‘Stranger Things’ season 5 to be released in three parts, with finale debuting on New Year’s Eve
Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things 5 officially has a release date – three of them, to be exact.

The fifth and final season of the Netflix hit will air in three parts, with the first four episodes debuting November 26; the next three episodes dropping on Christmas Day, December 25; and the final episode streaming on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Each volume will release at 5 p.m. PT.

The news was revealed during Netflix’s fan event Tudum 2025, along with a new teaser for season five. The teaser mixes footage from previous seasons with some quick glimpses of the new episodes, ending with a shot of Noah Schnapp‘s Will Byers screaming “Run!” as he faces an unknown horror.  

A synopsis for season five says the episodes pick up in the fall of 1987, with Hawkins dealing with the aftermath of the opening of the Rifts and our group of heroes uniting to find and kill Vecna.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before,” the synopsis reads. “To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink.

Carrie Bradshaw is back in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 trailer
Craig Blankenhorn/Max

If you can’t help but wonder when the season 3 trailer for And Just Like That… will arrive, then you’re in luck.

Max released the trailer and release date for the third season of the original series on Tuesday. It premieres May 29 and will drop new episodes every Thursday. The 12-episode season 3 will conclude on Aug. 14.

The show is a continuation of the popular HBO series Sex and the City. It “follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City,” according to its official logline.

Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw, and this time around she’s facing something almost every New Yorker has had to deal with.

“There’s nothing like summer in New York City,” Carrie says in her signature voice-over during the trailer. “With its hot days and even hotter nights, something new and unexpected always awaits.”

Cut to: an infestation of rats taking over Carrie’s apartment. “Prancing around like in The Nutcracker,” she jokes.

The new trailer also shows off other developments in Carrie’s life, such as where she stands with her beau, Aidan, and a new career pivot into writing fiction.

“Life is a story we get to write every day,” Carrie says during the trailer. “And when the plot twists, we can choose to embrace a new chapter.”

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells and John Corbett also star in season 3.

Michael Patrick King develops and executive produces the show, which follows characters based on the book by Candace Bushnell and made popular in the HBO series from Darren Star.

‘Emily in Paris’ main cast member not returning for season 5
Netflix

An original main Emily in Paris cast member is not returning for season 5.

The fifth season of the Netflix series begins production this May in Rome, Italy, ABC Audio has confirmed. Production will then move to Paris, France, later in the summer.

Lily Collins will return as Emily Cooper, the ambitious American marketing executive whose life changes when she moves abroad for work. Also returning in season 5 are cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount and Eugenio Franceschini.

Camille Razat is not set to be part of the returning cast for season 5. She played Camille, Emily’s friend and main rival for love interest Gabriel’s heart, in all of the first four seasons of the show.

All three of Emily’s love interests—Gabriel, Alfie and Marcello—are returning, even after there was speculation on Bravo’s future with the show.

Bravo told IndieWire in October 2024 he was unsure if he wanted to continue with the series.

“It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him,” Bravo said at the time. “It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4.”

Even still, Bravo hinted that he would be open to returning.

“I love the show and the people in it,” Bravo said. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

Darren Star created, executive produces and writes Emily in Paris, which will premiere its fifth season on Netflix sometime in 2025.

