‘Stranger Things’ season 5 scores 59.6 million views, Netflix’s biggest English-language debut

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

Stranger Things season 5 has turned Netflix’s records upside down.

During the first five days of streaming, the fifth and final season of the popular sci-fi series accumulated 59.6 million views.

That makes it the best-ever premiere week viewing numbers for an English-language series on the streaming platform and the third-best overall. The only thing ahead of Stranger Things season 5 are seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game.

Co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer shared their reaction to the large audience that tuned in to watch season 5 during its debut week.

“The sheer number of fans who have already watched volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed,” The Duffers said. “The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share volume 2 — there’s so much more to come!”

Additionally, all five seasons of Stranger Things made the top 10 of the English TV list, with season 1 at #3, season 4 at #5, season 2 at #6 and season 3 at #8. This means the first four seasons of the show have now garnered an accumulated 1.2 billion views since their respective premieres.

Netflix released the first batch of season 5 episodes on Nov. 26. Those four episodes make up what is billed as volume 1. The second volume, consisting of three episodes, will debut on the platform on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31 and will also arrive in select theaters.

Jonas Brothers on ‘funny’ new Christmas movie: ‘There’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves’
The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Jose Alvarado Jr.)

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. If the idea of a holiday film where people keep breaking into song sounds cheesy, save your snark: The Jonas Brothers have heard your jokes and they’re already in the film.

The film has Nick JonasJoe Jonas and Kevin Jonas constantly fighting. Nick is uptight, Joe is shallow and Kevin is boring, as they’re each playing caricatures of themselves. Nick tells ABC Audio they can poke fun at themselves because they’ve already worked through their issues in real life.

“We’ve been through a lot at this point. We kind of feel like we don’t have much to prove. We’re here, we’re still kicking and love what we’re doing,” Nick explains. He added it’s “really meaningful” for them to make a film where they “just get to have fun.”

“Draft one was quite funny to read, because the writers were looking at us while we were reading it, like, ‘Either they’re gonna think this is funny or very offensive,'” Joe notes. “We’re really happy with it … there’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves. We’ve been [parodied] on South Park.”

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie co-stars Chloe Bennet as a woman from Joe’s past who comes back into his life. She also sings in the film, and though she had a music career as a teen, she admits it was “terribly intimidating” to sing in front of the brothers. She even kicked Joe out of the studio, telling him, “You cannot watch me. … This is too embarrassing!”

Unbeknownst to the Jonas Brothers, Bennet had a connection to them before she was cast in the film.

“I did sneak into one of their concerts when I was 13,” she tells ABC Audio. “I snuck backstage and met them. I pretended like I was a journalist. Security escorted me out.”

“I don’t know if I’ve told them that,” she laughed. “They’ll know now.”

 Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

In brief: ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ documentary trailer and more
The trailer for Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order has arrived. The show debuts on Oct. 26 on AMC and AMC+. It stars Elizabeth McGovernNicholas Denton and William Fichtner and will also find several actors from Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire reprising their roles as crossover characters. The show follows a secret society that’s responsible for tracking and containing witches, vampires and other creatures around the world …

Kaitlin Olson is back in the trailer for High Potential season 2. The sophomore season of the show premieres Sept. 16 on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu. The new trailer finds Olson’s Morgan back working at the Los Angeles Police Department, where she finds out the Game Maker is still a threat …

The trailer for Colin Hanks‘ documentary John Candy: I Like Me is here. The film, which is world premiering as the opening night movie of the Toronto International Film Festival, tells the story of the life, career and loss of the beloved actor. The documentary arrives on Prime Video on Oct. 10 …

‘Zootopia 2’ wins the Thanksgiving weekend with 6 million
Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 Disney animated film, was the holiday box office champ, bringing in $156 million during the five-day Thanksgiving day weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, that holiday take marks the second-best Thanksgiving opening for a film following 2024’s Moana 2, which brought in $225 million.

Wicked: For Good also had a strong Thanksgiving box office, earning $93 million for a second place showing, bringing its total domestic box office to $270.4 million.

The weekend’s only two other new releases to land in the top 10 include the Elizabeth Olsen/Miles Teller film Eternity at #6 with a Thanksgiving weekend box office of $5.23 million, and Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, at #8 with $1.35 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Zootopia 2 – $156 million
2. Wicked: For Good – $93 million
3. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $10.09 million
4. Predator: Badlands – $6.62 million
5. The Running Man – $5.52 million
6. Eternity – $5.23 million
7. Rental Family – $3.07 million
8. Hamnet – $1.35 million
9. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $1.2 million
10. Regretting You – $710,000

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

