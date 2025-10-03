Stranger murdered 2 teens found dead earlier this year in remote hiking area: Sheriff

Stranger murdered 2 teens found dead earlier this year in remote hiking area: Sheriff

In this screen grab from a video released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Thomas Brown is shown after his arrest. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

(MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz.) — A suspect has now been arrested after two teenagers were found fatally shot in May on an isolated hiking trail in Arizona, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas Brown, 31, has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the killings on Mount Ord, a popular remote hiking and camping area.

The victims had been identified as 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark.

Both teens were shot multiple times, according to law enforcement.

“What a senseless, violent act, the murder of two young teenagers while out camping,” Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said at a press conference Friday.

The suspect admitted to having an interaction with the two teens while they were hiking, but there is “no evidence” to suggest there was any association between the teens and the suspect.

“They were likely complete strangers,” Capt. David Lee said at the press conference.

“I can’t find the words to express how sorry we are for what they’ve gone through and for the continuing victimization that a crime like this causes those families,” Lee said.

The teens were first reported overdue on May 26 after a woman told law enforcement that her daughter was out camping with friends and her last known location was Mount Ord, between the cities of Mesa and Payson, Lee said.

A responding sergeant found a vehicle in the area — later identified as Clark’s — and tried to make contact with occupants but was unable to. The sergeant then requested backup, Lee said.

The additional deputies continued their search until they found a campground further up the mountain, Lee said.

“In that campsite, they noticed conditions that suggested there was evidence of something being dragged away from that camp area. They would then locate the bodies of Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark, who were pronounced deceased on the scene,” Lee said.

The sheriff’s office at the time said the deaths were being treated as “suspicious.”

In the following days, detectives received many tips, including one that Brown was camping on Mount Ord on that day. Another tip from a different group of campers said they encountered an individual “acting very strangely,” Lee said.

“The tip from those campers detailed some very specific observations that caused our detectives to heighten our focus and focus our detective’s investigative efforts into Thomas Brown’s involvement,” Lee said.

Brown told law enforcement he was camping on Mount Ord from the May 23 to 26, saying his wife was with him, but that she left the morning of May 25 and he stayed behind, Lee said.

Police believe Brown acted alone, Lee said.  

Brown provided law enforcement “false and misleading information” regarding his involvement with evidence and the comparison of his statements and physical evidence led to his apprehension, according to Lee.

Simone Schultz, Kjolsrud’s mother, spoke at the press conference, describing her daughter as a “beautiful, brilliant light in this world.”

“The light and love and beauty she gave us will be in our hearts forever, and the darkness that she encountered on that day when she met her killer will not define her life; his darkness will never overcome her light,” Schultz said.

“I have full faith in our judicial system to evaluate the evidence in this double homicide and find the perpetrator guilty of the violent murders he committed against two innocent teenagers,” she said. “My daughter’s life matters, and I look forward to the day the perpetrator is convicted and punished for his crimes.”

The two teens were students at Arcadia High School in Phoenix, according to a letter the principal wrote to parents at the time.

“This last week Evan was taken from me, and my level of grief feels insurmountable. I find myself at a complete loss to imagine a life without him,” Sandra Malibu Sweeney, Clark’s mother, said in a statement shortly after he was found dead. “It is a small comfort to share some things about this boy who was on his way to becoming a wonderful man.”

She continued, “Evan wasn’t a typical teenager. He was funny, bright, kind and entrepreneurial. He was an old soul who was sensitive and loving. Evan wrote me letters, the last of which he gave me on Mother’s Day that was so touching it made me both laugh and cry. He was special. He deserved a long life.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

DOJ’s Todd Blanche, who once blasted ‘vindictive’ prosecution of Trump, defends Comey charges
DOJ’s Todd Blanche, who once blasted ‘vindictive’ prosecution of Trump, defends Comey charges
Former President Donald Trump appears in court with his attorney Todd Blanche during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court, April 26, 2024, in New York. Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Todd Blanche, the No. 2 official in the Justice Department, once assailed what he described as a calculated and “vindictive” effort by federal prosecutors driven by political animus to target a defendant who had committed no crimes. 

In that instance, he was speaking for his client at the time — Donald Trump

In a 2023 court filing seeking to dismiss the federal case brought against Trump for his efforts to subvert his 2020 election loss, Blanche — who was then Trump’s defense attorney — wrote of an endeavor by “biased prosecutors” who “pursued charges despite the evidence, rather than based on it,” including “one prosecutor violating DOJ rules and ethical norms by forecasting the investigation in a television interview.” 

He further cited reports that then-Attorney General Merrick Garland felt “boxed in” at the time to indict Trump after, Blanche said, President Joe Biden “pressured DOJ to pursue the nakedly political indictment in this case.” 

“These actions, which are demonstrated by, inter alia, Biden’s public statements and reports from the New York Times and Washington Post based on leaks from participants in the investigation, require further inquiry and dismissal of the indictment,” Blanche wrote. 

On Friday in a television interview with Fox News, however, Blanche took a differing position as he defended the Justice Department’s decision to seek an indictment against one of President Trump’s political foes, former FBI Director James Comey

The charges against Comey for allegedly lying to Congress in testimony in 2020, came following a rushed effort by a Trump-installed prosecutor who dismissed the recommendations of career prosecutors who had determined that Comey’s conduct did not amount to a crime. Comey, who has denied the charges, said following the indictment, “I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial.”

