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” It’s one of several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, including Y: Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch …

In brief: Jai Courtney joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’ and more
Jai Courtney has joined the new Yellowstone spinoff series currently titled The Dutton Ranch. He joins the previously announced cast of Cole HauserKelly ReillyFinn LittleAnnette Bening and Ed Harris. Courtney will play Rob-Will, who is described as an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman. This new series will follow Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they do what they must to survive and ensure Carter becomes the man he’s meant to be …

Superman is flying on to HBO Max. James Gunn‘s superhero blockbuster will make its streaming debut Friday exclusively on the platform. It will also debut on HBO linear on Saturday. To celebrate the streaming release, HBO Max will get a homepage redesign that imitates The Daily Planet newspaper. There will also be themed curations through a fan-focused The Fortress of Solitude page, as well as hidden portals on the homepage that can transport users to Lex Luthor’s Pocket Prison, which could help users find a show or movie to watch …

Young Mazino and Stephen Root are joining forces on the new A24 thriller OctoberDeadline reports that the Beef and Barry actors have signed on for supporting roles in the upcoming film from writer-director Jeremy Saulnier. While the premise is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a fugitive thriller set during Halloween …

Michael Longfellow exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Michael Longfellow walks the SNL50 red carpet on Sunday, February 16, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

Michael Longfellow will not return to Saturday Night Live.

The comedian has exited the late-night comedy sketch series ahead of the upcoming season 51, ABC Audio has learned. He was part of the show’s cast for three seasons after joining before season 48.

This news comes the same week former cast members Devon Walker and Emil Wakim announced their departures from SNL.

Walker shared he was leaving the show through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“me and baby broke up,” Walker captioned his post announcing the decision.

Wakim also shared his departure from SNL to Instagram in a post on Wednesday.

“i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim captioned a post filled with photos from his time working on the show.

Longfellow has yet to release any statement on his departure from the show.

Saturday Night Live premieres its season 51 on Oct. 4.

