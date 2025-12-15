‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The trailer for volume 2 of Stranger Things season 5 has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the second batch of episodes in the ongoing fifth and final season of the hit series on Monday.

It finds viewers back with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the moments during and immediately after the discovery that he has telekinesis powers similar to those of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

We also see snippets of Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) navigating their escape from the mind trap that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has them confined in.

There also seems to be a revelation by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) about the terrifying dimension where Vecna resides.

“This whole time, everything we’ve ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong,” Dustin says in the trailer.

Notably, he and another fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), pledge to go out together or not at all.

“You die, I die,” Steve tells Dustin, who repeats back, “You die, I die.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis. 

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 drops on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dave Coulier shares new cancer diagnosis 1 year after revealing previous diagnosis
Dave Coulier shares new cancer diagnosis 1 year after revealing previous diagnosis
In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Dave Coulier attends an event in New York. (Chance Yeh/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE)

Dave Coulier says he has been diagnosed with a second type of cancer, less than one year after announcing he had completed treatment for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Full House actor shared the health update on Tuesday morning, telling NBC News he learned of the new cancer after a PET scan.

“Something flared on the PET scan, and it turned out that I have p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue,” Coulier said.

He said doctors told him the new cancer was “totally unrelated” to his previous bout with the disease, and he is currently being treated with radiation.

“I’m currently going through 35 radiation treatments,” he said. “I’ll be done though [on] Dec. 31.”

Coulier added that the prognosis is “very good” for squamous cell carcinoma that is p16-positive.

Coulier first announced his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in a November 2024 episode of his podcast, Full House Rewind.

In an interview with People that same week, Coulier shared that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma after experiencing an upper respiratory infection in October 2024 that caused major and rapid swelling of his lymph nodes, with one growing to the size of a golf ball. He said at the time that he had undergone PET and CT scans, as well as a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.

In a subsequent interview with Parade in March, Coulier said that his Full House cast members had acted as a support system during his treatment and recovery, calling the group “a family.”

Coulier was declared cancer-free in March 2025. In a statement at the time, he thanked his friends and family for “prayers, love and support throughout my emotional roller coaster ride through cancer.”

He also highlighted the importance of early detection, something he reiterated in his interview with NBC News on Tuesday.

Squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue is a type of oropharyngeal cancer that generally affects the head and neck area. Squamous cell oropharyngeal cancers that are p16-positive contain HPV DNA and often have a better prognosis, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Almost all of the cancers in the oral cavity and oropharynx are squamous cell carcinomas, also called squamous cell cancers. These cancers start in squamous cells, which are flat, thin cells that form the lining of the mouth and throat,” according to the organization.

The American Cancer Society counts 59,660 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer each year and 12,770 deaths from the disease each year.

The five-year survival rate for oropharyngeal tongue cancer is 88% if localized, 70% if regional and 39% if distant.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Gen V: Watch sophomore year at Godolkin University in season 2 of The Boys spinoff series.

Apple TV+
The Morning ShowJennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in season 4 of the drama series.

Netflix
Black RabbitJason Bateman and Jude Law are brothers in the new crime thriller miniseries.

Hulu
SwipedLily James stars as the founder of Bumble in the new film based on a true story. 

Paramount+
Tulsa KingSylvester Stallone is back to building a crime empire in the season 3 premiere. 

Movie theaters
A Big Bold Beautiful JourneyMargot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in the new romance film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charli XCX movie ‘The Moment’ reveals its cast
Charli XCX movie ‘The Moment’ reveals its cast
Charli XCX attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Charli XCX’s film The Moment has found its cast.

Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott and Kate Berlant are among the names set to star alongside the brat singer in the upcoming A24 film. The cast was revealed in a strobing teaser Thursday set to the tune of Charli’s hit “I Love It” with Icona Pop.

Alexander Skarsgård and Rosanna Arquette will also costar.

The Moment, directed by Aidan Zamiri, is based on an original idea by Charli, about a pop star grappling with the complexities of fame as she prepares for her first arena tour.

Charli continues to rack up her IMDb credits. In addition to The Moment, she’s involved in the upcoming movies Faces of Death, Sacrifice, I Want Your Sex, Erupcja and The Gallerist. She’s also written original songs for the upcoming Emerald Fennell film, Wuthering Heights.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.