“This was a case — again, this is not just pulled out of thin air,” Blanche said told Fox News. “It was prosecuted by the Eastern District of U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria, Virginia, and folks may have their view from looking at the indictment and from knowing Mr. Comey, like a lot of these folks do, and might not be happy with this indictment, but as alleged, these are very serious crimes.”

It is unusual for Justice Department officials to comment publicly on a criminal case before it has been fully adjudicated. 

But Blanche, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have disregarded such norms since Comey’s indictment — which has also been publicly cheered by President Trump, who last week moved to force out the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, who had resisted bringing charges against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, sources told ABC News.

Trump then issued a social media post urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to move “now” to prosecute Comey and others.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” Trump wrote.

The reports from The New York Times and Washington Post that Blanche cited in his 2023 motion described private conversations among White House officials expressing concern over the Justice Department not moving quickly enough to address what they saw as clearly criminal conduct on Trump’s part, both regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged possession of highly classified records after leaving the White House, before both cases were dropped following November’s election due to a long-standing DOJ policy barring the prosecution of a sitting president.

In public, however, President Biden and other White House officials were mostly restrained in their public comments about Trump, saying it would be inappropriate to intrude on the DOJ’s independence. 

The judge overseeing Trump’s election interference case, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, denied Blanche’s motion to dismiss the charges, saying Blanche’s interpretation was based on a “misreading” of the articles in question, and that most of the facts pointed to a Justice Department that exercised great caution in even opening a criminal investigation of a former president. 

When asked in his Friday interview on Fox News whether he himself felt pressured to pursue Comey based on Trump’s public comments and his overt instructions in his social media posts, Blanche said he did not. 

“I don’t take that as pressure,” Blanche said. “When the president says that he’s reading things or that he wants us to do investigations and he wants us to do our job — the attorney general does not take that as pressure. I don’t take that as pressure. I take that as a president who is working every day for the American people and every day to make sure that we’re doing our jobs.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

10 arrested after ambush on Texas ICE detention facility, officials say
10 arrested after ambush on Texas ICE detention facility, officials say
amphotora/Getty Images

(ALVARADO, Texas) — State and federal officials announced on Monday that 10 people were arrested for engaging in a “planned ambush” on an ICE detention facility in Texas over the Fourth of July holiday.

The individuals were charged with attempted murder of a federal officer, according to court records.

The incident occurred at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, on Friday, according to Nancy Larson, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

At approximately 10:37 p.m., 10 to 12 individuals dressed in black, military-style clothing began shooting fireworks and engaging in acts of vandalism at the facility, Larson said during a press conference.

Larson said the incident “was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers.”

Some individuals drew correction officers out of the facility using the fireworks while others damaged vehicles and vandalized the facility with graffiti, Larson said.

When an Alvarado police officer arrived on the scene, one of the individuals shot him in the neck. Another individual shot 20 to 30 rounds at the facility correction officers, according to Larson.

All assailants fled the scene, though all have since been apprehended, the U.S. attorney said.

Bradford Morris, who goes by Megan, was one of the suspects that allegedly fled the scene, according to court records. He was stopped a short while later, with a magazine clip and Kevlar vests.

Morris allegedly told police that he met some people online who wanted to “make a little noise” at the detention center, according to court records.

Law enforcement found 12 sets of body armor, spray paint, a flag saying “resist fascism, fight oligarchy,” flyers saying “fight ice terror with class war free all political prisoners,” more fireworks, weapons and cell phones across multiple searches over the weekend.

Police also found two AR-15s nearby, according to court records.

No employees at the Prairieland Detention Facility were harmed during the shooting incident and the officer who was shot is expected to recover, according to Josh Johnson, the acting field office director for ERO Dallas.

The U.S. attorney’s office has charged the individuals with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer, and each of the suspects is also charged with three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The FBI is working alongside local and state law enforcement on this investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Grand juror in Karen Read case charged with leaking information
Grand juror in Karen Read case charged with leaking information
Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — A woman who served on the grand jury as part of the high-profile investigation into Karen Read — who was acquitted of murder charges last month in the death of her boyfriend — agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge she leaked information from the secret proceeding, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

Jessica Leslie agreed to plead guilty to a charge of criminal contempt that accused her of willfully disobeying court rules against disclosure of grand jury information.

Leslie disclosed “the names of various witnesses appearing before the grand jury and the substance of their testimony and other evidence presented to the grand jury, all while said information was under seal and not subject to disclosure,” federal prosecutors said.

While the charging document did not specify that Leslie was a grand juror in the Read case, sources confirmed the case to ABC News.

Read was originally indicted by a Boston grand jury in June 2022 in the death of her police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. Prosecutors alleged Read hit O’Keefe with her car outside the home of a fellow police officer after a night of heavy drinking in January 2022 and then left him to die there during a major blizzard.

The first trial ended in a mistrial last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

In a second trial that ended last month, Read was found not guilty of the most serious charges against her — murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene after an accident. She was convicted of operating under the influence of liquor and sentenced to one year of probation.

Leslie agreed to a sentence of incarceration for one day, deemed served, and 24 months of supervised release, court records said.

A plea hearing was not immediately scheduled.

Federal prosecutors did not say how they learned Leslie had disclosed secret grand jury information, but sources said authorities had been monitoring social media accounts and other communications during a case that received widespread attention.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.